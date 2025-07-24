5 Of The Best String Trimmers You Can Buy In 2025
String trimmers go by plenty of names. Weed whacker, weed eater, line trimmer — they all do the same job, and that's cutting grass and weeds where the mower can't reach. However, it is worth noting that there are differences between a string trimmer and a brush cutter. While many people use the terms interchangeably, a brush cutter is more heavy-duty and is best used for clearing overgrown land. They usually swap the line for a metal blade to slice through woody plants or thick scrub. But most people don't need that; even major brush cutter brands offer string trimmers for regular lawn maintenance.
If you've been browsing string trimmers, you'll know that in 2025 most homeowners are opting for cordless battery-powered models. They offer reliability, easy operation, and practical storage. They're also better for the environment, and they usually work out cheaper with lower upfront and running costs. However, that's not to say gas-powered string trimmers have no fans. They give you longer runtimes and generally offer more power and better durability. But they can be noisy, smelly, and almost always require more maintenance.
This list offers some of the best string trimmers in 2025, and they all just happen to be battery-powered. So, no fuel mixing or cord pulling. They're quieter, too, which makes weekend yard work less of a neighborhood event. We've picked models that balance cutting power with practical features like adjustable handles, auto-feed heads, and decent runtimes. From edging along the driveway to taming rough patches, they can handle what you need without the noise or demanding upkeep.
Ego Power+ 15-inch with Powerload (ST1521S)
The EGO Power+ ST1521S is a battery-powered string trimmer designed for homeowners wanting gas-like power without the hassle of fuel. The unit runs on a 56V 2.5Ah battery that's ideal for residential yard work and uses a carbon fiber split shaft with a lifetime warranty and features a solid build quality that reflects this confidence. However, once assembled, the length is fixed, meaning you can't fold or shorten it for storage. Unless, of course, you want a little extra work with a screwdriver.
At just over 10 and a half pounds with the battery attached, it's well-balanced and comfortable for extended use. That comfort extends to the noise level, which sits at a steady 87 decibels, producing an even hum that's noticeably quieter than gas models. Vibrations are reduced, too, thanks to the high-efficiency brushless motor. The variable speed trigger gives users good control. However, the tool-testing experts at TechGearLab note that there is no true low-speed setting, which makes the ST1521S better suited to heavier trimming than delicate edging. Its cutting power is impressive, and it can tackle thick weeds and brush and other demanding yard jobs with ease.
Property size is one thing you need to consider before buying EGO tools. The Power+'s pro-grade cutting line with 15-inch swath is ideal for large yards. It clears more grass with each pass than most battery models, thus reducing time and effort, and it's easily wound in with EGO's signature POWERLOAD technology. However, it does require a little care to avoid uneven winding, and the spool can be tricky to open when you want to do deeper maintenance. Finally, the ST1521S is compatible with all EGO ARC Lithium batteries for easy swaps across the brand's tools.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Carbon Fiber String Trimmer (RY402110)
Ryobi has a bunch of new tools to consider in 2025, with one being the 40V HP Brushless Carbon Fiber String Trimmer. It's part of the Japanese manufacturer's Whisper Series, and as the name suggests, it's designed for quieter operation. With noise levels of either 84 or 87 decibels, depending on the speed, it is noticeably quieter than gas-powered options and produces a consistent hum that helps prevent fatigue. The durable carbon fiber shaft keeps the trimmer lighter in hand, with the overall 13-pound build, including the battery, feeling stable and balanced for extended trimming sessions. Ryobi also includes a tool-free adjustable front handle to help you find a comfortable grip, while the design works to reduce vibration and make extended use less tiring. The trimmer comes with a 40V 6Ah battery and charger, which means you can conveniently swap it out across Ryobi's extensive 40V tool lineup.
The HP brushless motor delivers dual-speed control, giving you the flexibility to manage lighter grass precisely or power through thicker, tougher patches when needed. With a wide 17-inch cutting swath, it efficiently covers larger yards, while Ryobi's Reel Easy+ system makes reloading simple. The pro-grade bump-feed head accepts line sizes from 0.080 up to 0.105 inches, giving flexibility across different yard conditions. But for those whose primary needs involve trimming a well-maintained lawn rather than heavy cutting, the team at Pro Tool Reviews suggests the 15-inch (RY40290) model may be the better choice.
