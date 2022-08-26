Nintendo Switch Accessories That Are A Total Waste Of Money

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most innovative and fun game systems ever created. The fact that you can seamlessly transition it from an at-home console to a handheld gaming device allowed Nintendo to carve out space in both markets. There's a reason it's Nintendo's most successful at-home console to date, and their second most successful console overall, second only to the DS.

Nintendo is known for taking risks, transitioning from their original business model making playing cards to delivering a gaming experience unlike any other, but sometimes that means they miss the mark. Certainly, some Nintendo devices (Virtual Boy, we're looking at you) weren't quite as cool as they might have seemed on the drawing-room table.

The company's commitment to experimentation and innovation has brought us some of the coolest gaming devices in the industry's history. It has also brought us some bizarre accessories and peripherals which would have been better left on the cutting room floor, even in the age of the Switch. That said, Nintendo can't be blamed for all of the missteps; some of those fall squarely at the feet of third-party manufacturers hoping to cash in on the Switch's hype. Before you throw down your hard-earned cash, here are some of the Nintendo Switch accessories you might want to avoid.