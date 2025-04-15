Should You Consider A Loaded Tool Box Instead Of Buying Everything Separately?

When buying a complete set of tools, the loaded tool box option is worth considering. Loaded tool boxes are just what they sound like, tool boxes that are stocked with tools and marketed as a package at a discounted price compared to buying everything separately. It's easy to find examples of retailers selling tool sets at prices that can save you money, like Husky's 270-piece tool set. Loaded tool box deals work much the same way, except they include a tool box to keep the new tools safe, organized, and locked in.

It's important to keep in mind that not all tool sets are created equal. For example, one mechanic tool kit from DeWalt contains 142 tools including a variety of combination wrenches and ¼-inch and ⅜-inch drive ratchets and sockets at a list price of $155 on Amazon. On the other hand, Milwaukee's 191-piece mechanics tool set will set you back $1,049.97 at Home Depot. While that seems like a huge price difference for 49 additional tools, the Milwaukee kit is much closer to containing a full set of tools than the kit from DeWalt. The same logic applies to loaded tool boxes as well.