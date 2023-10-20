Are Knockoff Power Tool Batteries Dangerous? Or A Great Deal?

The entire reason that third-party manufacturers can charge so much less for their power tool battery packs compared to the name brands is that they usually skimp on parts quality and safety testing. The outside of a knockoff power tool battery may look professional-grade, but on the inside, the wires holding it all together are usually surplus parts that may not be properly rated for this kind of power flow.

Speaking of power flow, knockoff batteries often use substandard lithium-ion cells in their power storage. These cells may not store energy properly, and without the kind of rigorous safety testing that accompanies name-brand battery packs, you'd never know until you plug one in. An improperly designed battery pack could either under-charge your tools, reducing their effectiveness and operating time, or, more concerningly, overcharge your tools. Overcharged tools may operate at speeds beyond their stated safe operations, which can both burn them out faster and potentially put your safety at risk.

There's also the ever-present concern of power surges and fluctuations. While name-brand batteries aren't immune to these problems, they usually have safeguards built-in that automatically cut the power flow to keep you and your tools safe. Knockoff batteries may not have these safeguards in place, which could lead to dangerous situations, including the battery catching fire.

Name-brand battery packs may be expensive, but if nothing else, consider that price a guarantee of safety and quality, something you don't get with knockoffs.