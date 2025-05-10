Who Owns Wera Tools And Where Are They Made?
Wera Tools has carved itself a unique place within the tool and equipment industry. Whereas other brands have chosen to focus more on producing big bad power tools, Wera has put much of its energy on crafting some of the most exquisite hand tools on the market. Its assortment of screwdrivers, ratchets, wrenches, L-keys, and various accessories are all designed to be long-lasting and easy on the hands, making them among the most reliable tools for mechanics, electricians, and DIYers alike.
The history of Wera Tools' ownership is relatively straightforward. The company was founded in 1936 by Hermann Werner, with Heinz Amtenbrink later joining as a leader following World War II. Combining the first few letters of the co-founders's last names resulted in what we now know as Wera. As of this writing, Wera Tools is under the ownership of Bitburger Holdings. Prior to taking control of Wera in 2016, Bitburger Holdings was primarily known as being the owners of Bitburger Brewery, one of Germany's largest and most historically significant breweries.
Around the time of the acquisition, Bitburger Holdings was expanding its portfolio by investing in a diverse range of ventures, including a dental mechanic firm and toy and clothing manufacturers. Bitburger's take-over of Wera came following the retirement of its original owners, and it remains the sole owner of the tool company.
Where are Wera Tools manufactured?
When it comes to the output of tool manufacturers and retailers, tracking down the origin of a specific product can be difficult. Sometimes, even if the model you own comes from a certain country, someone else may find a different "Made In" label attached to the same product. This doesn't appear to be the case for Wera Tools, however, as the company has kept much of its production relatively close to home.
Since its inception, Wera Tools has been headquartered in Germany. More precisely, the company's main operation is stationed in the western German town of Wuppertal. You don't have to go all that far to find where most of its tools are made. A majority of Wera's output takes place in Bystřice, Czech Republic, a move made in the mid-1990s as a way of expanding its international efforts. The firm also hosts additional production in both North America and the United Kingdom, with over 700 employees under its wing.
Like other German-based tool manufacturers such as Bosch and Knipex, Wera Tools is well-regarded for its high-quality standards, fine craftsmanship, and innovative mindset. This has brought Wera to the forefront, offering a wide variety of some of the most stand out hand tools on the market, including the versatile Zyklop sockets, the nut-holding Joker ratchets, and the ergonomically conscious and budget-friendly Kraftform screwdrivers, to name a few.