Husqvarna Vitpilen Vs. Svartpilen: What's The Difference Between These Motorcycles?

Though hardly a household name in the motorcycle industry, Swedish bike maker Husqvarna has been manufacturing motorized two-wheel vehicles since 1903. While the company's first motorcycle was designed largely for road use, Husqvarna has, perhaps, become better known for making speedy dirt bikes like the barely street-legal FE501S that are better suited for motocross. The company — which also makes one of the best lawnmowers out there – has largely focused on off-road builds in recent decades, though it re-entered the street bike scene in 2015.

Advertisement

In 2018, Husqvarna's design team would deliver two builds that have dramatically bolstered the company's street bike profile in the 401 Vitpilen and the 401 Svartpilen. Upon their release, the Pilen bikes — whose names translate to The White Arrow and The Black Arrow, respectively — became the jewels of Husqvarna's premium street bike lineup. They continue to be signature builds in the modern Husqvarna stable, with the bike maker keeping each in production ever since.

To the naked eye, the bikes might be a bit difficult to tell apart, particularly as they both bear similar 401 badging on their fuel tank covers. As their names clearly outline, there is at least one major difference between them, as the Vitpilen comes standard in white, and the Svartpilen is cloaked in darker tones. However, the differences between the bikes do not stop at color schemes.

Advertisement