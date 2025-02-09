11 Cool Gadgets To Turn Your Bedroom Into A Zen Den
Your bedroom should be your sanctuary, a place of restoration that makes it easy to get a good night's sleep and leave the day's stresses behind. From calming lighting to soothing scents and clean air quality, your surroundings have a direct impact on your sleep quality and overall health. S
ince the average person spends at least eight hours a day in their bed, creating a haven for sleep is an absolute must.
There are plenty of new and improved gadgets and accessories that will help you turn your bedroom in a tranquil place. A "zen den" can look differently to different people, but ultimately, it should include elements that help you feel your very best. These 12 cool gadgets take the guesswork out of what it takes to create the perfect relaxation space. From the way your bedroom looks to how it smells, sounds, and functions, these gadgets create a sensory experience that promotes calming and restoration the moment you walk in the door.
Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser
One of the easiest ways to elevate your bedroom space is to focus on the way it makes you feel while you're in it. This essential oil diffuser from Asakuki makes an excellent addition with its minimalistic design and adjustable output. Starting with aesthetics, the wood grain base invites a sense of nature into your bedroom, while the neutral white dome works with any decor. Function-wise, you can add essential oils to the diffuser and adjust the output to ensure the scent isn't too powerful or too underwhelming.
It comes with a remote control for "fragrance on demand." It's whisper-quiet so it won't interfere with your sleep. Meanwhile, the ultra fine mist won't leave a mess on your nightstand. You can set up timers to fill the room with fragrance so that your zen den is ready for relaxation when you are. This diffuser has earned more than 61,000 reviews on Amazon, and you can grab one there for $35.99.
Lifx Light Strips
Lighting can set an instant tone in a space, helping you to feel more relaxed and calmer effortlessly. Lifx light strips can go virtually anywhere in your bedroom, including along the walls, under the bed, behind the headboard, in closets, or even in dresser drawers. They change colors and can be programmed according to different schedules, giving you zen where and when you need it.
You can cut these light strips to fit your space or add extra strips for bigger lighting plans. If you have a smart home speaker, like an Amazon Echo Dot or Google Home, you can control your Lifx lights using your voice. There's also an app where you can set up schedules, control the lights, and choose cool lighting effects. You can get a set of Lifx light strips on Amazon starting at $89.99. Lifx also sells smart color-changing light bulbs and other lighting products to upgrade your space.
VGAzer Levitating Moon Lamp
Science tells us the moon affects things here on Earth, like the tides. There's also a widespread belief that the phases of the moon can have an impact on our energy levels and emotions. For some, simply looking at the moon at night can have a calming effect. This levitating moon lamp lets you bring the light and beauty of the moon into your zen den. It doesn't have the same effect as the real moon, but its color-changing lights and beautiful design make a stunning visual addition to your bedroom.
It's not magic; it's magnets. The lamp uses magnetic forces to "float" in place, creating a cool illusion. You can use the remote to control the colors and brightness of the moon light. It's earned nearly 2,000 reviews on Amazon with an average 4.1-star rating. Even if you're not a moon fan, this lamp makes a great conversation piece. The levitating moon lamp retails on Amazon for $79.99.
Airthings Smart Air Purifier
Indoor air quality from indoor air purifiers can have a lot to do with how a room feels. When the air is fresh and clean, you can't help but notice. The Airthings Smart Air Purifier gives you a guesswork-free way to make sure you're breathing top-notch air all night, every night. It's simple to set up right out of the box and doesn't take up much space on the floor or a dresser. Its neutral color tends to be blend in with its surroundings.
Unlike fans (which can be quite loud and disrupt your sleep at night), the Airthings is super quiet to the point where you don't know it's running. HEPA filters trap more dust and debris than standard filters, and built-in sensors will tell you when it's time to clean the filter so you can keep your bedroom air clean and clear. However, good air purifiers don't come cheap, and the Airthings Smart Air Purifier is no exception. You can get it on Amazon for $399.99.
Hatch Restore 3 Alarm Clock
Phone-free sleep is trending for a reason. More people are shying away from the blue light and EMFs their charging phones transmit during the night in favor of old-school alarm clocks. The Hatch Restore 3 takes standalone alarm clocks to a new level with features designed to help you curate a whole sleep routine. Muted colors, a dimmable display, and choices of alarm sounds and volume let you customize your wakeup routine.
The Hatch also includes built-in sleep content, such as sleep sounds that lull you into slumber and help you stay asleep. A sunrise alarm feature gradually increases in light and sound, making your wakeup call feel more natural (like waking up to the sun). You can use this alarm clock with or without the included companion app, giving you a total phone-free experience. You can buy it on the Hatch website for $169.99 and get a free month of Hatch+ premium content and features.
