13 Accessories To Build A Great Gaming Setup On A Budget
When it comes to building a great gaming setup, it is easy for costs to add up quickly. A gaming PC alone can set you back around $1,000, and that's before factoring in extras like a monitor or sound system. Modern consoles like the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 also cost several hundred dollars, so it makes sense to look for savings in other areas to keep your setup affordable.
Thankfully, there are a lot of accessories and peripherals for your own gaming setup that are on the cheaper side of things. You can find a variety of items like controllers, headsets, and keyboards without breaking the bank if you know where to look. Going for the budget option doesn't mean you have to skimp on quality either, as all of these accessories can be used to build a great gaming setup — all at a fraction of the price you might have expected to pay.
Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Redragon may not be one of the major gaming keyboard brands, but it offers great value for money. Among its range of gaming peripherals is the Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which is available for less than $30. It comes equipped with 19 backlight effects that can be customized with different brightness levels and colors or switched to one of the preset modes. Each key features an independent micro switch for fast responses and quiet operation with a tactile feel.
As an added bonus, this keyboard includes 12 remappable multimedia keys and a non-slip design to stay firmly in place during gaming. According to reviews, this mechanical keyboard offers great value for money and handles the basics well. The RGB lighting, in particular, is praised for its quality — comparable to that of much pricier keyboards. With more than 50,000 user reviews, the Redragon K552 holds an impressive Amazon rating of 4.5 out of 5.
8bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock
There are a lot of controllers available for those who want to build a great setup and don't want to rely solely on a keyboard and mouse. Unfortunately, many of those from established brands are expensive, while cheaper alternatives often lack even basic features. But there are some controllers that strike a good balance between cost and usability, with 8bitdo being a good example of that. The 8bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock is available for around $50 and offers users a great controller that is equipped with a rechargeable battery.
SlashGear has previously reviewed the 8bitdo Pro 2 controller and found plenty to like but the Ultimate Bluetooth Controller is an improvement in several ways. The design has been modernized, making it better suited for contemporary gaming setups rather than resembling a relic of retro consoles. It also includes a charging dock that keeps the controller secure and stylish when not in use. The controller can switch between Bluetooth and 2.4G for connecting to devices and offers a number of customization options, including the ability to create and switch profiles through the company's software suite. Complete with back paddles and a 20+ hour battery life, this is the perfect budget controller for any gamer.
SteelSeries Rival 3
If you want to win more games, then you need a good gaming mouse, and there are certainly plenty of choices on the market. The SteelSeries Rival 3 is one of the best options for anyone who isn't looking to break the bank with a more expensive product that might set you back in excess of $100. This gaming mouse is available for less than $30 and includes many features you'd expect from a pricier counterpart.
According to SteelSeries, the device is constructed from high-grade polymer to ensure durability over time.The TrueMove Core optical gaming sensor provides excellent precision, offering 8,500 CPI for a smooth and accurate performance. An ergonomic design means it is comfortable to use regardless of your hand size, and the lightweight build ensures it is ideal for long gaming sessions. The mouse also features a prism lighting system that allows you to program different light zones with millions of colors alongside the ability to remap every input on the product.
SteelSeries QcK Gaming Mouse Pad
No gaming setup is complete without a quality mouse pad. A good mouse pad can improve the accuracy of a mouse sensor, enhance comfort during use, and protect both your desk and mouse from any damage. The SteelSeries QcK Gaming Mouse Pad is an affordable option at just $14.99 and has garnered plenty of praise, with over 90,000 Amazon reviews giving it an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. Durability, quality, and comfort of the mouse pad are highlighted often in user reviews.
You can be sure that this is a popular product, with SteelSeries claiming to have sold over 10 million sales of its QcK range. Made from micro-woven cloth and a rubber base, the SteelSeries QcK Gaming Mouse Pad is designed to be soft to the touch and stay securely in place. The brand claims that the high thread count and smooth surface of the pad should increase accuracy with mouse sensors, making it a preferred choice for many professional gamers.
Anker Portable Charger
The sheer number of devices in a gaming setup means there is a constant need to keep things charged and ready to play. The advent of powerful gaming machines like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck also means gamers often need a portable solution to keep products working on the go. Thankfully, power banks such as the Anker Portable Charger are exactly what any player who likes to keep their gaming setup mobile should have in their collection.
Available for around $25, the Anker Portable Charger is a compact device that is just over half an inch thick and weighs under nine ounces. Despite the small size, it has a 10,000mAh capacity along with a 20W USB-C port and a 12W USB-A port, so you can charge two devices simultaneously. A series of MultiProtect safety systems regulate the temperature of the charger and make it extra resistant to damage, keeping it safe when you are traveling. Anker's reputation as one of the best power bank brands gives you added assurance that you are getting a high-quality and reliable product that won't let you down.
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2
HyperX, the gaming brand of HP, has built a solid reputation for producing quality peripherals at the mid-range level that are still budget-friendly. In fact, HyperX has some of the best cheap headphones that come with surround sound support with the likes of the HyperX Cloud 3. While those headphones might still be a bit pricey for anyone building a setup on a tight budget, the brand provides other options, particularly the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2.
You can grab this wired gaming headset for under $50, and for that money, you get an over-ear headset that is complete with a swivel-to-mute microphone and DTS technology. What this means for users is that the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 can provide immersive 3D spatial audio, so you can pinpoint the direction of in-game sounds. Adjustable rotating memory foam ear cushions give extra comfort while the 50mm drivers provide quality sound that is ideal for gaming. The headset also includes easy-access audio controls on the device for adjusting volume and other settings.
