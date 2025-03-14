10 Of The Best Modular Tool Boxes With Drawers, Ranked Cheapest To Most Expensive
Modular tool box systems burst onto the scene in the early 2010s, and now it seems like every tool brand has its own proprietary mobile storage system. These modular tool boxes are incredibly handy for people who need to keep their tools mobile and secure. Being able to easily transport everything you need between job sites and a vehicle is another incredible benefit of these systems.
So which are the best modular tool boxes? It depends on what you're looking to use them for — and how much you're willing to spend. Affordable systems exist, but lack the high-quality materials and features that professionals demand. More expensive systems often have more bells and whistles, as well as more available components and compatible accessories.
We've listed 10 of the best modular tool boxes with drawers below, listed in ascending order by price. A box with drawers is a common component of any decent system, and one of the most useful options to build a set around. Access to tools without having to disassemble your entire stack is a welcome addition to any rolling storage system, and most of the best modular tool box systems have a few different configurations of drawer units available for purchase. We've chosen boxes with three drawers to put prices on a level playing field, and we'll go over features, compatibility, and highlights of the systems these boxes belong to.
Hyper Tough Hyper Stack 3 Drawer Tool Storage Box
Hyper Tough is a line of tools and equipment exclusive to Walmart. They make everything from budget-friendly power tools to stuff that will help with DIY engine maintenance, as well as storage solutions and outdoor power equipment. It's a discount brand with a website that features AI-generated product images straight out of the Cyberpunk universe, and your expectations should match that low bar.
The brand's tool storage options include tool carts, workbenches, and a variety of components that make up the Hyper Stack system, an affordable but surprisingly customizable modular toolbox setup. Hyper Stack's options include a rolling storage base box to build up from, briefcase style boxes and organizers, and an ingenious cart that folds up while not in use.
The Hyper Tough Hyper Stack 3 Drawer Tool Storage Box costs around $40 at Walmart. It has steel ball bearing slides to keep the plastic drawers moving smoothly on track. There is a built-in ruler on the top of the box, a top designed to hook up with other Hyper Stack units, and attachment points for accessories on the sides. Drawers also include organization separators that can be removed. Unfortunately, drawer handles are molded plastic and a part of the drawers themselves, which means there's no real locking mechanism to keep drawers in place when the stack is moved.
Husky Build-Out 3 Drawer Tool Box
Husky is one of Home Depot's most popular brands. Affordable and marketed at the DIY or lower-tier professional, Husky produces a lot of tool storage solutions as well as tools themselves. Husky's tool chests and workbenches have received favorable coverage here on SlashGear for their low prices and good quality workmanship.
Home Depot introduced the Husky Build-Out system in 2023 and has since expanded the line to include single-drawer, two-drawer mixed, and shallow three-drawer tool boxes. The Husky Build-Out 3 Drawer Tool Box costs about $75 at Home Depot, and it's a well-designed box with independent latches for each drawer, allowing you to quickly access tools without having to disassemble your whole stack. A metal security bar attaches to the front of the box and has a hole for a padlock, and the bar stores neatly in the top drawer face when not in use.
Only one set of dividers is provided for this three-drawer box, so if you're planning on organizing your other drawers, either more dividers or Build-Out bins will be a necessity. An accessory rail is molded into the sides of the box, allowing for other Build-Out accessories like hooks or storage accessories to be attached for additional storage. Overall, Husky's Build-Out line is a good, affordable pick for Home Depot regulars, although the line's component list is limited.
Craftsman Tradestack 3 Drawer Tool Box
Craftsman is a familiar name to anyone who grew up near a Sears. The brand has been around since 1927, although it has been owned by Stanley Black+Decker since 2017. While some parts of the Craftsman brand, like its outdoor tools and tool chests, are still well-made, some others like hand tools have had a bit of a downgrade to their reputation. Fortunately, Craftsman's legendary tool warranty has remained mostly intact since its purchase.
Craftsman makes a pair of lines of modular tool storage units — the light duty VersaStack lineup, and the professional grade Tradestack. Conveniently, the units can be mixed and matched to create a custom setup that works for you.
