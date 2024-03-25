What Brand Are Harbor Freight's Generators & How Much Do They Cost?

Retail chain Harbor Freight sells just about anything you could need for both home DIY and jobsite work, ranging from the usual variety of power tools and workshop helpers all the way up to semi-portable bandsaw saw mills. Naturally, such a chain offers a wide variety of portable generators, great for providing power to your home in an emergency situation, ensuring the lights stay on while you're out camping or providing power to a mobile home or business like a food truck.

There are several different generators available at Harbor Freight, running the gamut of sizes, wattages, and prices. Surprisingly, despite the many different brands of tools offered at Harbor Freight, all of the chain's standalone generators seem to fall within a single brand. This is a bit unusual for a hardware store; a chain like Home Depot, for example, carries a variety of generators from major brands like Honda, DeWalt, and Champion. Nevertheless, all of the generators available at Harbor Freight have at least four out of five stars in their user ratings, so mysterious as it is, it's apparently working. What is this unusual brand that encompasses all of Harbor Freight's generator business, and if you're interested, how much would its offerings run you?