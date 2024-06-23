11 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Alternatives To Milwaukee Tools
Milwaukee is a common choice among tradespersons and homeowners alike. The 100-year-old company developed the technology to use lithium-ion in power tools and continues to be known for this innovation today. The brand produces a variety of hand and power tools, particularly its M12 and M18 battery systems that let you power multiple devices from a single battery type. You'll also find everything from heated clothing to jobsite lighting that bear the red and black branding. From drills and hole saws to laser levels and storage, Milwaukee Tools can help you stock your garage and toolbox.
However, there are plenty of less expensive alternatives to Milwaukee Tools that can get the job done right. You can save yourself some money by discovering other tool brands that also take quality seriously. Here's a closer look at some of the top budget-friendly alternatives to Milwaukee tools and what makes them a great choice for growing your tool collection.
1. Wera for Screwdrivers
German-based tool company Wera takes something as simple as a screwdriver and finds ways to innovate on it. Its screwdrivers are among the most notable achievements, with singles and sets that come in multiple profiles and lengths. The brand also makes a wide range of other tools, including ratchets, L-keys, hammers, bicycle tools, impact drivers, and electrical tools.
Its Kraftform series of screwdrivers is designed to keep your whole hand in contact with the handle. It's easy to grip with a shape that mimics the natural contours of the hand. One unique feature in the Kraftform series is its vacuum ice-hardening process that prevents rust and maintains hardness. The Kraftform includes compact models that store different bits in the handle, so you can use one tool for multiple job types. There's also a Kraftform mini-series for precision jobs that are designed for faster turning. You can buy Wera screwdrivers and other tools at major tool retailers like The Home Depot, Walmart, and Ace Hardware, among others.
2. Estwing for Hammers
Like Milwaukee, Estwing is another tool company that has been innovating hand tools and productivity for over 100 years. The company specializes in hammers and other striking tools such as axes and pry bars. It's introduced innovations to reduce shock and improve grip, both of which contribute to a more ergonomic hammer design.
One of its most iconic products is its one-piece steel hammer. Made in a solid design without welds or joints, the hammer's grip bonds directly to the shaft to reduce slipping and improve comfort. The grip is also molded to make it easier to hold.
In terms of hammers, it produces just about every type of hammer you could need: framing hammers, claw hammers, chipping hammers, deadblow hammers, rubber mallets, hammertooth hammers, latthammers, rip hammers, and more. All of its steel hammers and axes are made in the U.S.A. using American-made steel. You can buy Estwing hammers at Lowe's and online marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart.
3. Bondhus for Hex Keys
Hex keys come in all shapes and sizes, and companies like Bondhus ensure there's a key for every occasion. It's constantly innovating simple tools like keys and Allen wrenches to make them easier to use, such as adding pivot heads, wings, or ball ends to hex keys for better grip and torque. L-wrenches, T handles, folding multipacks, and nut drivers are also part of their product lineup.
Many of its tools are made in the U.S.A., helping to support American jobs. They're budget-friendly enough to be used by homeowners for everyday jobs, but they're also durable enough to withstand tough daily use in industries like automotive, oil and energy, and telecommunications.
Unlike other tools that offer different warranties for different products, Bondhus provides a lifetime warranty on every product with the Bondhus name. It'll replace a tool or offer a refund if it fails or otherwise doesn't meet your expectations. And if you choose a replacement tool, shipping is free.
4. Harbor Freight for Ratchets
Harbor Freight is known for its budget-friendly prices on just about everything you need to stock your toolbox. The store carries several affordable brands like Quinn, Icon, Pittsburgh, and Pittsburgh Pro, each of which gives you plenty of variety and price points to choose from. In terms of ratchets, you can get a good tool for the task and save money in the process.
Ratchet prices at Harbor Freight start at around $10 and go up from there, depending on the brand, size, and special features. Quick release, low profile, telescoping, flex head, long-handled, swivel head, short-handled, or composite handled – you name it, you'll probably find it here. It also carries a wide range of sizes, including quarter-inch through three-quarter-inch ratchets. You can check your local store's availability and pricing online before you make the trip. And if you can't make up your mind, skip the single tools and grab a whole set at a good price.
5. Harbor Freight for Sockets
Harbor Freight is a helpful option when you need sockets on a budget but don't want to sacrifice variety. Here you'll find complete socket sets starting at under $10 from house brands like Quinn, Pittsburgh, and Pittsburgh Pro. From color-coded to universal sizes, star bits and hexes, shallow and deep, Harbor Freight carries a full range of standard and hard-to-find sockets for DIYers. And if you buy the wrong socket or something doesn't fit or feel quite right, Harbor Freight has a lenient return policy so you can make a trade or get your money back.
Known for its low prices compared to competitors, Harbor Freight works directly with tool manufacturers to avoid costly markups. This means you can stock up on sockets without denting your budget. The store also runs sales and coupons fairly regularly to help you save even more. It's a solid choice if you want to build or expand your toolkit without spending a fortune.
