5 Grainger Tools That Will Come In Handy For DIY House Projects
There's something satisfying about taking on a home-related DIY project from time to time. Whether it's resanding the floors, building a brand-new cabinet, or fixing a leaky bathroom faucet, planning the process and carrying out the task on your own can be a rewarding experience and a great way to add a touch of your aesthetic to your home.
But whether you're a pro or just starting out, having the right tools on hand is necessary before you get started on any DIY job. Remember that good-quality tools can make a challenging task more manageable, and most importantly, they can also keep you safe during the process.
If you already have a well-stocked toolbox with all the necessary equipment, you can purchase the required tools as needed for specific projects. On the other hand, if you're new to DIYing, purchasing a few quality tools from a reputable source is a good idea. That's where Grainger comes into play.
One of the largest distributors of industrial and safety tools, Grainger, has a customer base of over 3.5 million. The store has a wide and varied product selection, ranging from power tools to cleaning supplies and more, making it a good option if you're looking for equipment for your next DIY project.
To help you get started, we've compiled a list of tools available on Grainger that may be useful for DIY projects around the house. These products were selected based on user ratings and professional reviews. You'll find a more detailed methodology that explains how these products were selected at the end of this article.
Milwaukee Caulk Gun Kit
If you're working on a home improvement project that requires you to close or seal off a gap around the windows or doors, a caulk gun can come in handy, and this Milwaukee tool is a great option if you're shopping for caulk guns. If you've owned Milwaukee Tools before, you're likely aware of the brand's history and how reliability and quality are prioritized, even at a lower price point. This kit, which comes with the tool itself, batteries, and a charger, is no exception.
A notable feature of this Milwaukee caulk gun is that it is quite powerful and offers up to 400 pounds of pushing force. The caulk gun also features a 360-degree rotating collar, which allows for better control during usage. Additionally, this tool can deliver up to 150 10-ounce tubes of sealant on just one charge, which you'll find is more than sufficient to get most DIY jobs around the house done.
Although it's extremely efficient, the caulk gun is pretty light, allowing you to use it for extended durations. Additionally, the cordless design makes it all the more convenient since you won't need to be around a power source to use it. Overall, this is a pretty good product, so it's no wonder it received an average user rating of 4.6 on Milwaukee's website. If you're looking to purchase this caulk gun kit, it's available on Grainger for $314.
WIHA Adjustable Wrench
If you don't have an adjustable wrench in your toolbox, this one from WIHA is a great option. WIHA is not as popular as power tool brands like Milwaukee or DEWALT, but it has been around since 1939 and has a reputation for offering high-quality products.
While you should, ideally, have crescent wrenches of various sizes if you're working on many DIY projects, they can't beat the versatility and convenience of a quality adjustable wrench. This is especially true if you're trying to maintain a more minimalistic toolkit.
In terms of the features and design of the WIHA Adjustable Wrench, this tool comes with insulated, coated handles that keep you protected from electric shocks. This safety feature is a solid advantage when working on electrical repairs or maintenance tasks.
The adjustable screw mechanism that's located at the base of the head provides a tight grip on fasteners of all sizes, making it a versatile tool that is capable of being used for a variety of tasks. Additionally, the handles also have a slip-resistant design, which makes them easier to handle as well. The tool is 8 inches long overall, which allows you to apply enough torque while still being compact.
The only real downside to this tool is that it is not non-sparking. It's also not corrosion-resistant, so you'll want to ensure it is stored properly. Despite these downsides, the durable alloy-steel build and quality construction make it a great option if you lack an adjustable wrench in your toolbox.
As expected, the user rating for this product comes in at five out of five on WIHA's official website, making this worth considering if you're looking for an adjustable wrench. If you'd like to purchase this one, you can snag it for $61 on Grainger.
DEWALT Cordless Drill Kit
Chances are that you'll need a drill at some point to complete DIY carpentry tasks around the home. Whether you're assembling furniture, installing a deck, or just hanging pictures on a wall, a drill is one of the most indispensable tools. A cordless drill can be even more helpful, given that it allows you to use the tool in areas that don't have access to a power outlet.
