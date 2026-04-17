The Highly-Rated Ego Combo Kit At Lowe's That Can Help Keep Your Yard In Shape

If you're heading back outside to start tackling yard-work, it might be the right time to add some new outdoor power tools to your garage before venturing out into another season of raking, trimming, and mowing. If you're one of those intrepid DIYers, you might want to check out the Ego Power+ Combo Kit available at Lowe's Hardware. Not only does the kit have some very good reviews, but it's also a great investment according to a number of customers.

This kit has 4.6 out of 5 stars based on more than 1,600 reviews with an 89% recommendation rating. One customer said it exceeds expectations, while others bragged about its ease of use. The battery reportedly has good life, the tools are top quality, and they appear to be very capable; reviewers routinely mention being able to use both tools included in the kit and not have to worry about battery power. The kit features two electric tools: The first is a lawn blower, while the second is a 15-inch string trimmer which you can also use as an edger. It comes with a single 56V 2.5Ah ARC Lithium-ion battery and a standard charger.

Ego says the trimmer, which has a telescopic aluminum shaft and features a bump-feed system with automatic line winding, lasts for up to 45 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The lawn blower, which can last up to 75 minutes per charge, delivers up to 615 cubic feet of air per minute, at a rate of up to 170 miles per hour. The Ego Combo kit retails at a regular price of $359, with both pickup and delivery options available.