14 Of The Best Multi-Bit Screwdrivers You Can Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The screwdriver is one of the most important hand tools in any user's collection. These tools offer a traditional means of securing material and no DIY'er, electrician, or carpenter can live within at least a few screwdrivers. Managing even the simplest tasks frequently require this relatively basic tool. Even with the framework for what a screwdriver is and can do fully fleshed out, there have been plenty of improvements made to its foundation. Modern screwdrivers feature treated blades that are harder wearing, and many deliver precision dimensions that fit with absolute precision into the screw heads they are compatible with.
Another key innovation that has really changed the landscape of the screwdriver game is the multi-bit offering. Multi-bit screwdrivers provide immense flexibility. Bringing along a single screwdriver to tackle the jobs on your plate and simply swapping out bits to handle different fastening needs can streamline your workflow and make organizing your gear easier. However, selecting one that's right for your specific needs can sometimes be challenging.
These 14 multi-bit screwdrivers bring something unique to the table, giving users plenty to mull over when looking for something new to add to their collection.
DeWalt 10-Piece MaxFit Telescoping and Ratcheting Screwdriver
One of the most versatile multi-bit screwdrivers on the market is the DeWalt 10-Piece MaxFit Telescoping and Ratcheting Screwdriver. The tool delivers on every aspect that buyers will be looking for when selecting a multi-bit screwdriver. It offers a telescoping bit connection to help users reach into tight recesses with better control and accuracy. And the magnetic connection within this screwdriver handle makes for a consistent hold when using any bit, large or small. The ratcheting feature is one frequently found in high end screwdrivers of this nature, but it is an incredibly welcome inclusion nonetheless. Both telescoping and ratcheting solutions combined into one tool make this a fantastic option to start (and perhaps end) any search. The screwdriver comes from one of the most trusted brands in the hand tool world, as well as within power tool circles. This gives users a backdrop of confidence when going about their operations with this tool in hand.
On the more functional note, the screwdriver comes with 10 bits included. Small and large flathead, as well as Phillips screwdriver bits and a square bit to tackle security screws can be found in two variants with the screwdriver. It ships with short and long bits in each of the five layouts. Other multi-bit screwdrivers maybe more useful in your workflow under certain circumstances, but perhaps none are as versatile for the everyman user than this option.
Klein Tools 15-in-1 Ratcheting Screwdriver
The Klein Tools 15-in-1 Ratcheting Screwdriver is another solid choice when it comes to multi-bit functionality. Klein Tools is a favorite among industry professionals, specifically those working with electrical systems. The brand makes lots of its gear in the U.S., as well, lending to an air of authenticity. This screwdriver features an integrated nut driver that elongates the reach a user can achieve when tackling other fastening jobs. The cushion grip handle makes using this tool far more comfortable, especially over a lengthy day of installation or part removal. The ratcheting provides both forward and reverse directions as well as a fixed position when the function is not required.
One thing that sets this tool apart from other standard options in this part of the tool marketplace is integrated storage capability. You not only get 14 bits with the unit, including security screw compatibility and T bits, but they also fit neatly within the tool itself. The back cap of the screwdriver comes off to reveal a bit holding solution housed within the handle. This can help you remain organized so that you only need to grab a single tool when tackling standard installation jobs.
SATA 19-in-1 Ratcheting Screwdriver with Oil-Resistant Handle
The SATA 19-in-1 Ratcheting Screwdriver with Oil-Resistant Handle is another great choice when looking for a self-contained multi-purpose screwdriver. This tool features eight included fastening blades with double sided bits (adding up to 16 driving tools rather than 19, making the name something of a misnomer). These include all the standard fastening you may need, including square and T bits. Unlike some other screwdrivers that feature integrated storage, these bits don't connect into a moving storage facility as you might expect. Instead, they slide directly into the handle. This makes it perhaps even easier to keep track of your bits as you move between tasks.
The tool comes from a brand known for quality in the trades and beyond, and both looks and performs the part admirably. The handle features a contoured grip for enhanced comfort, making it a great choice for professional users. Perhaps more importantly, the oil resistance built into its dimension allows for a steady grip on the screwdriver even when conditions are less than ideal. To round things out, the screwdriver offers a ratcheting functionality with forward and reverse gears as well as a fixed driving operation for more traditional hand fastening when required.
PB Swiss Tools Insider Screwdriver
Unlike some of the others in its category, the PB Swiss Insider Screwdriver is a little shorter than average, but it doesn't stray fully into stubby territory. This makes it a quality option for those looking for something of an in between fastening solution. Its slightly shorter frame gives users more versatility when dealing with tight spaces, but it doesn't condense the tool down so far that it's sometimes difficult to use when additional force is required. The tool features 10 precision bits that can be stored inside the handle's end cap bit holder. Shipping with the screwdriver, you'll get Phillips and flathead bits as well as Torx fastening bits.
