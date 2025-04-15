Should You Consider A Loaded Tool Box Instead Of Buying Everything Separately?
When buying a complete set of tools, the loaded tool box option is worth considering. Loaded tool boxes are just what they sound like, tool boxes that are stocked with tools and marketed as a package at a discounted price compared to buying everything separately. It's easy to find examples of retailers selling tool sets at prices that can save you money, like Husky's 270-piece tool set. Loaded tool box deals work much the same way, except they include a tool box to keep the new tools safe, organized, and locked in.
It's important to keep in mind that not all tool sets are created equal. For example, one mechanic tool kit from DeWalt contains 142 tools including a variety of combination wrenches and ¼-inch and ⅜-inch drive ratchets and sockets at a list price of $155 on Amazon. On the other hand, Milwaukee's 191-piece mechanics tool set will set you back $1,049.97 at Home Depot. While that seems like a huge price difference for 49 additional tools, the Milwaukee kit is much closer to containing a full set of tools than the kit from DeWalt. The same logic applies to loaded tool boxes as well.
Pros and cons of buying a loaded tool box
If you need to purchase a complete set of tools, without the hassle of buying them individually, it may make sense to consider a loaded tool box. While the speed and convenience of having a loaded tool box placed into the back of your truck with a fork lift, or delivered to your door, is one pro, another is that the complete kit price is going to be substantially lower than sourcing each tool and the tool box separately. Many of the top brand loaded tool boxes, like large kits from GearWrench and Boxo USA and even smaller loaded tool box kits like the 170-piece kit from Jegs, provide laser-cut foam trays to hold their contents secure. You'll know that's a pro if you've ever tried to cut foam on your own.
The cons of buying a loaded tool box include the upfront cost, even if you'll save money in the long run. While the value of the loaded tool box is a pro, not every tool set fits every budget. Another con to buying any loaded tool box or tool set is the plethora of tools that you may not need. Interchangeable screwdriver bits for example, while handy on occasion, rarely replace the value of a good screwdriver.
What is the alternative to buying a loaded tool box?
A complete tool set, regardless of the trade it'll support, requires a lot of space. If you're just starting your career and find yourself in need of a tool set, the budget might dictate buying the required large tool chest devoid of tools and judiciously choosing what to fill it with to get the biggest bang for the buck.
Most name brand hand tools from big box stores are good quality and feature lifetime warranties. One approach is to splurge on some tools and skimp on others. Tools such as ratchet and socket sets, wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, and torque wrenches are among the examples of splurge-worthy items. Pneumatics and diagnostic scan tools are among the tools it's okay to skimp on, at least in the beginning of your career. The same goes for pry bars and breaker bars as they'll get bent and broken anyway. However, any tool that gets broken or worn out should be replaced with a better version.