10 Affordable Smart Home Devices That'll Make Your Space Look Luxurious
Smart home technology carries an expensive reputation, but the reality is they've been so widely adopted that they're not as pricey as they used to be. Having a smart home on a budget isn't just possible, it's highly feasible — especially if you want to make your home look and feel more comfortable and luxurious.
Picture it: You come home to soft lighting that adjusts to your mood. Your thermostat knows just how warm or cool you prefer each room. Blinds open and close at prescheduled times of day, or at the command of your voice. And smart cameras let you keep an eye on things when you're away. These features aren't reserved for sci-fi movies or celebrities. They're real fixtures in everyday homes, and they can help you attain a new level of luxury. Let's explore 10 affordable smart home devices that will turn your home into a lavish retreat.
Sensi Smart Thermostat
There's no greater luxury than comfort, and the Sensi Smart Thermostat gives you a budget-friendly way to keep your home the perfect temperature all the time. Smart thermostats save you money by reducing energy consumption and running according to your schedule. You can set up programs to turn your HVAC on and off at certain times throughout the day. You don't have to let your AC or heat run during the day when you're not there, yet you can still come home to the ideal temperature without waiting it to warm up or cool down.
The Sensi Smart Thermostat is easy to install, even if you're not a professional. It includes a built-in level and easy-to-follow instructions to connect the thermostat to your home and smartphone app. You can control the temperature via your phone and receive maintenance reminders and other alerts to keep your system running smoothly. You can find the Sensi Smart Thermostat at Amazon for $130.
Amazon Smart Plug
If you've ever panicked trying to remember if you turned off the coffee pot or your hair straightener, you'll appreciate the peace of mind a smart plug can offer. Smart plugs connect to your home Wi-Fi and plug into normal power outlets. Once connected, you can control them from your smartphone. This means you can essentially turn on or off whatever is plugged into them, such as Christmas lights or slow cookers.
With Amazon's smart plugs, you can also connect to your Alexa device and control them with your voice. You do not need a smart home hub to use them. They're extremely easy to set up and use, plus they can give you peace of mind while you're away. Many people use them to turn on lights at night when they're not home to give the appearance that the home is occupied. It's cheaper than a security system and works with a wide range of devices with mechanical switches. You can get an Amazon smart plug for $24.99, or shop around with other smart plug brands like Wyze.
Atomi Smart Coffee Machine
Like having a personal barista in the morning (or any other time), the Atomi Smart Coffee Machine will brew your coffee on demand. The coffee maker connects to your Wi-Fi and lets you control it from anywhere in your home with your smartphone. You can turn the coffee maker on or off, set the brew strength, program schedules or one-off brews, and get alerts when your coffee is ready to pour. And even though it's a full-sized coffee maker, you can specify how much coffee you'd like it to brew, from 2-12 cups.
The Atomi keeps your coffee warm up to four hours with its built-in warming plate. It also gives you the option to pause the brew so you can pour a cup without having to wait for the entire cycle to finish. Luxury is all about feeling your best, and having a cup of coffee ready whenever the mood strikes can do the trick. Amazon has the Atomi Smart Coffee Machine for about $90.
Google Nest Hub
Building a smart home can be a process. It's about finding the unique devices that enhance your lifestyle and then connecting them one by one. But having a central hub to serve as the anchor for all of your devices is necessary, and the Google Nest Hub offers an attractive and budget-friendly option. It's not just a luxury smart home item; it's also the beating heart for other smart connections.
Unlike voice-only assistants, the Google Nest Hub includes a screen, giving you the added benefit of visuals. For example, if you connect a smart home doorbell or camera (like the Google Nest Cam), you can send the feed to the Google Nest Hub. You can also use it to make phone calls, check the weather forecast, create reminders, set timers, and a myriad of other tasks, all using the power of your voice. The Google Nest Hub retails on Amazon for $99.99.
PetSafe Smart Pet Feeder
Smart home devices for pets is a growing category. When your pets are also valued members of the family, you want them to feel pampered and taken care of — they appreciate luxuries too, after all. The PetSafe Smart Pet Feeder helps them live their best life. This electronic pet feeder means your pet will never miss mealtime, even if you're not at home to feed them when hunger calls. The feeder includes a large storage compartment for your cat or dog's dry food. You can program the feeder to release a serving of food at specific times, one or more times per day.
