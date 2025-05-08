6 Tool Box Brands That Are Manufactured In America

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

How hard could it be to find a tool box brand that makes its product in America? If you've been looking for one such tool box, or any tool made in the USA, you know that it's not as easy as it should be. And it's not just an issue of economics. Even if you're willing to spend a little more, the country of origin of a product can be obscured — by mistake, on a poorly made store page, or by design, with the use of phrases ("assembled in the USA") that imply what can't be stated openly. However, that can go the other way around as well. A lot of foreign car brands, for example, make their products in America.

It might not be easy, but we managed to find six brands that manufacture at least a few tool boxes in the USA. Most of the brands that make all their tool boxes in America make all their tools in the country, usually offering premium products for a premium price. Some decide to offer a small selection of clearly defined "Made In The USA" products that are more expensive than the otherwise similar imported goods offered by the same company. A few try to straddle the line between offering an affordable alternative to luxury, American-made tools and affordable imports. A minority of them, perhaps trying to make the choice for the consumers, are not too transparent with just how American their products are.