Black+Decker LST136
When it comes to string trimmers, SlashGear ranks Black+Decker highly, and the company's LST136 model is one for homeowners seeking an easy, low-maintenance alternative to gas at a budget-friendly price. With its 13-inch cutting swath, it's ideal for small- to medium-sized yards, and it delivers enough power for routine trimming. Actually, it can handle some thicker grass when needed, although it doesn't compete with heavy-duty trimmers. That said, the PowerCommand dial lets you toggle between max power to tackle tougher patches, or, if it's routine maintenance, you can set the dial to maximum runtime. There's also a variable speed trigger so you can adapt to grass density on the fly.
For those who want flexibility, the rotating head makes the LST136 a convenient 2-in-1 model, functioning as both a string trimmer and an edger. It's also compact and easy to store in tight spaces, and at 7.8 lbs with the battery attached, it's lightweight. Along with the ergonomic design, The Garden Tool Review mentions it's very easy to handle. Then there's the automatic feed spool (AFS) system, which simplifies things further by advancing the line without the need to bump it. It's such a user-friendly string trimmer that you may even want to send out any older siblings in the household to help out. Furthermore, it's quiet — at least quieter than gas models — meaning you won't be riling the neighbors, either. Power comes from the 40V lithium-ion battery, which is interchangeable with other tools in Black+Decker's 40V MAX lineup. You can expect around 35 minutes of runtime with typical use, or you may even stretch it to 40 minutes with lighter trimming.
Craftsman V20 Weedwacker
Another excellent string trimmer for anyone needing a budget-friendly, low-maintenance tool for regular yard upkeep is the Craftsman V20 Weedwacker. It may not be built for tackling thick, overgrown weeds, but for routine lawn maintenance, it's one of numerous Craftsman tools that can take your yard to the next level. With the 2Ah battery attached, it weighs just 6.8 lbs, which is light enough to maneuver around tight spaces and flower beds with little effort. The rotating head quickly converts the Weedwacker into an edger, and the adjustable shaft, ergonomic handle, and light build all contribute to less user fatigue.
The 13-inch cutting swath is well-sized for small- to medium-sized yards, and the variable speed trigger lets you dial in the power as needed. Additionally, the auto-feed line system advances the 0.065-inch line reliably without needing to bump it. And, like other cordless options on this list, it's noticeably quieter than gas-powered trimmers; you can do weekend maintenance worry-free without disturbing the family or the neighbors. TechGearLab notes that the battery life is relatively short; you can expect around 25 minutes of runtime. But the Weedwacker is part of Craftsman's V20 cordless system, so you can swap it out with other V20 tools. There's even an integrated hook to keep it neatly stored in your garage and a 3-year limited warranty for extra peace of mind.
Makita XRU15PT 36V
The Makita XRU15 is a serious contender for anyone who is ready to swap out gas fumes for battery power without giving up on performance. It's designed with professional lawn care crews in mind, or even homeowners who want something that handles tough jobs while staying quiet. The XRU15 is powered by two 18V LXT batteries for a combined 36V output. Pro Tool Reviews notes that you can expect around 40 minutes of runtime at full speed with the included batteries and up to 90 minutes without any cutting resistance. It works with Makita's huge 18V lineup, meaning if you are invested in that ecosystem, you won't need to clutter your shed with extra chargers.
The outer rotor brushless motor balances power and torque while keeping the front weight down, and at around 10.4 lbs with both batteries attached, it's well-balanced. There may be lighter options available, but the grippy, rubber-dampened handle, shoulder strap, and swivel ring help manage weight comfortably over long jobs. The 15-inch cutting swath is sized to efficiently cover a decent amount of ground while preserving runtime, and there are three speed settings to give you further flexibility. These settings determine the noise level, too, which has an impressive range of 66 to 83 decibels.
Automatic Torque Drive mode will sense the workload and adjust the RPM on the fly for efficiency. In addition, Reverse Rotation mode clears tangled grass and weeds from the head by spinning backward without you having to stop, while the well-designed head guard gives you clear sightlines. Altogether, the Makita XRU15PT may be a bit pricier than entry-level options, but if you need professional features and gas-level power in addition to Makita's 3-year warranty, then this is the model for you.
Methodology
We looked to reputable websites for their opinions on what are the best string trimmers for 2025. Among them, we asked Wirecutter, HGTV, and Better Homes & Gardens, as well as turning to renowned review sites like TechGearLab and Pro Tool Reviews to garner expert opinions on the models we selected. We tried to offer a variety of trimmers for a variety of budgets, and we also looked to some of the most reliable brands. Finally, we tried to include models that had high Amazon review scores from large pools of reviewers. In the one case (the Ryobi model) where there wasn't a large pool, we ensured professional reviews at least gave two thumbs up.