How To Get Amazon Delivered To Wherever You're Traveling

Being a digital nomad and living off-grid, I find myself traveling around the United States more often than being back home in Tennessee. As a result, I rarely have access to a physical address for packages. However, when ordering from Amazon, the company has created workarounds to help me get much-needed camping essentials and everyday items I can't find in the local mountain towns.

There are a few different ways that this can be achieved, and honestly, it all depends on what you are ordering and what type of hub is available in any given location. Amazon has what are called Amazon Lockers as well as Amazon Counters, both of which achieve the same goal while giving you different experiences. Lockers are self-served and counters require human interaction.

The good news is that either service you use is free. However, some small towns don't offer an Amazon Locker or Counter, but there may be a ship and deliver business that can offer you the same service by signing and holding your packages for you. However, these businesses don't work directly with Amazon and tend to charge a fee to help their business grow. Either way, no matter what kind of traveler you are, you still have access to necessary Amazon orders, and it's much easier to set up than you may think.