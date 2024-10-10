Linkind Smart Solar Spotlight SL5 Review: An AiDot Connected Halloween Is Just The Beginning

AiDot has a robust control app available for a wide variety of smart products. If you started your smart device collection with something like a Ring Spotlight, you might want to turn back now — AiDot is fairly locked in to an all-AiDot ecosystem. If this is your first smart light device, AiDot will have you covered for basically any other smart home device your heart might desire.

Once your lights are connected, you'll be allowed to control each light individually or batch them together to command them all at once. Each light's control page includes options for Brightness, Color, Presets, DIY, Music, Energy Saving, and Modes (Motion Mode, Luminance Detection, or Light Mode).

The Modes system also includes an optional timer for each light. Energy Saving is represented by a single toggle which doesn't seem to do much other than dim a light to extend its usage time — but it certainly works to that end. The DIY system allows you to create custom effects (dynamic or static) with flashing colors in the order you like, dynamic effects (gradual change, breathe mode, or random mode), and fading time.

Otherwise you're rolling with Light, Luminance, Music, or Motion. Light Mode is the most basic, allowing you to keep a light on as long as you like. Luminance Detection uses each device's onboard light sensor to tell it to turn off in the daytime and turn on when it starts to get dark at night. Motion Mode turns each light on "when its dark and motion is detected." I have several lights set near my back door now so that when I let my dog out at night, the lights activate one at a time as he runs out the back door — one, then another, then another. You can also use these lights to supplement your security light and camera setup – so long as you're not planning on pairing AiDot and non-AiDot devices in the same app.

I'll also be using these lights later this month (it's mid-October 2024 when I'm writing this review) to add plentiful ambiance to the front and side of my house in anticipation of trick-or-treaters. Given the variety of presets available in the app, my haunted house will be more monstrous than it's ever been before.