11 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Alternatives To Milwaukee Tools

Milwaukee is a common choice among tradespersons and homeowners alike. The 100-year-old company developed the technology to use lithium-ion in power tools and continues to be known for this innovation today. The brand produces a variety of hand and power tools, particularly its M12 and M18 battery systems that let you power multiple devices from a single battery type. You'll also find everything from heated clothing to jobsite lighting that bear the red and black branding. From drills and hole saws to laser levels and storage, Milwaukee Tools can help you stock your garage and toolbox.

However, there are plenty of less expensive alternatives to Milwaukee Tools that can get the job done right. You can save yourself some money by discovering other tool brands that also take quality seriously. Here's a closer look at some of the top budget-friendly alternatives to Milwaukee tools and what makes them a great choice for growing your tool collection.