8 Harbor Freight Finds You'd Want To Have If You're Going To Live Off-Grid
Embarking on an off-grid adventure is an exciting endeavor, and finding the right equipment can make all the difference. While it may be wise to invest in premium products for critical systems like power generation or water purification, some other goods at Harbor Freight Tools offer superb value without compromising on quality. This means that you can discover some real finds while also saving some real bucks.
Whether you are building a log cabin in the woods or taking to the highway in your RV, sourcing the right equipment for off-grid living is vital, and it's essential that you don't cheap out on potentially life-saving tools. While Harbor Freight may not specialize in essentials for off-grid living, you'll be pleased with the savings you make and the quality of many important tools and equipment available at the store.
Whatever your reason for wanting to live off-grid, be it embracing a simpler way of life or seeking self-sufficiency, there will always be challenges. From supplementary solar panels to essential tools, Harbor Freight Tools is an accessible avenue to many of the items you need to make your off-grid adventures safe, comfortable, and memorable.
Solar panels
While Harbor Freight may not stock the highest-capacity and most robust solar panels you will need for your off-grid adventure, they have quality ones you can use for smaller devices and accessories. However, when it comes to your primary power source, investing in a high-capacity and well-established brand known for reliability is advisable.
The store's small panels are lightweight, portable, and available in 7, 9, 18, and 25W variants. They are compact and often foldable; you can hang them outside a tent, or the smaller sizes can even hang from a backpack while hiking. This makes them excellent choices for day trips into the wilderness, enabling you to keep your smartphone or GPS device charged. If it's an overnight camping trip, you can ensure any portable speaker, headlamp, camping lantern, or fan has power.
However, Harbor Freight also offers reliable 100W Thunderbolt solar panels that you can use to keep several smaller appliances and devices charged back at the RV or cabin without consuming from your main power supply. They're big and durable enough to keep your ceiling fan and Wi-Fi router running and your laptop, tablet, or smartphone charged. Add another, and you can keep your movie projector, gaming console, coffee maker, and other similar devices powered up and ready. These panels are all well-reviewed and are competitively priced.
If you require something larger, Harbor Freight now stocks a 400W EcoFlow solar panel. While many of EcoFlow's panels are designed to work with the company's own power stations, this panel is compatible with third-party systems and offers protection against the elements with its IP68 rating.
Portable generators
A portable power generator is one of the items you must ensure is of good quality. However, they can be costly. Luckily, Harbor Freight offers quality in the budget-friendly range with its Predator brand of power generators. They may not have the reputation of Honda or other leading manufacturers, but they can compete and offer power at much more affordable prices. If budget is your primary concern, a Predator power generator may be the best option.
Portable power generators are a reliable energy source independent of weather conditions or the availability of sunlight. At Harbor Freight, you can find a range of gas-powered and inverter generators with various wattage ratings. From 1,800W gas-powered models to 14,000W inverter generators, there is something for everyone.
The store's inverter generators offer very hushed operation. Even the Predator 9500W Inverter Generator runs a 459cc engine at just 67dB while running at 25% of its maximum capacity. It's big enough to run large appliances like an AC unit or refrigerator and features Co Secure Technology that will shut the generator down if a harmful level of carbon monoxide is detected.
However, one issue that may dissuade is Harbor Freight's limited warranty, which has a guarantee of just 90 days. However, if you follow correct maintenance procedures, emissions components are guaranteed for two years.
Headlamps
Harbor Freight also offers a wide selection of cost-efficient lighting products essential for off-grid living. Products on offer range from solid flashlights to comfortable headlamps and everything in between. While you may want to purchase a specialized headlamp if you include spelunking or something similar among your hobbies, the lights on offer at Harbor Freight are fine for general use.
Braun is the primary brand on offer, and there are headlamps ranging in brightness from 310 to 1,100 lumens, giving you ample light for a wide range of nighttime activities. The store also offers powerful LED flashlights at pleasing prices for those emergency after-dark repairs, as well as bright lanterns perfect for evening time under the awning.
The lanterns range in style, too, from waterproof designs perfect for nighttime fishing to bug-zapping camping lanterns. However, there are many other affordable camping lanterns to consider for off-grid adventures in addition to the brands on offer at Harbor Freight that also do an excellent job.
Mechanic's tool set
Performing essential appliance and vehicle maintenance can be a lifesaver in remote areas. Professional assistance may be too far away, and besides that, a big part of living off-grid is self-reliance. A mechanic's tool set from Harbor Freight Tools has all the essentials, such as wrenches, sockets, screwdrivers, and pliers, that can handle most situations.
