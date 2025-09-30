5 Top-Rated Craftsman Hand Tools At Lowe's You Can Add To Your Kit

Craftsman has long been considered a household name. The simple yet enduring brand first entered the conversation after Sears purchased the rights to use the name in 1927 (for $500, worth a little more than $9,000 today) from the Marion-Craftsman Tool Company. The Sears catalog quickly came to incorporate all sorts of excellent Craftsman equipment from wrench sets to axes. Sears has since, infamously, fallen out of business, but its Craftsman lineup lives on, as part of the Stanley Black & Decker conglomerate (one of many major tool brands owned by a new parent company in the modern marketplace).

Today, Craftsman equipment is available from a large range of online and physical retailers, and the brand's warranty coverage remains a strong selling point for all of Craftsman's hand tools, in particular (although a more limited protection does extend to its other products, including power tools). If you're in the market for new hand tools, Craftsman remains a name you can count on, and many great options can be found at Lowe's, a home improvement retailer with over 1,700 locations strewn about the United States (and another 500-plus in Canada). Together, the two brands make for a great partnership for those seeking solid hand tools for their collections. These five Craftsman additions receive top marks in customer ratings, another important feature that shopping with Lowe's can add to the mix, as customer reviews are a powerful element of the online shopping experience on its website.