10 Fun Home Gadgets Under $50 In 2025
Home is where you spend a good chunk of your time, so you might as well fill it with things that bring you joy. For many, joy comes in the form of rechargeable batteries, flashing lights, and a heap of electronic components that come together to do something cool. The home tech gadget market is brimming with possibilities, ranging from practical to unique to "do people really spend money on this?" and everything in between.
Regardless of whether you're a tech aficionado or you prefer to stick with the basics, there's no doubt that a few fun and cheap gadgets off Amazon can make daily living better. If you're will to spend a little more (like, say around $50) finding stuff that really takes the bite out of life's little annoyances isn't hard. At the very least, cool tech pieces serve as talking points when guests come to visit. Here's a round-up of 10 fun home gadgets that are actually useful, and you can get them for under $50 each.
Desk clamp power strip
There's no such thing as too many power outlets, but they won't do you much good if you can't reach them. This desk clamp power strip solves accessibility challenges by elevating your power sources. It keeps cords off the floor and gives you easy access to multiple power outlets.
You won't need tools to add the desk clamp power strip to your desk, either. It uses an adjustable screw clamp that will fit desks or countertops of varying thicknesses. Slide the clamp onto the edge of the surface and tighten the screw to hold the power strip in place. The angled face of the power strip includes three AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports. Charge all of your devices in one place at the same time with a power strip that doesn't take up much space. The desk clamp power strip sells on Amazon for $29.99.
Furbo Mini Pet Cam
Ever wonder what your pets do while you're away? Keep tabs on them with the Furbo Mini Pet Cam, a home camera system made for monitoring your fur babies. The HD camera offers full-color vision of what your pets are up to. It's motion activated and auto-tracks their movements in your home. It can also detect special events, such as if your pet has a potty accident, vomits on the rug, or knocks over a vase and breaks it. At least you'll know what you're coming home to.
The Furbo mini pet cam is a renter-friendly smart home device, too. It attaches to a wall via a low-residue sticky pad, no screws required. Or, you can mount it to flat surface, like a tabletop or fireplace mantel. The camera itself sells on Amazon $30 or the Furbo website for as low as $25. You will need to purchase an app subscription, which starts at $6.99 per month for a minimum of three months. Furbo has multiple app packages available depending on your budget.
Reacher wood grain sunrise alarm clock
People are breaking up with their smartphone alarms in favor of old-fashioned, standalone devices — but with a tech twist. The Reacher wood grain sunrise alarm clock is the glow-up old-school alarm clocks needed. It tells the time, displayed in beautiful digital numbers, and wakes you up in the morning at a pre-programmed time, but there's more to it than that.
Picture it: the dawning of a new day, with the sun creeping ever skyward and gently brightening the world, allowing you to wake up naturally instead of scrambling to turn off a blaring alarm. That's the idea behind the Reacher wood grain sunrise alarm clock, bringing the rising sun into your bedroom. It uses sunrise light and soft sounds to help you wake up gradually. It includes 26 built-in nature sounds like rain, ocean waves, and lullabies to help you relax whenever you need it most. You control the brightness, color scheme, and alarm sounds, and you can place it anywhere in your room since it's battery-powered and doesn't rely on outlet placement. The wood grain and white Reacher sunrise alarm clocks retail on Amazon for $49.99 each.
Nelko Bluetooth label maker
There's a place for everything in a home, and everything should be in its place. It's easier to know where those places are when they're clearly labeled. This cute label maker from Nelko takes labeling up a notch by adding different images and fonts to your label. More like a mini computer and printer in one, the Bluetooth label maker connects to your phone. Use the app with hundreds of built-in templates to design labels from anywhere, then print them with a touch of a button.
The Nelko is smaller and more portable compared to other label machines. It can fit in a purse or pocket, so you can use in more places than just your home. It's rechargeable, inkless, and wireless and can print text, images, QR codes, barcodes, and more. Use it to label your spice jars, cooking supplies, tool boxes, garage shelves, kids' belongings, file folders, or anything that could use a little clarification. The Nelko Bluetooth label maker is $19.98 and up on Amazon and comes in your choice of seven colors.
Rechargeable flameless lighter
A good lighter is one of the most basic household items, so much so that not many people have given much thought to how a tool like this could get better. But check out this rechargeable flameless lighter from Reidea. This lighter comes in 12 different colors and gives you an arguably safer way to light your favorite candles, fireplaces, fire pits, or fireworks. It's also a must-have grilling accessory you won't want to be without.