If your arsenal of tools is missing a drill, the DEWALT Cordless Drill Kit, which comes with the drill itself, a charger, belt hook, and kit bag, is something to consider. The drill has a brushless motor, making it lighter, longer-lasting, and more energy efficient. The 15-position adjustable clutch and two-speed setting allow you to customize the performance of this tool to suit your needs.
This drill kit includes four attachments: a ¼-inch hex quick-release attachment that allows for one-handed loading and is compatible with 1-inch bit tips; a ⅜-inch ratcheting chuck attachment that is suitable for a variety of drilling uses; a ¼-inch hex right-angle attachment that can come in handy in tight places that require 90-degree drilling and fastening; and a ¼-inch hex quick-release offset attachment that is great to use in corners where a normal drilling attachment may cause some degree of misalignment.
This drill kit from DEWALT, complete with all the attachments, is currently available for $239 on Grainger. While it's a good buy, as evidenced by the average user rating of 4.5 on DEWALT's official website, we recommend purchasing a cordless hammer drill if you have some extra dough to spare for more demanding DIY projects that might require drilling into concrete or similar hard surfaces.
Makita Reciprocating Saw Kit
A reciprocating saw can come in handy during home improvement and construction projects thanks to its ability to effortlessly cut through materials that might be hard to cut using other types of saws. If you think you might have to take on tasks like lumber, PVC cutting, or tree pruning, a reciprocating saw is worth keeping around.
If you're looking to buy one, Makita's Reciprocating Saw Kit, which includes the tool, a charger, and a battery, makes for a pretty good purchase. The tool features a cordless design, which ensures you can use it even if access to a power source is unavailable and makes it portable.
The complete length of the tool is 12 ½ inches, and it weighs under 5.7 pounds, making it lightweight and compact enough to use for extended periods. The saw offers a consistent speed of 3,000 strokes per minute, which is sufficient for most types of general cutting.
While it offers adequate cutting speed and vibration control, one of the downsides, as highlighted by Pro Tool Reviews, is that it doesn't come with an adjustable shoe or rafter hook. As the review notes, though, these limitations are really not dealbreakers. If you're sold on this model, you can purchase it from Grainger for $288.
DEWALT Cordless Orbital Sander
Whether you're trying to restore wooden flooring or involved in a woodworking project for your house, a sander is an essential tool to achieve a smooth, professional-looking finish. While there are different types of sanders, a random orbital sander, like the DEWALT Cordless Orbital Sander, is possibly one of the most versatile and user-friendly options available.
The highlight of this type of sander is that it moves in a random or non-predictable motion, which helps leave a clean surface as opposed to regular sanders that move in predictable patterns, leaving very distinct marks on the wood.
Additionally, as noted by Popular Mechanics, this model "did better than many other sanders at lower speeds—some exhibit more vibration and loss of effectiveness as you dial back their speed, but not this one."
Coming to the features of the DEWALT Cordless Orbital Sander, the tool has a cordless design, eliminating tripping hazards and the need for a direct power source when using the equipment. It has a 5-inch disc diameter, contributing to a lighter overall profile of the tool and making it great for sanding narrower surfaces. This model has a variable speed setting, and you can adjust the speed up to 12,000 OPM. This flexibility means you can tailor the speed and performance of this device to suit your needs for individual projects.
If you would like to own this device, you can purchase it on Grainger for $273. This particular model comes as part of a complete kit, including the tool itself, a battery, a charger, and a carrying and dust bag.
Why were these Grainger tools chosen?
All five tools mentioned in this list are top-rated tools. The Milwaukee Caulk Gun Kit, WIHA Adjustable Wrench, and DEWALT Cordless Drill Kit have an average user rating of 4.5 or above, indicating just how useful customers found them to be.
The other two products — the Makita Reciprocating Saw Kit and DEWALT Cordless Orbital Sander — were reviewed positively by professional reviewers.
These products are also great if you're looking to create a well-rounded, functional, and versatile collection of tools for DIY projects around the house, which is why they made it to this list. That said, before you purchase any of these tools, make sure to evaluate your needs and budget for the additional expense.