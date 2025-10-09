Who Makes The Best Leaf Blower? We Tested New Electric Models From 5 Top Brands
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
At the start of autumn 2025, we took to our testing grounds with some of the best cordless leaf blowers on the market. We've asked some of the most popular brands in the U.S. to let us test some examples of their newest hardware so we can break down what's important to everyday people such as yourself.
Our target in testing these machines was a small-town Midwest yard with sidewalks, grass, leaves (of course), and plenty of tasks in serious need of the assistance of a blower. This list includes new blowers from Ryobi, Worx, Stihl, Craftsman, and Husqvarna. All hardware tested (including those shown in this feature list) were sent to SlashGear by their respective manufacturers for testing and review.
We've gone through each of these five brands' currently-available blower collections to find interesting, capable, and potentially excellent pieces of hardware for clearing debris. Based on our experience with these brands and their blowers, we've got recommendations for several different kinds of potential users. We've also found ourselves an all-round best of the bunch.
We've included prices with battery/charger and without battery/charger for each unit where available. If you plan on buying any of these blowers, you'll need a battery and a charger — so make sure you've already got both if you're not buying the full bundle. The following blowers are presented in no particular order (save the last entry which is our best leaf blower of the season).
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series Cordless Battery Backpack Leaf Blower
This is currently Ryobi's most powerful (consumer grade) backpack leaf blower. Ryobi delivered a giant blower capable of blasting for extended periods of time and a handy system with which to keep the device's weight balanced on your back instead of your arm. That's good, because this thing is huge — far larger than the average person will need for their yard, that's for sure. According to Ryobi, this tool delivers air at speeds up to 180 MPH and a volume of 850 CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute) — that's the highest CFM blower we tested.
Our tests showed this blower to be ideal for big jobs — or, at least, the biggest jobs an everyday person might face. This is easily the most power a person might need if they're not out there doing yard work for their 9-5 job. It'll lift up dried leaves and debris with ease — especially with its "speed tip" attached (for more focused blowing).
This back-mounted blower will cost you $599 — that includes the blower, the two big batteries, and the charger, too. You'll find this blower available from Ryobi's online store or from The Home Depot for the same price. If you have a giant yard (or just a very massive driveway) this is the highest-end (and indeed the largest) piece of hardware we would suggest you consider.
Worx 40V Brushless QuietTech Leaf Blower
The Worx 40V 780 CFM 190 MPH Brushless QuietTech leaf blower is the ideal midsize leaf blower if you've already got other Worx 40V/20V battery products at home. While other entries on this blower list are mostly part of their larger-product families (like battery-powered mowers and weed eaters), Worx has a battery system that covers a wider variety of tools — with products as small as a handheld rotary tool all the way up to a blower — or a weed eater.
This is a worthy addition to the generally-well-reviewed Worx product family of small-to-medium-size battery-powered tools. It will be more than adequate for your 2-car garage-sized driveway and sidewalk.
This blower can be purchased from the Worx store for $279.99 with two batteries and charger included. You can purchase the blower on its own for $169.99. This is the least-expensive blower we'd recommend anyone buy for yardwork. It's surprisingly high-quality for its price, that's for certain.
We also tested the Worx 20V 120 MPH sweeper with a variety of attachments included. This is not the sort of blower we'd recommend for yard work — instead, its extremely low-power (and attachments) make it perfect for people who need to blow debris from the interior of their vehicle, apartment patio, or teeny tiny garage. This one's seriously low-powered and is light enough for an elderly person to carry.
The Sweeper can be found in the Worx store in a variety of configurations, including with battery, without battery, tool only, and with different sets of attachments. These will cost you anywhere from $99 (for the tool with just a few basic attachments) all the way up to $189 (with all the attachments and the battery, too).
Stihl BGA 60 w/ AK 30 Leaf Blower
The Stihl BGA 60 w/ AK 30, (154 MPH, 459 CFM) is a truly radical-looking piece of futuristic air blasting equipment. You might not expect that the performance would be all that different from blower to blower — that you'd look at the specs and they'd tell the whole story. You'd be incorrect.
When you pull the trigger on the Stihl BGA 60, the speed at which it starts, the smooth sound of the motor, and the pressure of the air combine to deliver an experience that feels like it's blasting, rather than just blowing. This is a blower that feels like it was made to win a drag race. This is the blower you'll want if you really want to enjoy clearing your sidewalks and driveway. It's also capable of connecting with the Stihl Smart Tracker (if you're looking to track this blower's performance data, because it's from the future).
The high-speed option on the blower can really lift up large amounts of debris — and it can blast said debris with a velocity that's downright fun. If you're looking for a power tool that'd make a perfect gift, this is it. If you're buying it for yourself, however, it's important to note that with great power comes short battery life — which is basically this blower's only major downside, other than the considerable price.
This blower can be purchased from Stihl's online store for around $471.99 (on sale as of publication time for closer to $300). That includes a battery and a charger (and as of publication time, you'll get an extra battery, too). Or you can buy the blower on its own (without the battery or the charger) for around $219.99.
Craftsman V20 Brushless RP Axial Leaf Blower
With the Craftsman V20 Brushless RP Axial Leaf Blower (410 CFM, 110 MPH), you've got a reliable piece of equipment. This blower is relatively small, light, (not the lightest blower on the list, but certainly the lightest blower we tested still worthy of a single-stall garage home,) and it's quite simple to operate. Not that any of the blowers on this list are particularly difficult to operate, but this Craftsman blower's push-button and trigger combo (variable speed via trigger pull) make it extremely easy to handle and use.
This is not the kind of blower you want if you're trying to lift up heavy debris. This is a blower that's ideal for small stuff — dried leaves, grass clippings on sidewalks, detritus you'd otherwise need to rake or sweep away. The ease, comfort, power, price, and reliability of this blower make it ideal for small homes, basic sidewalk clearing, and downtown businesses with storefronts that need to be blown out from time to time.
As is the case with most Craftsman tools, you'll find this one at Lowe's. The Craftsman V20 Brushless RP Axial Leaf Blower (model CMCBL730P1) can be purchased from Lowe's for approximately $159 with charger and battery included. For that price, it's well worth the cash for what you get.
Husqvarna Leaf Blaster 350iB
The Husqvarna Leaf Blaster 350iB (800 CFM, 200 MPH) was the most well-balanced and user-friendly blower we tested here in the Fall of 2025. It's big, but its industrial design is such that it can easily be carried with either one hand (with the main handle) or two (using the main handle and one of two supports to the South of the main handle).*
*Technically Husqvarna does not technically identify these parts as handles, but they work all the same.
This blower has a power button, cruise control button, and Boost Mode button that are used in combination with the main trigger. All controls are comfortable to use, and cruise control allows extended use of the blower without trigger fatigue. The battery is more than sufficient for clearing several sidewalks and a large driveway of leaves and grass — and heavier stuff, too.
Most importantly, once we'd completed the first portion of our testing of the full collection of blowers, and all blowers were lined up and charging, it was the Husqvarna that I felt drawn to for any and all tasks around the yard. Given its size (small enough for one hand) and its power (most powerful blower tested that did not require a backpack to operate), this leaf blower is the best of the bunch.
While the price of the Husqvarna Leaf Blaster 350iB isn't the least expensive product on this list, if you're looking for the best value for a medium-to-large-sized yard, this is it. This is the blower you get if you need to do heavy lifting without paying industrial grade prices. The Husqvarna Leaf Blaster 350iB will cost you $379.99 (with charger and battery) from Husqvarna's online store. You can also purchase this blower without its charger or battery for $229.99.