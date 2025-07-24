5 Of The Best String Trimmers You Can Buy In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

String trimmers go by plenty of names. Weed whacker, weed eater, line trimmer — they all do the same job, and that's cutting grass and weeds where the mower can't reach. However, it is worth noting that there are differences between a string trimmer and a brush cutter. While many people use the terms interchangeably, a brush cutter is more heavy-duty and is best used for clearing overgrown land. They usually swap the line for a metal blade to slice through woody plants or thick scrub. But most people don't need that; even major brush cutter brands offer string trimmers for regular lawn maintenance.

If you've been browsing string trimmers, you'll know that in 2025 most homeowners are opting for cordless battery-powered models. They offer reliability, easy operation, and practical storage. They're also better for the environment, and they usually work out cheaper with lower upfront and running costs. However, that's not to say gas-powered string trimmers have no fans. They give you longer runtimes and generally offer more power and better durability. But they can be noisy, smelly, and almost always require more maintenance.

This list offers some of the best string trimmers in 2025, and they all just happen to be battery-powered. So, no fuel mixing or cord pulling. They're quieter, too, which makes weekend yard work less of a neighborhood event. We've picked models that balance cutting power with practical features like adjustable handles, auto-feed heads, and decent runtimes. From edging along the driveway to taming rough patches, they can handle what you need without the noise or demanding upkeep.