4 Small But Powerful Mini Stihl Power Tools
The world of power tool brands is vast and heavily populated by different manufacturers, many of which offer diversified inventories of devices designed for various applications and at diverse price points. When it comes to those tool brands, Stihl is often considered to be one of the top-names for lawn and garden equipment like chainsaws. However, while Stihl is perhaps most famous for its extensive and powerful line of chainsaws, the company builds much more than just tools for cutting down trees and shrubbery. In reality, Stihl tools are varied and designed for numerous different applications, including everything from residential mowers, weed eaters, and pressure washers to professional-tier landscaping and construction equipment.
If you're familiar with the Stihl name because of its chainsaws and other larger-scale tools, you may be surprised to learn that the brand's inventory is so extensive. You may be even more surprised that the company also sells various small, "mini" tools designed for various households and lawn and garden tasks. Despite their diminutive size, though, many of these gadgets pack quite the punch.
We took a look around the company's site and a handful of various other licensed retailer's storefronts, and we found four of these small Stihl tools that may interest you. We selected these products based on factors like produce use and application, price, and user reviews, but we'll cover our methodology in greater detail below. For now, check out these four small but powerful mini Stihl power tools.
Stihl HSA 26 handheld trimmer
When trimming bushes, hedges, and other shrubbery, the traditional tool to use is a set of clippers or shears. These devices are relatively efficient, but require maintenance in the form of blade sharpening, and can also be tiring to use for extended periods. Next, power hedge trimmers and clippers came along. Power trimmers often rely on electricity and are limited by a power cord, or use gas-powered engines, which tend to result in a heavier weight. These types of power trimmers can be solid tools. However, the limitations described above can make them unwieldy or inconvenient for many types of work.
Enter the Stihl HSA 26, a mini handheld trimmer that combines battery power with a small, portable size. The HSA 26 features a Stihl AS lithium-ion battery, designed to offer versatile and robust power in a small package. When used with the HSA 26, this battery is capable of providing up to 110 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The tool itself includes two interchangeable cutting blades to offer enhanced versatility, while the rubber grips are constructed to reduce vibration and hand fatigue, even during extended use.
At 1.5 pounds, the tool is exceptionally light, while a built-in LED indicator light enables you to monitor your battery use at all times. The blades are capable of cutting in both directions and provide the ability to slice through material up to 19 millimeters (roughly ⅔ inches) and 16 millimeters (roughly ⅝ inches), depending on which blade you use. The tool costs $149.99 through Stihl and includes two batteries, a charger, and the tool itself. Ratings are largely positive, and Stihl customers give the product an average of 4.8 out of five stars based on nearly 200 reviews.
Stihl GTA 26 cordless pruner
In comparison to hedge trimmers like those described above, pruners are typically designed to cut through thicker material and vegetation. Old-school pruning shears are typically handheld devices that slice through things like rose bush branches and other small plants with relatively hard and thick limbs. These tools, while useful, are also plagued by the same limitations that can make traditional trimmers annoying to use — namely, using your own strength to repeatedly cut with these devices can be tiring if you have a large garden to prune.
Instead, you can opt for an electric pruner, like the Stihl GTA 26 Cordless Pruner. Like the trimmer described above, the GTA 26 uses a pint-sized Stihl AS battery, which can provide up to 25 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The tool comes with a 4-inch chainsaw bar and a low-vibration chain designed to make precise, clean cuts. While Stihl does not specify the tool's cutting capacity, other manufacturers state that a 4-inch chainsaw bar is capable of handling small brush and limbs up to around 3-inches in diameter.
The GTA 26 features a removable cutting bar and chain, making for easy maintenance, while the device's ergonomic grip is constructed to reduce user fatigue. The tool comes with a built-in battery indicator light, as well as a trigger switch lockout feature designed to prevent accidentally activating the cutting blade. Stihl's GTA 26 cordless pruner costs $239.99 normally, but is currently on sale for $179.99. It includes two batteries, a charger, and the tool itself and is exceptionally well-rated by users, boasting 4.7 out of five stars based on over 2,600 customer reviews.