The Craftsman Tradestack 3 Drawer tool box, which can be ordered from Amazon for around $110, incorporates high quality features like ball bearing slides, automatic stack locking, and one touch release between boxes on your stack. Drawer handles are bright red plastic, and pulling up on them releases the drawer — there's even a clear plastic tab on each drawer that you can put a label under to help keep things organized. If you're not using a full stack system, there's also a fold-down handle on the top of the box.
Ridgid Pro Gear System Gen 2.0 3 Drawer Tool Box
Ridgid's toolbox — and really the brand as a whole — is a perfect way to move into the mid-tier section of our list. Ridgid is often viewed as Home Depot's prosumer brand, a company that makes products for both weekend warriors and budget-minded professionals. The brand's orange-and-black color scheme is synonymous with well made and reliable, if not mind-blowing, products.
While we tried to maintain an even playing field by only listing tool boxes with three shallow drawers, Ridgid's only three drawer box features a deeper bottom drawer. This allows for more versatility in what you can store in the unit, but it's not unique — several other brands on this list have a similar setup.
The Ridgid Pro Gear System Gen 2.0 3 Drawer Tool Box costs about $120 Home Depot, and has enough high-quality features to justify its mid-range price. Ridgid does have a nice setup with the Pro Gear System, and has a decent amount of variety in its boxes. Flip-to-secure metal bars on either side of the drawers keep them in place during transportation, and metal flip up handles on the sides provide a way to move the units.
Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Ridgid's Pro Gear System Gen 2.0 is that it's fully compatible with first-gen boxes without the need for adapters. That kind of respect for a previous investment can go a long way in growing customer loyalty.
Ryobi Link 3 Drawer Tool Box
Ryobi gets a bad rap among professionals, but the brand has its merits. Its 18V ONE+ line is an affordable, accessible battery system that powers over 300 products, making it great for DIYers, crafters, and beginners in the tool world. While it's not necessarily a brand that's associated with high-power products for use on the construction site, Ryobi's neon green tools are often more than enough for projects around the house.
On top of its hundreds of tools and outdoor power equipment, Ryobi also makes a number of products designed to store those things. The Ryobi Link system is the brand's modular storage solution, and it includes garage organization components and tool bags along with the expected boxes and dollies.
A decent 40 lb. overall load capacity is a highlight of the Ryobi Link 3 Drawer Modular Hand Tool Box, which costs $140 at Home Depot. It's a dark grey box with a neon green top, integrated plastic handles, and a steel lock bar to keep drawers closed and secure during transport. A divider set allows you to customize each drawer to create a personalized storage solution. It's a good modular tool box for storing smaller tools, fasteners, and other lightweight materials, and Ryobi's other boxes can hold your heavier tools on the same stack.
Flex Stack Pack 3 Drawer Tool Box
Flex has been around for over a hundred years, but its recent introduction at Lowes is what's made the brand more familiar to American shoppers. The brand makes power tools popular among both the DIY crowd and professionals, and its signature monochrome tools rely on their power and reliability to stand out, rather than a garish color scheme.
That grey-on-grey scheme extends to Flex's Stack Pack 3 Drawer Tool Box, available at Lowe's for $159. Flex's modular toolbox has three drawers that automatically lock, quick connect latches, and a security bar that stows in the lid.
This is one of the more durable boxes out there, with an impact resistant polypropylene body and aluminum reinforced corners. Like a few of the other high-end brands we'll cover, those reinforced corners double as attachment points for other Stack Pack accessories. Enough honeycomb dividers are provided to organize little bits and bobs, and available rails allow for even more storage on the outside of the box. An overall weight capacity of 70 pounds makes this one of the more load-capable three drawer boxes on the market, too.
DeWalt ToughSystem 2.0 3 Drawer Tool Box
DeWalt is one of the biggest names in tools, and you'd be hard pressed to find a more recognized brand on any job site. The company's signature black and yellow color scheme is used on its hundreds of products, which range from affordable tools for homeowners to some of the best outdoor power equipment.
