Who Owns Wera Tools And Where Are They Made?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wera Tools has carved itself a unique place within the tool and equipment industry. Whereas other brands have chosen to focus more on producing big bad power tools, Wera has put much of its energy on crafting some of the most exquisite hand tools on the market. Its assortment of screwdrivers, ratchets, wrenches, L-keys, and various accessories are all designed to be long-lasting and easy on the hands, making them among the most reliable tools for mechanics, electricians, and DIYers alike.

Advertisement

The history of Wera Tools' ownership is relatively straightforward. The company was founded in 1936 by Hermann Werner, with Heinz Amtenbrink later joining as a leader following World War II. Combining the first few letters of the co-founders's last names resulted in what we now know as Wera. As of this writing, Wera Tools is under the ownership of Bitburger Holdings. Prior to taking control of Wera in 2016, Bitburger Holdings was primarily known as being the owners of Bitburger Brewery, one of Germany's largest and most historically significant breweries.

Around the time of the acquisition, Bitburger Holdings was expanding its portfolio by investing in a diverse range of ventures, including a dental mechanic firm and toy and clothing manufacturers. Bitburger's take-over of Wera came following the retirement of its original owners, and it remains the sole owner of the tool company.

Advertisement