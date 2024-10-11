3 Top-Rated Racing Wheels For PlayStation Gamers
When you think of racing games, what comes to mind? A casual afternoon with a party racer like "Mario Kart," or a white-knuckled competitive showdown in "Gran Turismo?" In the former case, an ordinary controller would probably be fine, perhaps with a simple plastic wheel case, but in the latter case, the same controller you use to play your other games simply won't cut it. You need a proper steering wheel, something that will give you full control over your virtual vehicle's movements to ensure your dominance on the circuit.
In the particular case of racing games for modern PlayStation consoles like "Gran Turismo 7" on the PlayStation 5, you need a racing wheel that can fully synchronize with the console, preferably one that includes one or more peripherals like gas pedals or gear shifters. Depending on your precise preferences, not to mention price range, there are plenty of steering wheels available for sale on Amazon that can suit your needs. We've got three such steering wheels to recommend to you, and if you want to know how we selected them, check out the bottom of the page for more info.
The Hori Apex Racing Wheel is a good mid-point between budget and function
The unfortunate fact of the matter is that high-grade gaming racing wheels can be pretty pricey. Not unlike the difference between a high-performance racing vehicle and an ordinary car for ordinary roads, a pro-level PlayStation racing wheel will usually set you back $100 at the bare minimum. Luckily, if you're looking for a good introductory steering wheel that won't cost you too much more than the bare minimum while still providing a good slate of features, you may like the Hori Apex Racing Wheel.
This racing wheel, which has been officially licensed by Sony for use with both PlayStation 5 and 4 (and is compatible with PCs), can be mounted to any flat surface like a desk or table with adjustable clamps. Once it's on there, you get a range of 180 to 270 degrees of turn radius, adjustable on the fly. The wheel features a full set of programmable face buttons, a D-pad, and shoulder buttons for working menus. It also comes with a set of gas and brake pedals to place underneath your table. You can also use the Hori Device Manager app to fine-tune the wheel's settings, such as dead zones, pedal sensitivity, and more.
The Hori Apex Racing Wheel is available on Amazon for $117.73, where it has a user rating of 4.2 out of 5. Users acknowledge that it's not quite as fancy as other racing wheels, but for its more approachable price, you get a good introductory wheel that connects cleanly to a PlayStation 5 and works great for high-intensity racing games once you calibrate it.
Feel the road with the Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel
As you get more serious about racing games, your need for more responsive hardware starts to increase. Part of a professional racer's skillset is the ability to feel out the road and adjust your driving accordingly – even if you're not driving a real car, getting that full feedback from a racing wheel might just give you a little edge in your next race. If responsive feedback is the name of the game, the Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel will really show you what it means to hit the track rolling.
This premium racing wheel is compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC and comes with all the accouterments you'd expect of a professional setup, from a leather grip steering wheel to stainless steel paddle shifters. As you drive in-game, the force feedback feature provides realistic rumbling in time with the virtual road. The wheel is equipped with 900-degree lock-to-lock rotation, allowing you to fully turn it two and a half times for those hand-over-hand hairpin maneuvers. Along with the wheel, you get a trio of nonlinear, pressure-sensitive pedals for the gas, brake, and clutch, with swappable faces for customization.
The Logitech G29 is available on Amazon for $299.99, where it has a user rating of 4.7 out of 5 and an Amazon Choice badge for overall category pick. Josh Slate of ZDNet had a similar level of praise for the device, awarding it a 4 out of 5 rating. He wrote that it's a great introductory setup for casual sim-racing, doing its best work on simulated asphalt roads.
Rocket to the top with the Thrustmaster T300RS
If you've reached the point where you're officially all-in on the sim-racing scene with games like "iRacing," then it's about time to bring out the big guns. Other wheels are good for casual sim-racing or gaming, but if you're looking to really win those races and become a virtual circuit champ, you're going to need a racing wheel that reaches the peaks of what's possible in the field. If money's no object for racing superiority, look no further than the Thrustmaster T300RS.
This racing wheel is a top-of-the-line piece of machinery, officially licensed with the "Gran Turismo" logo and compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC. The wheel can be turned up to 1080 degrees, delivering powerful force feedback with the help of a 25-watt brushless motor. The internal dual-belt system is designed to maximize turning smoothness while also eliminating any clacky plastic noises that might distract you from the road. The rotation of the wheel is powered by Hall effect technology, ensuring a long-lasting device that won't easily drift or break. The wheel comes bundled with a trio of all-metal pedals with adjustable height and spacing.
The Thrustmaster T300RS GT Edition is available on the Thrustmaster storefront for $449.99. It is not currently available on Amazon, though it does have an Amazon listing with a user rating of 4.5 out of 5. Jeff Dunn of Engadget wrote that this wheel is excellent for both gaming and sim-racing, serving as a good introductory point for those looking to convert from the former to the latter.
High-performance racing demands high-performance hardware
Considering the price of a good racing wheel, we can't afford to recommend anything but the very best. This is why, for our recommendations, we stuck exclusively to products with Amazon user ratings of at least 4 out of 5 based on at least 2,000 user reviews, with additional preference given to products with positive feedback from accredited tech review publications.