The DeWalt ToughSystem 2.0 3 Drawer Tool Box is a solid, simple box with some nice, well thought out design features. This yellow and grey unit has quick close drawers that easily latch shut and a load capacity of 43 ½ pounds, or 14 pounds per drawer, make this box great for storing hand tools, bits, and fasteners. The yellow handles are especially nice, offering a firm click when drawers lock in place — they also have a little clear plastic window that you can move to display a label for each drawer.
The DeWalt ToughSystem 2.0 3 Drawer Tool Box can be purchased at Home Depot for around $150. For the price, this DeWalt modular storage unit could be seen as a little barebones when compared to other boxes — the drawers don't come with any organizers or separators, for example, and the box itself doesn't have a top handle, so you'll have to lift by the sides if you're moving this unit off its stack.
Klein Tools MODbox 3 Drawer Toolbox
In its nearly 200 year long history, Klein has always focused its business on making tools for professionals. Initially a Chicago-based maker of hand tools for telegraph linesmen, Klein has grown with the telecommunications industry while also spreading its interests to tradespeople of all kinds, including construction, plumbing, and the electrical industry. In fact, the company's logo still features a lineman working on an electrical pole.
The Klein Tools MODbox 3 Drawer Toolbox, which goes for around $160 at Lowes, is a great addition to its orange and black modular tool storage system — that's the third system with that color scheme, if you're keeping track. This 3 drawer box built with heavy tools in mind — a reinforced bottom keeps drawers from sagging, and built in side rails are great for storing additional tools on the side of the box. This box's security rail is unique in that it swings up in front of its three drawers when in use, and stores in the front of the box when you don't need it.
Klein's long list of accessories and boxes in its MODbox system make it a contender for any professional's tool storage needs, and this 3 drawer tool box is a great starting point if you decide this is the setup for you. If you need something a little smaller, check out some of Klein's tool backpacks.
ToughBuilt StackTech 3 Drawer Tool Box
ToughBuilt's tools and storage solutions represent a good balance between features, reliability, and price. It's not the best-known name on this list, but ToughBuilt makes a case for its customers paying more than the bare minimum to receive a quality product.ToughBuilt is one of the few toolmakers that maintain an official presence on Amazon — unlike DeWalt or Milwaukee – and the brand's StackTech 3 Drawer Tool Box can be confidently ordered from there for about $170. '
ToughBuilt's tool boxes feature a cool self-aligning top that makes stacking them up easy — a convenience you may not notice until you lift an overloaded box and struggle to line it up with clasps on other boxes. This box has steel corners and steel ball bearing drawer slides, and drawers automatically latch when closed to prevent accidental spills when moving the unit. The unit uses a unique slide lock to secure all three drawers during transport, and that lock automatically engages when the box is locked onto another StackTech component.
Milwaukee Packout 3 Drawer Tool Box
One of the most popular brands among professional laborers, contractors, and tradespeople is Milwaukee, and it's Packout Modular system topped SlashGear's list of the best portable tool boxes. However, the Packout system is also the most expensive line of portable tool boxes on this list, but the Milwaukee faithful will be quick to point out the numerous features these high-priced boxes incorporate into their design.
While you'll be paying more for the Packout system, Milwaukee has also invested a lot into its Packout lineup, making it one of the largest modular tool systems on the market, with things like coolers, tumblers, battery chargers, and lighting all available and ready to be integrated into your stack. The Milwaukee Packout 3 Drawer Tool Box is available at Home Depot for $179, but it's got an extensive feature list that (mostly) backs up that hefty price tag. A pull-out metal bar secures drawers during transport, and has a spot to attach a padlock. All four corners are reinforced with metal as well, making the box even more impact resistant.
However, it's worth mentioning that there are some pretty common complaints with this tool box, which are magnified by its price tag. The plastic tab that secures the locking bar in place has a tendency to break off, and only one set of drawer dividers is included for the three drawers. On top of those issues, drawer sag, which is an issue with nearly all plastic tool boxes, is noticeable after a few months of use.