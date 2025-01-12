12 Fun Amazon Gadgets You Can Get For Under $20

The Rubik's Cube is already over 50 years old, but it hasn't diminished one iota in popularity. The current world record for solving a 3x3 Rubik's Cube is 12 seconds, and that's blindfolded. The world record for solving it without a blindfold is about three seconds, and that goes up to just under six when using only one hand. Anyway, there's a new kid on the block, and its name is Flipside. Flipside leans heavily into the Rubik's Cube aesthetic but gives it a modern, electronic flavor.

Instead of a cube, Flipside is a single group of four squares with a pair of two-square appendages that can shift around to a different side or spin. The central squares have their own electronic lights, which require you to line up the physically color-coded appendages in the correct orientation. If it sounds complex, that's because it is, and it requires a new paradigm of thinking compared to the original Rubik's Cube. You can see it in action with this video review from TTPM Toy Reviews.

Reviews describe it as being easy to learn but hard to master. The only thing it seems to lack is long-term durability — and it can get a bit loud. Still, whether this is a fidget toy for you or a tech stocking stuffer for teens to keep them off their phones, it's well worth its low price of $17.99, often going on sale for less than $15. Who knows, maybe someday people will be competing to solve this one in record time at world tournaments.

