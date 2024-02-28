5 Unexpected Uses For An Old Tool Box

Tool boxes (and to an extent their cousins, tackle boxes) tend to be a fairly commonplace in the average garage. There are a lot of shapes and sizes out there to choose from, supporting a wide variety of item storage uses from small around-the-house projects to full on car repair.

Nothing lasts forever, though, and tool boxes aren't immune to the need for replacement, and not solely from breaking or other forms of degradation, either. Maybe your storage needs have outgrown what you currently have. Maybe you don't have a need for any of the contents anymore but the box is still in good shape. Or maybe you just like the look of a newer model.

Regardless of the reasons, there's no need to throw away a perfectly good (or even somewhat rough looking) tool box. Because even if it doesn't cut it for holding your tools anymore, there are lots of other things you can use it for. Some of these possibilities can be found below, with suggestions based on a combination of personal experience, professional DIY inspiration, or regular old imagination.