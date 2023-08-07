10 Essential Switch Accessories You Should Be Using

Like the Nintendo Switch itself, Switch game cartridges are as fragile as they are portable. Transporting game cards without protection is just asking for an accident, and while the cases they come in are durable, these are bigger than they need to be and eat up valuable storage space and plastic. You can at least solve the former issue with an additional storage case.

Just like Nintendo Switches and their carrying cases, gamers have no shortage of card game case options. Many carrying cases include pockets that allow you to store a few cartridges, but if you want the most bang for your buck, you will need a dedicated card case. Some of these cartridge storage solutions are foam-lined folders, while others are miniature plastic tubs that secure game cards with plastic tabs. Unlike other accessories, if you want a card case manufactured by Nintendo, your pickings will be slim. The majority of quality cartridge cases are produced by third-party companies such as Rocketfish and PowerA, and many also include space for microSD cards, just in case you own a few too many digital games. However, if you want a colorful case, you'll need to go out of your way to find one.

Unlike most Switch accessories, you don't have to purchase officially licensed card cases to buy quality. You can find plenty of 3D printed cartridge storage spaces at game conventions and on sites such as Etsy, but while these aren't as portable as official cases, they are generally more eye-catching. What's not to love about storing Switch game cartridges in a miniature recreation of a Question Block or the skull-shaped treasure chests from "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"?