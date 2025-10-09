Who Makes The Best Leaf Blower? We Tested New Electric Models From 5 Top Brands

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At the start of autumn 2025, we took to our testing grounds with some of the best cordless leaf blowers on the market. We've asked some of the most popular brands in the U.S. to let us test some examples of their newest hardware so we can break down what's important to everyday people such as yourself.

Our target in testing these machines was a small-town Midwest yard with sidewalks, grass, leaves (of course), and plenty of tasks in serious need of the assistance of a blower. This list includes new blowers from Ryobi, Worx, Stihl, Craftsman, and Husqvarna. All hardware tested (including those shown in this feature list) were sent to SlashGear by their respective manufacturers for testing and review.

We've gone through each of these five brands' currently-available blower collections to find interesting, capable, and potentially excellent pieces of hardware for clearing debris. Based on our experience with these brands and their blowers, we've got recommendations for several different kinds of potential users. We've also found ourselves an all-round best of the bunch.

Chris Burns/SlashGear

We've included prices with battery/charger and without battery/charger for each unit where available. If you plan on buying any of these blowers, you'll need a battery and a charger — so make sure you've already got both if you're not buying the full bundle. The following blowers are presented in no particular order (save the last entry which is our best leaf blower of the season).