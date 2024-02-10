8 Essential Tools For DIY Engine Maintenance

Just as death and taxes are unavoidable in life, maintenance cannot be avoided if you own a car. Since cars are one of the largest purchases any of us will ever make, there is a great incentive to keep them up and running in the best condition possible. Not only does it prevent added expense from costly repairs down the line, but it also keeps them up and in a more pleasant condition to live with daily. The problem is that auto shops are costly and maintenance costs seem to keep rising faster than anything else. With the average hourly rate for labor hovering north of $100, you probably want to find any way possible to reduce your expenses on regular maintenance and simple repairs. Fortunately for you, much of it can be done yourself.

Modern cars are incredibly complex and technologically advanced. It should be a given that you will need basic hand tools including screwdrivers and wrenches, but here are some suggestions of eight essential tools that have long been a part of this author's tool collection to help you get some maintenance done yourself.