Rather than use lighter fluid and an open flame, the electronic lighter creates an electrical arc that sparks a fire to life. It runs on rechargeable batteries, which you can charge using a USB-C cable. Since there's no open flame, there's no risk of the flame going out as you're trying to light your material. And since it doesn't use lighter fluid, there's no limit on the number of times you can use it. It's an eco-friendly alternative to disposable lighters, and it includes a safety lock to prevent accidental sparks. The Reidea rechargeable lighter is on Amazon for $9.99, with pricing varying by color.
Dash My Mug Ice Cream Maker
If you love ice cream but don't love all the extra sugar and questionable ingredients ice cream companies put in their products, the Dash My Mug Ice Cream Maker is worth a try. This retro-inspired ice cream maker turns your ingredients into fresh, creamy ice cream in just 25 minutes. With this, you get more control over what's in your favorite treats, plus you can customize your flavors however you wish.
The My Mug is ideal for single servings of ice cream, sorbet, gelato, dairy-free ice cream, and similar frozen treats. This way, no one in the house has to compromise on which type of ice cream to buy — everyone can get their favorite, often at a fraction of the cost of grocery stores or ice cream parlors. Unlike bigger ice cream makers, this one is compact for storing and easy to clean. It comes with two bowls that double as freezable mugs and a recipe guide so you can test different flavors. The Dash My Mug Ice Cream Maker is available on Amazon for $33.99.
iHave Toothbrush Holder with toothpaste dispenser
If you're still keeping your toothbrush upright in a cup (or worse, letting it lie on the bathroom counter), the iHave toothbrush holder with toothpaste dispenser gives you a more hygienic option. This electronic toothbrush holder mounts on your bathroom wall and keeps all of your dental care products in one place. It can hold up to six toothbrushes at a time, each with an individual slot that prevents brush heads from touching each other. A universal dispenser on top of the gadget lets you attach your favorite toothpaste, then dispense the ideal amount with a gentle push.
Built-in drawers give you extra storage for spare toothbrush heads (if you have electric toothbrushes). There's also space on top of the device to store extra toothpaste, bottles of mouthwash, floss, hairbrushes, hair ties, or anything else you want to keep off the counters. Magnetic rinse cups attach to the bottom of the device and include upside-down drains to let the cup dry when you're done. It's ideal for smaller spaces, big families, and even rented spaces since there's no drilling or permanent attachments required. You can get the iHave Toothbrush Holder on Amazon for $19.99.
Northern GalaxyLight Aurora Projector
Turning your living room or bedroom into an intergalactic experience isn't a necessity, per se. But life is meant to be lived and enjoyed, and the Northern GalaxyLight Aurora Projector will transform the whole vibe of your space. This remote controlled light instantly turns your bedroom into a zen den. It projects an array of colors and stars onto your walls and ceiling, kind of like a miniature planetarium in your own home. Choose from 33 different lighting effects, along with different speeds and volume levels, to create a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.
The compact device is portable enough to take with you anywhere (think camping trips, hotels, sleepovers, etc.), but big enough to light up the room with its cool effects.There's also a built-in Bluetooth speaker so you can play your favorite soothing music, or take advantage of the included white noises and nature sounds. You can use it as a sleep machine or as a way to wind down after a long day on Earth. The Northern GalaxyLight Aurora Projector is available on Amazon starting at $41.99.
MegaWise vacuum sealer machine
Buying food in bulk and vacuum-sealing it to keep it fresh is a smart way to save money. Many vacuum sealers can cost as much as $100 or more, but less expensive options work just as well. The MegaWise Vacuum Sealer Machine is one of them. This helpful kitchen tool offers one-touch vacuum sealing for meats, fruits, dry goods, and other foods in seconds. It minimizes the food's exposure to air and bacteria, which can help keep your food fresher for longer.
The system comes with 10 vacuum sealed bags, with the option to purchase rolls of vacuum bag material that lets you cut and customize bags of different sizes. There are also optional attachments, like vacuum-sealed jars and containers that are ideal for marinades, cereals, and similar foods. You can cut and seal bags from the same unit, with no extra tools required. The MegaWise Vacuum Sealer Machine retails on Amazon for $39.99 and has earned a 4.2 average star rating across more than 10,000 reviews.
Maz-Tek Plug-in LED Night Light
You're never too old for a nightlight, especially nightlights that look at soothing as Maz-Tek's dusk to dawn nightlight. This color-changing nightlight mimics the colors of twilight and sunrises, transforming through eight colors to create an ambient effect. Built-in sensors automatically detect when the lights are off in the room or when it starts getting dark for the day. Or, if you don't want to wait for the sensors to kick in, you can push a button on the device and choose your favorite color.
Each nightlight plugs into a standard socket, so you can place them anywhere in your home that needs a little extra light. They're also designed so that they lie flat against the wall and won't block the second outlet. You can get a two-pack of the Maz-Tek plug-in LED nightlight with smart dusk to dawn sensor on Amazon for $13.99.