Oura Ring Sleep Tracker
Part of crafting the perfect zen den is figuring out what's stealing your comfort and peace of mind. It's not always obvious, especially if things are happening while you're sleeping and disrupt your dreams. One way to find out is to use a sleep tracking gadget, like the Oura Ring. You can use your sleep data to figure out better ways to get a good night's rest, which can help you make changes to your bedroom that promote rest and relaxation.
The Oura Ring is one of the top-rated sleep tracking gadgets. Rather than wearing a smartphone (complete with a giant LED watchface), the Oura Ring adorns your finger and doesn't get in the way. There's no bright screen to wake you up and no constant dinging of notifications. It offers up to eight days of battery life and comes in multiple metallic colors to fit your personality. You can get the Oura Ring on Amazon for $349.99.
Kizzby Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit Bowl
There's not much that can top a crackling fire when you want to melt away stress and anxiety. If adding a fireplace to your bedroom isn't in the budget, the next best choice is an indoor tabletop firepit, like this one from Kizzby. Made of concrete, this tabletop bowl is safe for indoor use. It's smokeless and scentless, using rubbing alcohol instead of wood chips or kindling to keep the fire burning.
You can use this mini firepit to replace candles that contain toxins and fake fragrances, which can negatively affect your bedroom air quality and potentially harm your health. To kill the fire, simply cover it with the included stainless steel plate. Each burn can last up to 60 minutes. It won't replace your home's furnace, but the heat and appearance of a fire can create a whole new vibe in your bedroom. This firepit sells on Amazon for $25.99, but the brand sells a wide range of mini firepits in various shapes, colors, textures, and sizes.
GroundingWell Grounding Bed Sheet
Grounding is the process of realigning your body's electrons with the earth. There's a belief that misaligned energies in the body can make a person ill, feel stressed or anxious, and ultimately diminish their quality of life. Grounding sheets, like the ones from GroundingWell, can help you reconnect with the earth's energy just by sleeping.
These grounding sheets are made of organic cotton and silver. They plug into the grounding port in a standard wall outlet. The silver acts as a conducive agent, so when you sleep on the sheets, you're gaining a direct connection to the Earth's surface and transferring its electrons to your body. Alleged benefits of grounding sheets include better sleep, reduced inflammation, more energy, and feelings of calmness and relaxation. You can get a grounding fitted sheet from the GroundingWell website for $319.90. You can also opt for a grounding mat that you can place on your bed or the floor to gain similar benefits.
Fossduck Hydrogen Water Bottle
Hydrogen water is one of the latest wellness trends, offering benefits like better skin health, energy, and an overall higher quality of life. You can make your own hydrogen water at home with the Fossduck hydrogen water bottle. It uses regular water from your tap or fridge. Just add it to the hydrogen water bottle, tighten the cap, and push a button. In minutes, the water bottle will electrolyze the water.
Hydrogen water is rich in hydrogen ions. This process makes the water molecules smaller, which is believed to improve the way your cells' membranes absorb it. As a result, your entire body may benefit: improved metabolism, sleep, and energy, less inflammation, and less oxidative stress. At the very least, it might encourage you to drink more water during the day. The bottle is cordless and rechargeable so you can keep it in your bedroom for whenever you need a refreshment. The Fossduck version retails on Amazon for $31.99 and comes with a one-year limited warranty.
Renpho Heated Eye Massager
Given the amount of time we spend on screens each day, it's no wonder our eyes feel strained and need some TLC. The Renpho heated eye massager makes it easy to treat your eyes to some rest and relaxation. Connect your smart device and play your favorite music while you indulge in spa-like pampering. You can customize your experience to include massage, heat, and music, or any combination of these. The eye mask has earned more than 25,000 ratings on Amazon, plus it's FSA and HSA eligible.
This smart mask uses gentle massaging techniques to relax the eyes and reduce eye strain. It looks similar to a sleep mask, except it's firmer and thicker. Built-in heating pads offer a comfortable temperature, while the mask shape is designed to block out light and let you immerse yourself in the experience. Some customers say it has helped with their migraines, while others claim they feel less stressed or anxious after using it. The Renpho heated eye massager is on Amazon for $99.99.
Himalayan Salt Lamp
The quintessential element for any zen den, a Himalayan salt lamp gives you warm vibes whenever and wherever you need them. Made from a large block of Himalayan salt, this fun lamp adds a natural element to your space. Each lamp is unique because they're hand-carved, so your lamp might look a little different than the one pictured.
There's limited research on the supposed health benefits of Himalayan salt lamps. However, some people swear by them, citing things like cleaner air quality, better sleep, less static electricity, and improved moods. The salt is believed to release negative ions into the air, which helps to purify the air and improve the feel of your environment. The glow of the light through the pink salt can have a calming effect. Most lamps include a dimmable switch so you can control how much light is in your space. The Himalayan Glow table lamp is on Amazon for $25.98.