The feeder will send an alert to your smartphone when food levels run low. You can also use Amazon Dash to automatically reorder your pet's food so they never run out. For pets who tend to eat too quickly, there's a setting where the feeder will dispense small amounts of food over several minutes. Most of the components are dishwasher safe for easy clean up and maintenance. The PetSafe Smart Pet Feeder retails on Amazon for $130.
Linkind Smart Solar Outdoor Lights
Creating a luxurious home isn't limited to your indoor living space. When we reviewed the Linkind Smart Solar Spotlight SL5, we found it well suited to helping you enjoy your outdoor spaces even more. These programmable spotlights are positioned on stakes that stick in the ground. You can adjust the height and angle of the light and illuminate your garden, patio, swimming pool area, fountains, statues, trellises, or any other special place in your yard.
You can control the lights with an app, which lets you set lighting schedules, change light colors, and even sync your lights to music. Unlike many smart lighting devices, you do not need a smart home hub to use these lights. They connect to your home's WiFi and communicate directly with the app with no other hardware required. Connect up to 32 lights at once for a complete backyard lighting scheme. A six-pack of Linkind Smart Solar Outdoor Lights costs about $100 on Amazon.
Keg Smart Wi-Fi Towel Warmer
The ultimate luxury without breaking the bank, the Keg Smart Wi-Fi Towel Warmer can turn every shower or bath into spa-like moment. This towel warmer is wall-mounted and doesn't take up much space. The heat comes through the four electric metal bars, allowing it to warm multiple towels at once.
The "smart" part of this towel warmer is that you can turn it on or off via a smartphone app. This way, you're only heating towels when you need them, rather than leaving them in a standalone alone warmer that runs all the time. This makes it more energy efficient, plus you can connect the towel warmer to your Alexa device and control it with your voice. The towels don't get overly hot, just warm enough to add a little luxury to your life. Some similar towel warmers can cost hundreds of dollars, but Keg offers a much more budget-friendly option. You can get a four-bar Keg smart towel warmer for $149.99 on Amazon, including shipping. Larger sizes are also available.
Lifx Smart Bulbs
For luxury indoor lighting, Lifx offers an attractive solution that's also affordable. Unlike other (relatively) inexpensive smart light bulbs, Lifx lights do not require a smart hub to use. They're internet-connected and offer app or voice controls. Users say they're also easy to set up and use in customer reviews — just screw them into your light fixture, open the app, and follow the directions.
Many Lifx smart bulbs offer ranges of brightness and color. You can use them in freestanding lamps, pendant lights, desk lamps, bedside lamps, or similar fixtures. Once set up, you can use the app to change the light color and brightness, set lighting schedules, and even create unique lighting effects. The unique flat shape of the bulb gives it good coverage, with customers saying it can adequately light large spaces. A two-pack of multi-colored Lifx lights costs about $60 on Amazon, but the brand also has a wide range of lighting sets and colors at varying price points.
SwitchBot Smart Electric Motorized Blinds Kit
While you can't control the sunlight's schedule like you do a smart light, you can use SwitchBot's Smart Electric Motorized Blinds to use more natural light in your home. These smart motors are an alternative to full-sized smart blinds. The robotic device attaches to your existing blinds that have a tilt wand, regardless of size, and can open or close the blinds for you based on your preferences.
The robot uses a solar battery pack and an app or Alexa-powered connection to operate. It also includes a light sensor and can automatically open or close according to the amount of light. You can connect up to four units at once and operate them at the same time. SwitchBot sells a three-pack of motorized smart blinds for $189.99 on Amazon, essentially giving you three separate sets of smart blinds for one price. It's less expensive compared to buying single sets of smart blinds, plus you can make use of the blinds you already have.
Charmline Smart Cutting Board and Knife Set
With so much time being spent in the kitchen each day, it's no surprise that this room holds the most potential for creating smart luxury experiences. Take the Charmline Smart Cutting Board and Knife Set, for example. The sleek design doubles as a knife block and cutting board storage. Three different colored cutting boards are designed for specific types of food. Remove the one you need, wash it, then replace it in the storage holder.
The smart part about this knife and cutting board combo is the built-in drying feature. Once you wash your tools, place them back into the holder and push a button to automatically dry them. Timed drying modes remove the water quickly and prevent mold and rust from damaging your tools. The set comes with three cutting boards (each of which has a unique surface for different types of food), four knives, a pair of scissors, a knife sharpener, and the smart drying holder for about $90 on Amazon. The set also comes in several color options, which may vary in price.