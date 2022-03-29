What Is iRacing?

For over a decade, iRacing has been one of the most enduring driving simulation games on the market. All thanks to its hardcore realistic physics, frequent updates, partnerships with real-life motorsports groups, and relatively low barrier of entry for new players. The first version of iRacing was released way back in 2008. Since then, it's served as virtual entertainment for thousands of concurrent players, and as a handy practice tool for career racers like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and IndyCar's Scott McLaughlin (via AutoSport).

The game has made big strides into the world of eSports, with racing series like NASCAR and the Skip Barber Racing School operating officially-sanctioned tournaments inside the virtual space. It's through these that the fastest sim racers can vy for bona fide cash and sponsorship deals. Some prominent iRacing players have even had the chance to step up into a real driver's seat, such as NASCAR's William Byron (via USA Today). The online competitive nature of the game also means that pro drivers will often end up racing bumper to bumper with dedicated hobbyists.