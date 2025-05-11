10 Home Depot Tools Under $100 That Are Worth The Investment

Let's face it: DIYers are not safe from impulse buying a fancy tool, especially if it looks like a savvy find under $50. Sometimes, our impulses are right. A small sticker machine or an ice cream maker might very well be worth a few bucks of fun, as is the case with many cheap, fun home gadgets. But sometimes, it's better to look at a new tool purchase as an investment, especially when you're spending a lot more than $50. That said, the best investments aren't always the most expensive. Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to spend a lot of money to save money. It's usually the other way around.

Finding good tools for a fair price isn't easy, but thanks to our research and some great deals from Home Depot, we've done just that. Expect to find some products on this list that aren't exactly tools, but are certainly a good investment for your toolset. Things like compact and modular packout products, convenient battery packs for your cordless power tools, and dedicated shop vacuums to clean after yourself without clogging the home vacuum cleaner. And then, there are the tools. Most of those are power tool kits that include a battery and everything else you need to get to work, though some deals on bare tools were too good to ignore, so you'll find a mix of both.