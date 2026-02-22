12 Outdoor Power Tools You Should Have In Your Garage Before Spring Gets Here

Although its primary purpose may be for quickly clearing out dead leaves in the fall, there are multiple practical uses for leaf blowers beyond blowing leaves. With the amount of power packed inside most leaf blowers, it can double as a portable dryer. You can use it to dry a freshly washed vehicle, wet towels and clothes after an outing to the beach or a pool, or patio furniture soaked through after a spring rain storm, if it needs drying.

In addition to its drying capabilities, a leaf blower is an excellent cleaning tool. Similar to how you can use compressed air to clean computer parts, you can use a leaf blower to clean your dirty garden tools, blow dust and other debris out of your garage or workshop, or clear out dust from filters in shop vacs, lawn mowers, chainsaws, and other applicable power tools.

The price you'll pay for a good leaf blower varies greatly based on whether it's corded or cordless, how powerful you need it to be, and whether it has any other built-in capabilities besides blowing air out. Corded electric models tend to range between $40 and $70, while most cordless, battery-powered models cost from $90 to $300. If you're unsure where to start your search for a good leaf blower, check out our ranking of every major leaf blower brand.