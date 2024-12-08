13 Accessories To Build A Great Gaming Setup On A Budget

When it comes to building a great gaming setup, it is easy for costs to add up quickly. A gaming PC alone can set you back around $1,000, and that's before factoring in extras like a monitor or sound system. Modern consoles like the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 also cost several hundred dollars, so it makes sense to look for savings in other areas to keep your setup affordable.

Thankfully, there are a lot of accessories and peripherals for your own gaming setup that are on the cheaper side of things. You can find a variety of items like controllers, headsets, and keyboards without breaking the bank if you know where to look. Going for the budget option doesn't mean you have to skimp on quality either, as all of these accessories can be used to build a great gaming setup — all at a fraction of the price you might have expected to pay.