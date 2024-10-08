Husqvarna Vitpilen Vs. Svartpilen: What's The Difference Between These Motorcycles?
Though hardly a household name in the motorcycle industry, Swedish bike maker Husqvarna has been manufacturing motorized two-wheel vehicles since 1903. While the company's first motorcycle was designed largely for road use, Husqvarna has, perhaps, become better known for making speedy dirt bikes like the barely street-legal FE501S that are better suited for motocross. The company — which also makes one of the best lawnmowers out there – has largely focused on off-road builds in recent decades, though it re-entered the street bike scene in 2015.
In 2018, Husqvarna's design team would deliver two builds that have dramatically bolstered the company's street bike profile in the 401 Vitpilen and the 401 Svartpilen. Upon their release, the Pilen bikes — whose names translate to The White Arrow and The Black Arrow, respectively — became the jewels of Husqvarna's premium street bike lineup. They continue to be signature builds in the modern Husqvarna stable, with the bike maker keeping each in production ever since.
To the naked eye, the bikes might be a bit difficult to tell apart, particularly as they both bear similar 401 badging on their fuel tank covers. As their names clearly outline, there is at least one major difference between them, as the Vitpilen comes standard in white, and the Svartpilen is cloaked in darker tones. However, the differences between the bikes do not stop at color schemes.
Husqvarna Vitpilen
It may come as a bit of a surprise, but cost is not one of the things that differentiates the 401 Vitpilen from the 401 Svartpilen, as each bike is currently listed at the reasonable price of $5,899 on Husqvarna's website. Though priced the same, the motorcycles are designed to deliver different riding experiences.
If your primary need for a bike is to jet around cityscapes, the Vitpilen is the Husqvarna build for you. The manufacturer has even dubbed the aptly-named White Arrow as an urban roadster among its fellow street bikes, with its distinctive white fuel tank cover primed to streak more like a bolt of lightning when the bike is pressed into action. Powering the bike is a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled engine boasting displacement at 399cc and Bosch EMS. The six-speed transmission is equipped with Easy Shift tech that allows for clutchless changing between gears, and the Vitpilen is also equipped with ByBre brakes and corner-sensitive Bosch ABS.
Given the bike's cityscape appeal, tires and wheels are obviously a big part of the Vitpilen's distinctive design, with the bike riding on 17" cast-aluminum wheels and road-hugging Michelin Power 6 tires. With a powder coated, steel trellis frame giving the build a road-ready appeal, it also helps the bike weigh in at a manageable 154.5 kg, or about 340 pounds. The bike is also equipped with modern features like Anti-theft immobilizers, and a 5" TFT dash display with Bluetooth connectivity.
Husqvarna Svartpilen
As for Husqvarna's Svartpilen, there's actually not that much differentiating The Black Arrow from its 401 counterpart, apart from the darker shade of paint adorning its fuel tank cover. In fact, the Svartpilen is powered by the same single cylinder, 4-stroke engine, liquid-cooled engine that fuels the Vitpilen, is almost identical in size, and has all the same safety features. It also boasts the same Bluetooth connectivity features and is equipped with the exact same 5" TFT dashboard display.
One of the first differences riders are likely to notice between the builds, however, is the handlebars, with the Svartpilen fit with a more aggressive off-road style handlebars and risers, as opposed to the higher, straighter design of the roadster style handlebars on the Vitpilen. The front wheel cover is also more exposed than that of the Vitpilen, which is no doubt because Husqvarna's so-called Urban Explorer is more attuned to tackling bumpier roads on the edge of the city and beyond. The same is likely true for the 17" spoked wheels and aluminum frame, as well as the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR, which should provide ample support on paved roads or passable off-road terrains.
Though it's not entirely clear why, Husqvarna's Svartpilen also weighs almost 10kg heavier than its 401 counterpart at 159kg, which is roughly 350 pounds. Moderate weight difference aside, it would seem the primary factor you'll be accounting for when deciding between Husqvarna's 401 Vitpilen and 401 Svartpilen builds is just how rough the roads might be in your daily commute.