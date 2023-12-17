5 Harbor Freight Finds That'll Come In Handy During An Emergency
You may not think it could happen to you, but an emergency can occur at any moment. A tornado can rip up your town, a tree can fall on your home, or your HVAC can go out during a winter storm. With that being said, it is important always to be prepared for catastrophes to help keep you and your family safe.
The question is, what things do you need to make sure you are prepared for such an event? You don't want to have to dig out your emergency tools that you should keep in your car. Your home should have its own, so you're instantly ready. Luckily, Harbor Freight has plenty of great products for any crisis that won't break the bank. From necessary tools to lights and generators, you'll be ready when the time comes. As attested by reviews from consumers who have used the products, here are five Harbor Freight finds that are sure to come in handy during an emergency.
Bauer Forced Air Propane Portable Heater
In the cold months of winter, the last thing you want is for a storm to come through and your electricity to go out. At that point, trying to keep your home warm, even just a small section of it, is a top priority. Harbor Freight sells Bauer tools, including the Bauer Forced Air Propane Portable Heater, an affordable heater perfect for any dire situation. It costs $100 and is easy for anyone to use. Keep in mind that this heater is great for temporarily heating a building during an emergency or while under construction. This heater is not meant to be your primary source of heat for your home.
This Bauer heater emits 30,000-60,000 BTU and can heat up to 1,350 square feet. That is plenty of space to keep you and your family warm during a freezing night. How it works is you hook it up to a standard 20-pound propane tank, and based on the temperature you set it to, it can go up to 10 hours on that tank. However, be aware that many companies, like Blue Rhino, only fill up their tanks to 15 pounds to help reduce the costs. If you want to completely fill up your propane tank, check out your local Tractor Supply or gas stations to see if they perform the service.
First Alert Carbon Monoxide Alarm
In a home emergency, you'll often find that you'll be using something that requires propane, wood, or fuel oil. This can be from using a grill, a heater, or a wood stove. Each of these products has the potential of releasing carbon monoxide, a dangerous odorless gas that has caused many poisonings. This is why it is so important to have an alarm, just in case. Harbor Freight sells the First Alert Carbon Monoxide Alarm for $20 — not a bad price for peace of mind. The alarm is battery-operated, so there's no need to worry about keeping it hooked up to a power source. Just make sure you are changing the battery when needed and have extras.
It has an 85 dB alarm and a sensor lasting up to five years with regular use. Additionally, according to many high reviews, the alarm is easy to install and test, so you'll always be prepared and keep your family safe during a disaster.
Predator 1400 Watt Inverter Generator
In an emergency, a generator needs to be one of the top products on your list so you can keep your electronic devices charged and any important equipment working, like a smart fridge to keep the essentials cold. Although many generators can cost quite a bit, Harbor Freight sells the Predator 1400 Watt Generator for $450, a steal compared to the Honda EU1000T1AG. It is gasoline-powered, so in a crisis, ensure you have enough gas to keep the generator going until the emergency passes. The runtime is approximately seven hours while running a 25% load per fill-up, meaning the more you attach to the generator while it is running, the less time it will have on it per use.
This lightweight power supply is a 1400-watt max starting and 1100-watt running generator, so make sure everything you have plugged into it does not exceed that wattage. For example, you may not be able to run an electric grill and a coffee maker simultaneously, or it will overload it. However, its main selling point is how quiet the generator is, and even the reviews from consumers agree. It runs at 60dB, which is considered the average sound limit for a campground.
Quantum 6000 Lumen Rechargeable Flashlight
Frequently, a home emergency comes with a lack of electricity, which means a need for lighting, and let's be honest, you can never have too many flashlights in this type of situation. However, it's important to choose the right flashlight for the job. Harbor Freight sells many styles of flashlights, one of them being the Quantum 6000 Lumen Flashlight for $26. This tactical flashlight is incredibly rugged and reliable, with many five-star ratings and plenty of good reviews from happy consumers.
The Quantum 6000 has many capabilities. It is waterproof, so you can use it outside during a rainstorm and not have to worry. Additionally, it is a 5000 mAh power bank to charge any small electrical devices you have, like your phone. When the flashlight's power runs out, it can then be recharged from another device like a generator. If that's not enough for you, Quantum also added an adjustable zoom for close-up or long-range lighting, depending on what you need to see.
Hardy Hi-Vis Polyurethane-Coated Work Gloves
Emergencies can mean a plethora of things. You could wind up needing to use sharp tools to fix something, or maybe a storm rolled through, and you found yourself having to help clear debris around your neighborhood. Either way, you will want to have a good pair of gloves on hand. That doesn't mean they have to be expensive, though. With over 1,400 five-star reviews and under $3 at Harbor Freight, you can pick up a pair of Hardy Hi-Vis Polyurethane-Coated Work Gloves — you may want to grab a few pairs for that price in case of one pair ripping or more people working with you.
These gloves are great for lightweight jobs because they give you an extra grip with whatever you are handling in dry, wet, and oily situations. They are also touchscreen capable, so there is no need to remove them to send out a text or call. Lastly, they are breathable, which is always a bonus.