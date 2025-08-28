Are Craftsman Tools Still Made In The US?

For some folks, there can be a lot of patriotism tied up in one's tools. Thus, finding tools that are still manufactured in the United States is of the utmost importance. Throughout the past several decades, many tool brands established in the U.S. sought out manufacturing opportunities overseas — be it to increase production or save a few dollars. As it turns out, this is largely the case for a brand that has spent years marketing itself as synonymous with the red, white, and blue: Craftsman.

The Craftsman tool brand may have built a "Made in America" image for itself in the decades since bursting onto the scene in 1927, but it's no longer exclusively American. Many of the brand's tools today are manufactured in other countries. For example, there are Craftsman sockets and ratchets created in China, tape measures produced in Thailand, wrenches manufactured in India, and wire strippers made in Taiwan. The packaging or, potentially, a stamp on the tool itself, should reveal where it was built.

While this may imply that Craftsman no longer belongs alongside brands that still make tools in the U.S., that's not exactly the case. The brand does still pride itself on making some tools in the country it was founded.