The Highly-Rated Ego Combo Kit At Lowe's That Can Help Keep Your Yard In Shape
If you're heading back outside to start tackling yard-work, it might be the right time to add some new outdoor power tools to your garage before venturing out into another season of raking, trimming, and mowing. If you're one of those intrepid DIYers, you might want to check out the Ego Power+ Combo Kit available at Lowe's Hardware. Not only does the kit have some very good reviews, but it's also a great investment according to a number of customers.
This kit has 4.6 out of 5 stars based on more than 1,600 reviews with an 89% recommendation rating. One customer said it exceeds expectations, while others bragged about its ease of use. The battery reportedly has good life, the tools are top quality, and they appear to be very capable; reviewers routinely mention being able to use both tools included in the kit and not have to worry about battery power. The kit features two electric tools: The first is a lawn blower, while the second is a 15-inch string trimmer which you can also use as an edger. It comes with a single 56V 2.5Ah ARC Lithium-ion battery and a standard charger.
Ego says the trimmer, which has a telescopic aluminum shaft and features a bump-feed system with automatic line winding, lasts for up to 45 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The lawn blower, which can last up to 75 minutes per charge, delivers up to 615 cubic feet of air per minute, at a rate of up to 170 miles per hour. The Ego Combo kit retails at a regular price of $359, with both pickup and delivery options available.
More Ego combo kit reviews and warranty information
The Ego Power+ Combo Kit at Lowe's may be a favorite for some buyers, but it's not unanimous praise; it does have a handful of bad reviews. First, the battery has been described by some as very low quality with claims that it wouldn't charge, forcing one customer to use a lawn mower battery instead. The string trimmer received some criticism as well, especially in one case where a weld broke at a joint after removing it from the packaging. Another buyer stated they received electric shocks while using the lawn blower.
If you're unsure about buying the combo kit, there are some third-party reviews you can check. For example, A Concord Carpenter found the blower to be powerful and quiet, while the string trimmer was easy to use and well-balanced. Pro Tool Reviews says Ego consistently delivers strong performance, and the 56V battery system is well-designed for efficiency and heat management. Based on its testing, Pro Tool Reviews believes Ego is a reliable option for homeowners.
However, there are some things you should consider before buying Ego tools, such as the manufacturer warranty terms. In this case, Ego offers a 5-year limited warranty for the tools and a 3-year limited warranty for the battery. Both of these policies cover material and workmanship defects, though normal wear and tear or user damage isn't covered. If you have any problems, Ego will repair your tools at no charge to you as long as you have a proof of purchase, so hold on to that Lowe's receipt in case you run into any problems.