Stihl SEA 20 handheld vacuum
Handheld vacuum cleaners have been around ever since BLACK+DECKER released the original Dustbuster back in 1979. These tools are exceptionally popular, due to their versatility and convenience, and they allow you to clean small and hard to reach places where a traditional vacuum won't reach or is too heavy and big to access. Handheld vacuums are especially handy for tasks like cleaning up around windows and baseboards, as well as getting deep in between furniture cushions and between the seats in your car. These days, several brands build Dustbuster-style handheld vacuums, including Stihl.
The Stihl SEA 20 Handheld Vacuum could be worth looking into if you're in the market for a small yet powerful handheld vacuum. The tool uses the same Stihl AS batteries described above and is capable of up to 14 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The tool includes a variety of attachments and nozzles designed to reach into tight spaces for a thorough cleaning, while a two-stage filtration system is designed to catch and trap various small particles and dust. The vacuum weighs less than 3 pounds when equipped with a battery, making it lightweight and easy to maneuver, and a built-in LED indicator allows you to monitor your battery usage.
It features a hanging slot for convenient storage, a power-hold button to prevent you from having to maintain pressure on the throttle, and a sealing flap to prevent spilling debris on your clean surfaces. The tool alone costs $99.99, or you can choose to purchase a kit that includes two batteries and a charger for about $60 more. The SEA 20 is well rated by users, featuring 4.8 out of five stars based on 39 reviews on the Stihl site and similarly high ratings through other retailers.
Stihl RCA 20 mini pressure washer
Pressure washers are classic lawn and garden tools. These devices are handy for everything from cleaning sidewalks and the vinyl siding of your house to washing your car's engine bay, freshening up your deck before a barbecue, and more. Traditionally, pressure washers rely on electricity via a power cable or gasoline and an engine to pressurize water and propel it through a nozzle. However, these standard types of pressure washers, while extremely powerful, can also be difficult to transport, limited by a short cable, or too strong for delicate surfaces.
Because of those limitations, if you're in the market for a small and versatile pressure washer that still packs a punch, you may want to check out the Stihl RCA 20. The diminutive pressure washer uses the same Stihl AS batteries as the previous devices covered and is capable of providing up to 30 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The tool itself is incredibly small and compact, and looks more like a child's squirt gun than a power tool.
Don't let that fool you, though, as the washer provides an impressive 350 max psi and features a four-in-one nozzle capable of various spray styles. You can connect the tool to a standard hose or use it with another pressurized unit for extra strength, and you can even use a siphon hose and connect the tool to a bag of water. The RCA 20 comes with a nine-foot siphon hose, a 1-gallon water bag, a spray lance, and a detergent sprayer. It costs $239.99 and includes two batteries and a charger, but it does not have many customer reviews, as it is a recently-released item.
Why did we choose to include these Stihl power tools?
When selecting mini Stihl power tools for this list, we considered a few factors: the products' application and features, price, and user reviews. Our first goal was to find products that are small but pack a powerful punch. We searched for products that offer a range of applications and features, from lawn and garden work to various cleaning chores. We also chose to stick with the Stihl AS battery line, due to both the small size and the ability to swap batteries between different tools.
Next, we wanted to make sure that the devices we selected fell within an accessible price range. Stihl tools can often come with steep price tags, thanks to their quality and the fact that many of these devices are designed for professional use. We chose to look for tools below the $300-mark, and each of these products falls well below that number.
Finally, we wanted to know what users had to say about these products. We searched for tools that had exceptional reviews praising things like the products' quality and power. We did include one un-rated tool on this list. However, the mini pressure washer meets the first two criteria and was too interesting to pass up. That said, remember that it's important to do your own research before making a tool purchase. Stihl is a relatively costly brand, and it's important to understand your own needs and plans before investing in anything, but especially power tools.