Every Major Brush Cutter Brand Ranked Worst To Best

What does a brush cutter even do? You might think the answer is in the name (and it is!), but that's a fair question. There is a lot of confusion around these tools; many still use their string weed trimmer to edge their lawn, which is dangerous for them and the tool. We won't dwell on the differences between string trimmers and brush cutters, but since the two are often used interchangeably, we should at least clarify which tool we're referring to here. For our purposes, a brush cutter is a tool shaped more or less like a string trimmer, but equipped with blades for stronger cutting. They are used to cut through thick grass, roots, and other surfaces that are too tough for a standard trimmer.

Often, a string trimmer can be equipped with a brush cutter blade, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, brush cutters have heavy-duty cords of string. Many products featured in this article are either string trimmer/brush cutter combos or are compatible with trimmer heads. We'll highlight the brands and models that let you do this, but if you already have a string trimmer, it's worth checking if the manufacturer makes compatible brush-cutting blades. If you don't have one, we have a selection of string trimmer brands for you to try.