Amazon Basics Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
A good gaming setup isn't all about building a powerful gaming PC. Many players choose to game on consoles, like the Nintendo Switch. For any lover of the portable hybrid system, a decent carry case is an essential Nintendo Switch accessory — especially given how the console is designed to be carried around with you. After all, the device has a large screen that could easily be damaged in transit. The Amazon Basics Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch proves that you don't have to spend a fortune to get a reliable carry case that does the job perfectly well.
Available on Amazon for a little under $15, this carry case has a hard shell for solid exterior protection and a cushioned velvet interior to ensure nothing inside gets bumped around. There's also a net compartment to store accessories such as an AC adapter, USB cables, and a spare pair of Joy-Con controllers. A dedicated section provides space for up to 10 game cards, which are held securely in place.
Logitech G413 SE
The Logitech G413 SE is a rare product that, despite being an apparently budget version of its range, might actually be superior to the standard version. Launched in 2022, it is the second generation of the original Logitech G413 but carries the SE branding, suggesting it is a lower-cost alternative. While this is true in terms of cost — costing around $80 — it actually boasts a number of improvements over its predecessor.
These improvements include a set of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) keycaps, which most people prefer over the ABS plastic keycaps used in the original Logitech G413 as they offer better feel and durability. However, it isn't quite as stylish as other RGB keyboards, as this model has a more traditional look. That said, that the traditional design also means it includes a full layout with a Num Pad. Anyone who wants a no-frills mechanical keyboard should look deeper at the Logitech G413 SE and see if it has everything they want.
Keelixin 65.6ft LED Lights
Although they are not essential for a gaming setup, LED lights can put the finishing touches on a space and make a room look the part. That is because these lights create a luminescent glow that gives an atmospheric ambiance, helping set the mood for gaming without making the room too bright. They can be especially useful for those who stream and want to have their face and room visible on camera without blowing out the picture with traditional light bulbs that may be too bright and lack quick customization options.
The only challenge is the sheer number of LED light options available, from strips to immersive light bars. While more expensive options can sync up with your gameplay, that doesn't mean that more budget-friendly offerings can't have a similar effect. The Keelixin 65.6ft LED Lights strip provides over 60 feet of lighting that you can easily mount around your room or accessories. It also comes with a remote control and supports a smartphone app, which allows users to fully customize the color and style of the lights at a price of under $10.
UnionSine 750GB 2.5 Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive
While it is true that modern games will perform better when installed on an SSD, that doesn't mean the older standard HDD doesn't have a place. With AAA titles often running into hundreds of gigabytes of storage, it may simply not be possible for gamers to install every game they want on their computer's SSD, as these drives can fill up incredibly quickly.
That's where external HDDs like the UnionSine 750GB 2.5" Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive come in. They allow players to download and store games, which can later be transferred to an SSD when they're ready to play — a process that's often much quicker than relying on unpredictable internet speeds.
The UnionSine 750GB 2.5" Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive is available for under $40 and works with PCs, Macs, and gaming consoles such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Offering 750GB of additional storage, it provides the space needed to download more games or take your favorite titles with you. Thanks to the USB 3.0 support, it has read and write speeds of over 100MB/s and is lightweight enough to easily carry around.
Crownful Mini Fridge
The Crownful Mini Fridge is another example of an accessory that isn't exactly essential for a gaming setup but can help enhance your gaming area and take it to the next level. After all, who doesn't want to be able to quickly grab a can or a snack from right where they are without having to get up and leave their room? Having a small personal refrigerator like this can allow you to fully concentrate on gaming without having to risk pausing games or leaving multiplayer matches unattended.
This model from Crownful offers four liters of space — enough to easily store six standard-sized soda cans or a range of snacks and other products that need to stay chilled. It has a basic but stylish white exterior with a chrome handle and operates quietly at just 25dB, so it won't compete with the sound from your games. It is also small enough to fit comfortably on most desks or on the floor without being obtrusive.
Homall Gaming Chair
No gaming setup is complete without a gaming chair. Aside from the computer or console you are using to play and the monitor to see the action, a chair might actually be one of the most important aspects. But where do you start when there are so many different models on the market, and you don't want to spend your rent money on a gaming chair? In these cases, the Homall Gaming Chair may be the solution you are looking for.
A good gaming chair needs to be comfortable, sturdy, and long-lasting — and it doesn't hurt if they look pretty good too. The Homall Gaming Chair checks all these boxes without the hefty price tag you might expect. Available for around $100 on Amazon and other retailers, it features high-density shaping foam for maximum comfort. It can swivel 360 degrees and has a recline function that can go back as far as 180 degrees. There's also a range of designs available, from the understated black and white version to neon green and even bright pink, so you should be able to find a version that complements your gaming setup.
Thrustmaster T128X
If you regularly play racing games and take titles like "Forza" and "Gran Turismo" seriously, then a racing wheel is something that your setup simply has to have. Racing wheels make these types of games feel more realistic, provide extra precision with your inputs, and deliver better feedback for how you are driving. Thrustmaster is a respected name in the field and produces some of the top-rated racing wheels. However, models like the Thrustmaster T300RS aren't exactly suitable for a budget gaming setup.
Fortunately, the company also sells cheaper options that won't set you back several hundred dollars. The Thrustmaster T128X is one such example, with the racing wheel available for around $150 depending on the platform you need it for. The standard package comes with a force-feedback-enabled racing wheel, magnetic pedals, and a table clamp to keep it securely in place. The buttons, paddles, and mini-sticks can all be customized and moved around as well, giving gamers the opportunity to personalize their racing wheel to suit their preferences.