This screwdriver is not a ratcheting solution. Some users may not require that functionality, and so a standard multi-bit screwdriver can be a great addition. Eliminating the ratcheting gears in the handle can provide the option to crank more torque into the fastening hand tool without risking damage to its internal mechanisms. Simpler tool mean less moving parts and more straightforward operation. The reality is that ratcheting multi-bit screwdrivers are built to last, and the fixed setting will frequently be more than capable of delivering a firm fastening platform. Even so, this is a great option for those who don't need additional capabilities included in the tool.
PB Swiss Crosshandle Driver
Staying with the same brand, the PB Swiss Crosshandle Driver is a slightly different take on the multi-bit screwdriver. Instead of taking on the same form factor as a regular screwdriver, this fastening solution features a T-style handle that turns your grip from a pronated position with added flexion into a simple, strong grip. Gripping the handle so that the bit connection sticks straight out from your fist gives you increased power when turning stubborn fasteners. This tool won't always be useful, but there are frequently times in which a T-handle screwdriver layout gets the job done easier and faster than a standard build.
This crosshandle driver doesn't come with any screwdriver bits. This means that it won't be all that useful on its own to a user who is just starting out in their tool collection tasks. If you already own screwdriver or drill bits and are looking for good screwdriver handle to augment your existing capabilities, this is a solid choice. Adding a tool that gets the job done but in a slightly different manner expands on your versatility and allows you to tackle jobs with greater ease across a wider problem set.
Wiha Stubby Multibit Screwdriver
Extended reach is a frequent solution that screwdrivers seek to bring into the picture. Elongated screwdriver handles help produce enhanced coverage in hard to manage areas, but they aren't always the best choice when seeking coverage for truly diverse fastening needs. On the other end of the spectrum is the stubby driver. As the name suggests, this multi-bit screwdriver is very short. The Wiha Stubby Multibit Screwdriver is a great option in this category, and the brand itself tool maker professional users and DIY renovators alike (Wiha is among great tool options you'll find at Grainger when tackling DIY jobs).
This tool features 14 individual screwdriver bits delivered in a dual blade format (as seven bits). The back end of the tool features an end cap with storage for six of these bits, and the soft finish handle is both comfortable and bulbous at the end. This allows for enough grip to support whatever fastening requirements you might have. It's just 3.5 inches long, making for a versatile solution to all manner of tight spaces.
Megapro 24-in-1 Multibit Precision Screwdriver Set
The Megapro 24-in-1 Multibit Precision Screwdriver Set breaks the mold a bit when it comes to multi-purpose screwdrivers. Unlike the other solutions on this list, this multi-bit screwdriver is a precision tool that features smaller screwdriver bits for crucial work on small parts, electronics, and other essential, niche tasks. The driver features a retractable housing contained within its end cap and comes with 24 essential precision screwdriver bits. These include hex bits, Torx, and Phillips head bits, among numerous other common precision options.
The bits feature laser engraving on their tips for extreme precision in the build, further enhancing their utility when tackling highly nuanced jobs. The screwdriver is built with a slim overall body to give users enhanced flexibility when reaching into tight recesses and tackling jobs in small spaces. Moreover, the alloy steel shaft offers great durability and an elongated reach for all manner of tricky use cases. Unlike many precision screwdriver packages, this is an all-in-one offering that doesn't require you to manage bits in a separate container or elsewhere. It's a great option for users frequently break out the precision screwdriver in their repair tasks.
Sharden Ratcheting Flex Head Multibit Screwdriver
The Sharden Ratcheting Flex Head Multibit Screwdriver is a truly unique on this list. Shipping with 12 bits running the gamut of necessary coverage, this ratcheting screwdriver features an integrated storage solution in the end cap. But these are just the beginning elements when discussing the tool. The most prominent feature you'll discover when approaching this particular ratcheting screwdriver is the flex head included in its design. Unlike every other screwdriver on this list, this tool features activating head that can travel 180 degrees, giving you ratcheting fastening coverage at 90-degree angles in either direction.
This makes it somewhat akin to a ratchet head and socket set (see: Major socket set brands ranked), albeit with coverage for screw fastening rather than bolt tightening. Listed at just $15 on Amazon it might be an excellent addition to a toolkit looking for a major upgrade in functionality. Complete with a cushion grip handle and an ergonomic design, the screwdriver is an admirable option for those seeking something new to inspire creativity in renovating and repair tasks.
Craftsman 26-Piece Ratcheting Screwdriver Set
Craftsman is an enormously steady name in the world of tool manufacturing. Craftsman has been around for over 100 years, and is famously the product of Sears' early strides forward. Today, the Craftsman name doesn't evoke the same strong time honored response that its tools once garnered. However, finding old Craftsman gear in a garage sale is still worth your while as collector, as is buying a number of modern Craftsman hand tools. Even though production quality has dipped in the decades since Craftsman started building an increasing volume of its gear overseas, hand tools from the brand retain the legendary lifetime warranty that came up alongside the early offerings from the company.
