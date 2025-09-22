What Is Ryobi's Most Powerful Leaf Blower & Is It Any Good? Here's What Owners Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over the course of several decades, Ryobi has become one of the most prominent major power tool brands. In that time, the company has built-out its vast lineup of devices, with virtually any tool needed to tackle projects in or out of the house.

If you spend much of your free time tending to the green spaces around your home, it's possible that you've considered adding a Ryobi blower to your slate of yard gear. As far as pure power goes, Ryobi's 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series Backpack Blower is the brand's big gun within its blower line. This 40V beast is capable of producing airflow up to 850 CFM (cubic feet per minute) while delivering a sustained air stream of 180 mph.

That level of power makes it ideal for even the heaviest of blowing jobs, with Ryobi claiming it packs more punch than a 58cc blower powered by gasoline. A kit including a battery and charger will cost you $599 in most retail environments, which may inspire questions regarding its value. Thankfully, many real world users think it's worth every penny. Here's what those buyers are saying about Ryobi's most powerful blower.