6. GearWrench for Pliers
Part of the Apex Tool Group, GearWrench has carved a name for itself in the pliers niche with its Pitbull Pliers. These pliers claim to offer 35% less force needed and 50% longer blade life. Getting more use out of your tool before needing to replace it certainly plays a role in your tool budget, even if it means paying a little more upfront compared to other brands. You can find GearWrench pliers in stores like Home Depot, Grainger, and Napa Auto Parts, or in online marketplaces like Amazon.
The brand pliers lineup includes tongue-and-groove pliers, diagonal cutting pliers, longnose pliers, linesman pliers, slipjoint pliers, and universal pliers. You can also find sets of GearWrench pliers to prep your toolbox for any demand. Overall, GearWrench pliers are known for their comfortable grip design, which makes them easier to use for longer jobs. It also innovated the Pitbull Pliers to reduce pinching, create more jaw positions, and use with just one hand.
7. GearWrench for Wrenches
GearWrench is arguably better known for its wrenches (it's in the name after all). They're designed for mechanics and other pros who make a living with their tools, but they're also budget-friendly for homeowners and DIYers. You can find them in popular hardware stores like Home Depot, Napa Auto Parts, and Fastenal, or online at Amazon and similar marketplaces. They're practical and reliable, and you can trust your investment will last a long time.
Their award-winning ratcheting wrenches work well in tight spaces. Rather than reposition every few turns, you can keep your wrench in place and keep working for longer. They're made for durability and come in a wide range of sizes, so you can get a wrench for pretty much any job. Similar to GearWrench pliers, the brand's wrenches feel good in the hand. They're solid but not too heavy or unwieldy, so you can feel good about using them for longer projects.
8. Napa Auto Parts for Rolling Tool Boxes
Where you store your tools when you're not using them matters. Good tool storage not only protects your investment but also makes it easier to find the exact tool you need in a pinch. Tool brands like Milwaukee know the value of a good tool storage setup, which is why they create everything from boxes and bags to rolling toolboxes and workstations. But stores like Napa Auto Parts offer storage solutions that will rival the quality and price of Milwaukee.
Similar to Milwaukee's rolling Packout toolboxes, Napa Auto Parts puts your best tools on wheels for easy maneuvering. You can organize your tool lineup with the included inserts while having enough space for your larger tools and components in the bottom. Features like telescoping handles, toolbox locks, and a high weight capacity come in handy no matter the job. Napa also has plastic toolboxes similar to Milwaukee's modular system. They come in a variety of sizes so you can customize your setup, but they cost a fraction of the price of Milwaukee toolboxes in comparable sizes.
9. Capri for Wire Strippers
You'll typically find Capri Tools in the arsenals of racing teams, but they're a solid option for any professional who needs a good wire stripper. Customers have compared the quality of Capri Tools to that of Snap-On and Matco but for less than half the price. You can buy Capri Tools wire strippers online directly from Capri Tools and places like Walmart, Zoro, and Amazon, or in person at Home Depot.
Specifically focusing on wire strippers, Capri Tools combines quality materials with functional designs. Durable components like cast alloy and features like self-adjusting sizing make these wire strippers easy to use. They can handle a variety of wire types and gauges, including microwires that other wire strippers might struggle to work with. The brand emphasizes comfort and has designed its automatic wire stripper to grip and strip in a single pass. The 10-year warranty on all of its wire strippers adds to its level of confidence.
10. Tekton for Screwdriver Sets
The most basic of all hand tools, you'll always have a use for a good set of screwdrivers. Buying a full set of screwdrivers keeps you prepared for any situation, and Tekton can help you outfit your toolbox for good value. Tekton is a U.S.-based family-owned tool company that manufactures everything from screwdrivers and wrenches to sockets and ratchets. Its screwdrivers are made in the USA to support local jobs and span the full range of screw types, including Phillips, flathead, square, and Torx.
One key difference that sets them apart is their insert molding process, which builds the handle around the blade rather than pushing a blade into a premanufactured handle. The company has also put a lot of attention to detail into the handles, which feature multiple contours around the handle. This design is based on the idea that your hands don't stay in one single grip while using the tool, which is why you can gain a comfortable grip in more than one way.
11. Ridgid for Pipe Wrenches
In 1923, Ridgid invented the classic pipe wrench design many plumbing professionals still use today. The brand continues to specialize in quality products for tradespeople and makes many of its wrenches in its Erie, PA facility. For plumbers who use pipe wrenches multiple times per day, it makes sense to buy from a brand that caters to the plumbing industry.
Ridgid's pipe wrenches span a full product lineup, including straight, end pipe, offset, hex, chain, strap, and adjustable wrenches. They make a wide range of sizes, up to 60 inches or bigger to handle some of your most challenging jobs. They're also known for specialty products for those rare jobs and specific needs. While the brand's power tools might be considered "middle of the road," their pipe wrenches remain a dominant force in hand tools. They're also backed by a full lifetime warranty, which protects you from product defects in materials and construction.