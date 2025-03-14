10 Of The Best Modular Tool Boxes With Drawers, Ranked Cheapest To Most Expensive

Modular tool box systems burst onto the scene in the early 2010s, and now it seems like every tool brand has its own proprietary mobile storage system. These modular tool boxes are incredibly handy for people who need to keep their tools mobile and secure. Being able to easily transport everything you need between job sites and a vehicle is another incredible benefit of these systems.

So which are the best modular tool boxes? It depends on what you're looking to use them for — and how much you're willing to spend. Affordable systems exist, but lack the high-quality materials and features that professionals demand. More expensive systems often have more bells and whistles, as well as more available components and compatible accessories.

We've listed 10 of the best modular tool boxes with drawers below, listed in ascending order by price. A box with drawers is a common component of any decent system, and one of the most useful options to build a set around. Access to tools without having to disassemble your entire stack is a welcome addition to any rolling storage system, and most of the best modular tool box systems have a few different configurations of drawer units available for purchase. We've chosen boxes with three drawers to put prices on a level playing field, and we'll go over features, compatibility, and highlights of the systems these boxes belong to.

