Think Twice Before Buying Stihl Batteries On Amazon - Here's Why
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While the brand Stihl is most widely known for its exceptional chainsaws, you might not know that this manufacturer produces quite a deep catalog of useful equipment. For example, several small but powerful mini Stihl power tools utilize batteries (including some chainsaw models) and offer impressive run times. However, if you need to replace or purchase additional batteries, Amazon isn't the best choice. While the massive online marketplace can be one of the easiest ways to shop, with plenty of customer reviews, and quick delivery to your door, it isn't an authorized Stihl dealer.
Not being an authorized dealer means that Amazon has no official affiliation with Stihl, and that comes with some drawbacks. For one thing, the online marketplace giant won't have access to Stihl's full catalog of products, resulting in far less selection and availability. This also means you might run across Stihl product listings with "No featured offers available," requiring you to investigate all the buying options from various third-party sellers. When an Amazon listing doesn't have any featured offers, it can indicate sellers offering the product are overpriced, have had inventory or customer services issues, or don't meet certain requirements.
In addition, while Stihl does not offer reconditioned products through any of its dealers, third-party sellers on Amazon may offer refurbished or used equipment for sale. Of course, used products won't be eligible for the same warranty coverage, as Stihl's limited warranty is only applicable to the original purchaser, with no options to transfer it to subsequent owners.
Some customers have had problems buying Stihl batteries on Amazon
While some report being satisfied with their Stihl battery purchase from Amazon, others have reported some issues. For example, some have explained that the battery they received wouldn't charge properly, and they proceeded to return it. Some customers reported that while their battery would charge, it unfortunately would only do so up to 75 percent. Multiple reviews noted their Stihl product from Amazon would deplete much quicker than their other Stihl rechargeable units, leading some to conclude their product just didn't match the performance of something new from the brand.
With only a handful of Stihl battery listings on Amazon, there are also several generic products claiming to fit the brands cordless tools. These unofficial alternatives may be tempting due to their low price, but knockoff power tool batteries could be dangerous. In one case, while an off-brand battery did work for one customer, they were disappointed in the lackluster performance. Another reviewer explained that the Dreamdash Replacement for Stihl 10.8v HAS 26 Battery, had a disappointing runtime that didn't seem to match the official Stihl products and recommended others to opt for the name brand.
Where you should buy Stihl batteries instead
If you don't want to roll the dice with Amazon, there are much better shopping options available. In the U.S. Stihl works with more than 10,000 authorized dealers who are locally owned and run by those passionate about the brand's outdoor power tools. Stihl products aren't sold in the major big box hardware retailers, as it prefers smaller outfits who pride themselves on being knowledgeable about every product on the shelves. You'll also have some protection on your purchases with Stihl's product warranties. Some retailers working with Stihl go a step further and become Full Line Dealers, which means that not only do these locations have access to the brand's entire catalog, but they can also service Stihl products, providing the greatest selection and repair assistance available.
Because Stihl dealers are truly local, you'll need to visit the dealer locator for specific options in your area. Official retailers you may have heard of include Ace Hardware, Trigreen Equipment, and certain Rural King locations which offer the brand. Alternatively, you can do your shopping online with Stihl's website, which will offer you the option to pickup the product from a local dealer, or other options, if available.