The sets on offer are the store's very own brand: Pittsburgh Mechanics Tool Sets. This brand has a solid online reputation among customers and there are 225- and 301-piece kits available. These kits ensure you're prepared for emergencies, whether it's repairing vital equipment or fixing a flat tire.
There are also some other more specialized sets, including the 428-piece Master Technician's Tool Set from Quinn Hand Tools. This manufacturer has a growing reputation among DIY enthusiasts and mechanics. Still, when it comes to essential power tools, you might want to consider buying the best in class.
Other hand tools
A mechanic's tool set, even a basic one, will cover a lot of ground. However, there are some essential tools needed for off-grid living that won't be included. Items such as a saw, a level, or an axe will be omitted from a mechanic's set but are very much needed when going off-grid. The dominant brand for hand tools at Harbor Freight is its proprietary Pittsburgh line, and it has a growing reputation for its affordable yet reliable range.
Harbor Freight's various axes, for example, include strong and durable hickory handles and fiberglass designs that are ideal for all types of weather. There are also heavy-duty splitting mauls of excellent quality available with some more-than-pleasing price tags. The store also sells other quality tool brands, including Portland, which offers various saws at rather eye-catching prices. This company manufactures 10-inch Japanese-style double-edge saws, 12-inch flush-cut saws, as well as various hand saws and hacksaws.
Pliers are also available at a snip, and Harbor Freight has many sizes and sets for consideration, while you can't go wrong with the available options of Pittsburgh bubble levels. All in all, the tools are well-designed and meet the needs of off-grid living for those seeking a balance between affordability and reliability.
Tarps
Tarps are a must-have for any off-grid situation. They can be used for shelter, waterproofing, or even for collecting rainwater. Harbor Freight has tarps ranging from light-duty 4mil to extreme-duty 12mil thicknesses.
The light-duty options are an affordable choice for covering firewood or protecting any outdoor furniture you may have. Moving on to the heavy-duty options, you have tarps for more extreme conditions. The rugged materials can withstand severe weather, from high winds and heavy rain to intense sun. With reinforced seams, UV-resistant coatings, and tear-resistant fabric, they are well-suited to challenging conditions.
The prices of these tarps are a significant factor in why they are so popular. However, for a bit extra, Harbor Freight Tools also sells a quality mesh tarp, which is an excellent idea for off-gridders. It provides shade and blocks out 60-70% of UV rays while still allowing ventilation during afternoon barbecues, while you can also use it to protect plants and truck beds. Additionally, there is a breathable canvas tarp that resists rot and mildew and offers even more protection when covering firewood, tools, or outdoor furniture.
Work gloves
When living off-grid, you'll be doing a lot of outdoor work. Repairs, construction, landscaping, and cutting wood are just a few of the jobs that require a good pair of work gloves. Hardy is Harbor Freight Tool's main brand for gloves and they have excellent reviews and a solid reputation. From basic split-leather gloves to specialized pairs for chainsaw protection, there's something for just about every level of protection.
As with any product at Harbor Freight, Hardy work gloves are an economical choice. Yet these gloves are durable and offer excellent protection. With prices levels ranging from a steal to affordable, you can take your pick from the different designs and purposes and bag yourself several pairs of quality work gloves for different scenarios.
In addition to the split leather and chainsaw protection pairs, there are latex-dipped work gloves for enhanced grip and flexibility or hi-vis polyurethane-coated gloves with touchscreen capability. Then, there are water-resistant cold-weather gloves ideal for frigid conditions or comfortable and various leather options for a more natural grip.
First aid kit
Being off-grid doesn't mean you're immune to accidents or injuries. A first aid kit is one of the most essential buys, and it's important to keep it stocked and do some basic training before heading off on your backcountry adventures.
Harbor Freight has a Be Smart Get Prepared 101-piece first aid kit that is well stocked to take care of individuals and families. It's designed primarily for the workplace, but is also a top choice to keep on hand in the cabin, RV, or wherever your off-grid living takes you. It's a small and compact kit that comes in a sturdy case with secure locks that you can store almost anywhere. You can easily keep one in the car, one in a cupboard, or within reach anywhere you deem necessary. It provides the bare essentials to clean, treat, and protect and meets FDA regulations and OSHA and ANSI 2009 guidelines for treating up to 10 people.
However, it is just a basic kit for minor injuries. For total peace of mind, you might want to add some other essential emergency supplies, such as a comprehensive wilderness survival guidebook or a reliable GPS device. These important survival items and other essentials may not be available at Harbor Freight Tools, but are safety necessities when living off-grid.