3 Top-Rated Racing Wheels For PlayStation Gamers

The unfortunate fact of the matter is that high-grade gaming racing wheels can be pretty pricey. Not unlike the difference between a high-performance racing vehicle and an ordinary car for ordinary roads, a pro-level PlayStation racing wheel will usually set you back $100 at the bare minimum. Luckily, if you're looking for a good introductory steering wheel that won't cost you too much more than the bare minimum while still providing a good slate of features, you may like the Hori Apex Racing Wheel.

This racing wheel, which has been officially licensed by Sony for use with both PlayStation 5 and 4 (and is compatible with PCs), can be mounted to any flat surface like a desk or table with adjustable clamps. Once it's on there, you get a range of 180 to 270 degrees of turn radius, adjustable on the fly. The wheel features a full set of programmable face buttons, a D-pad, and shoulder buttons for working menus. It also comes with a set of gas and brake pedals to place underneath your table. You can also use the Hori Device Manager app to fine-tune the wheel's settings, such as dead zones, pedal sensitivity, and more.

The Hori Apex Racing Wheel is available on Amazon for $117.73, where it has a user rating of 4.2 out of 5. Users acknowledge that it's not quite as fancy as other racing wheels, but for its more approachable price, you get a good introductory wheel that connects cleanly to a PlayStation 5 and works great for high-intensity racing games once you calibrate it.

