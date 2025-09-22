What Is Ryobi's Most Powerful Leaf Blower & Is It Any Good? Here's What Owners Say
Over the course of several decades, Ryobi has become one of the most prominent major power tool brands. In that time, the company has built-out its vast lineup of devices, with virtually any tool needed to tackle projects in or out of the house.
If you spend much of your free time tending to the green spaces around your home, it's possible that you've considered adding a Ryobi blower to your slate of yard gear. As far as pure power goes, Ryobi's 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series Backpack Blower is the brand's big gun within its blower line. This 40V beast is capable of producing airflow up to 850 CFM (cubic feet per minute) while delivering a sustained air stream of 180 mph.
That level of power makes it ideal for even the heaviest of blowing jobs, with Ryobi claiming it packs more punch than a 58cc blower powered by gasoline. A kit including a battery and charger will cost you $599 in most retail environments, which may inspire questions regarding its value. Thankfully, many real world users think it's worth every penny. Here's what those buyers are saying about Ryobi's most powerful blower.
Users are largely impressed with the 850 CFM blower
Although you may get lucky and buy your Ryobi tool elsewhere online, the only official carrier of the 40V Brushless 850 CFM Whisper Series Backpack Blower Kit is The Home Depot. And if the reviews from those who've purchased one are accurate, Ryobi's most powerful blower is worth seeking out. It was even featured on our list of must-own 40V Ryobi tools.
There are not a ton of actual ratings and reviews posted online for the 850 CFM blower, however, with Home Depot collecting 24 in total and Ryobi netting just 19 as of this writing. Even then, the blower currently holds a 4.8 and 4.9 star rating on those sites respectively. Users have praised the tool for its outstanding power as much as its lightweight design. Moreover, they're impressed with the runtime provided by the dual 40V setup, as well as the device's quiet operation.
Apart from the word on the street, Ryobi's 850 CFM blower was also put to the test by the folks at Pro Tool Reviews, who gave many of the same compliments as other users. However, they did ding the power tool for its batteries being fully exposed to the elements, which could hinder its performance in harsher environments.
How we got here
This article should not be viewed as a SlashGear endorsement of Ryobi's 850 CFM Blower. Rather, our intent was to provide those in the market for a new blower a glimpse into the device's merit directly from fellow consumers who have purchased and used it for themselves. In presenting that viewpoint, we read through dozens of real world reviews from owners posted on various websites, acknowledging positive and negative feedback alike. Whenever appropriate, direct quotes were also taken from these reviews.