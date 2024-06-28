Can AirTags Be Used To Track A Car? How It Stacks Up To A GPS Tracker

Released in 2021, AirTags are among the most popular tracking devices ever. They don't cost much, are easy to set up, and, most importantly, are deeply integrated into iOS, making them an easy choice for iPhone users. You can use AirTags to keep track of everyday items like keys, wallets, backpacks, luggage, and more. In fact, we've even included the device in our article about the 10 most groundbreaking product innovations by Apple. However, can you use AirTags to track the real-time location of a car?

Over the years, AirTag owners have found some really creative ways to use the device. People aren't just attaching an AirTag to their house's keychain or slipping one in their backpack; they're also using the tiny location tracker to ensure that their pets don't leave the house and wander in the neighborhood. Yes, there's a concerning side to how people have been misusing the devices to stalk others, but Apple and Google have put the required safety measures in place (more on that later). But does an AirTag stack up well against a GPS tracker? Let's find out.

To figure out the difference between an AirTag and a GPS tracker, we'll start with how much the devices cost, then talk about how they work, including the pros and cons of both. So, without any further ado, let's dive right into it.