Craftsman's 26-Piece Ratcheting Screwdriver Set is no different. It provides a very workable ratcheting screwdriver that can help get a huge variety of tasks accomplished. It comes with 18 screwdriver bits and a telescoping magnetic pickup tool. The bit holder features a chrome plated bar to resist corrosion and other wear and tear. It also features an ergonomic handle that is comfortable to grip and helps users drive intense turning forces through the tool without overstraining. This tool features a ratcheting functionality with all three standard positions included in its framework. The package comes complete with a carrying case to help organize all of your gear. It doesn't feature an in-handle storage compartment if that's something you require, but the tool retains great value for all kinds of users.
Wera Kraftform Kompakt 25 Screwdriver
Wera is another solid brand commonly patronized by trade professionals. The tools from this company are often feature-rich and provide significant longevity and are built with a unique sense of style imbued within their DNA. The Wera Kraftform Kompakt 25 Screwdriver is not a ratcheting solution, perhaps surprisingly. However, it does feature a telescoping bit holder with two positions integrated into its format (an 'in' and 'out' setting). The tool also features a kind of hexagonal shape that prevents it from rolling off of flat surfaces.
The tool comes with Wera's Rapidaptor accessory and a telescoping, "bayonet" blade function. The Rapidaptor allows for one handed bit exchange operations, giving you serious range when it comes to tackling jobs that require more than just a single fastening task. The telescoping blade is also multifunctional, allowing for quick removal and insertion into a power tool to change the outlook of your screwing job in an instant (either moving to hand power to finish the task or shifting to powered operation when necessary).
Milwaukee Compact Ratcheting Bit Screwdriver
Compact screwdrivers are certainly an important addition to a general user's toolbox. The Wiha stubby driver is a good choice, but it doesn't feature ratcheting functionality. For those looking to add this additional capability into the mix, the Milwaukee Compact Ratcheting Bit Screwdriver is a great option. It won't cost much more when found on Amazon, and provides a very similar form factor, measuring just one inch longer. The ratcheting functionality and the utility of the tool are great additions, but it should be noted that this offering features seven screwdriver bits as well but they are only single bladed variants.
Milwaukee is a clear front runner in the world of power tools and hand tool equipment. The iconic red and black work gear stands up to the most extreme use cases across the spectrum of the brands offerings. This tool hits different and can provide a fantastic solution to fastening requirements contained within tight recesses and small spaces.
Picquic SixPac
The Picquic SixPac is a cheap and cheerful fastening solution. The tool is compatible with all ¼-inch hex bits, but the six included screwdriver bits feature elongated blades that make for easy access with extended reach. The blades are stored within the tool itself but each one slides through the screwdriver's body in individual slots.
This screwdriver doesn't feature ratcheting function, but includes another important characteristic that can't be praised enough. Users note that the tool features extreme durability. Dropping it from great heights won't stop it, and the classic handle design is built in much the same way as the traditional, Craftsman acetate screwdrivers. Most tool users with experience around these classics know that the screwdriver is frequently used to pull double duty. Not only do these screwdrivers work perfectly well when fastening materials, they can be struck with hammers, or even used to bash stubborn work pieces. A multi-bit screwdriver won't likely bring the same intense durability to the table, but if user testimonials are anything to go by, you'll probably be just fine when using them for various light-duty functions.
Klein Tools KNECT 16-in-1 Impact Rated Hybrid Screwdriver/Nut Driver
Another Klein tools screwdriver makes this list, and for very good reason. The Klein Tools KNECT 16-in-1 Impact Rated Hybrid Screwdriver/Nut Driver is a high quality screwdriver, but it goes beyond this functionality with the addition of a hybrid coverage for nut driving, as well. The tool features 11 bits and two nut drivers with an added 3/8-inch square adapter. The shaft and driver bits are impact-rated, meaning users can take them out of the driver and insert them in their power drill without issue. The tool also features a rare earth magnet in its connection base to securely hold bits in place when they are in use. As is the case with many other tools in this category, this option features an integrated storage solution located within the base of the handle. The cushion grip handle itself is designed for comfort in mind and is easily gripped for powerful torque production.
This tool is perhaps the only multifunctional screwdriver on this list rated for extreme power production. While you'll generally not run into any issues in grinding out powerful turning forces by hand with other screwdrivers found here, this tool is specifically designed to provide nut busting capability, so it's an ideal conclusion that can support the needs of anyone who frequently finds themselves dealing with intense turning requirements.
DeWalt Cordless Screwdriver with FlexDrive Control
The last screwdriver on this list breaks the mold. Unlike the mechanical fastening tools listed above, this screwdriver is a cordless electric offering. DeWalt is consistently a high performer across the spectrum of tools, and it's electric screwdriver solution is certainly no different. The DeWalt Cordless Screwdriver with FlexDrive Control comes with 12 screwdriver bits and operates with a slide to drive collar that requires no buttons to operate.
It can deliver up to 44 in.-lbs. of maximum torque and when disengaged can provide manual finishing power of up to 124 in.-lbs. The screwdriver offers a no-load maximum speed of 360 RPM and its integrated battery can support roughly 680 screws per charge. It's a relatively compact tool delivering a form factor roughly in line with the standard multi-bit screwdriver build. This makes it an ideal powered solution to add to any toolkit looking for increased versatility.