5 Cheap Surround Sound Headsets For Avid Gamers
Virtual surround sound has come a long way in gaming headsets. No headphones are technically considered true surround sound since the audio can only come from two directions, but gaming headset engineers have managed to develop software that allows their products to emulate directionality in a way that makes it feel as though sounds are coming from different locations.
This is a nice feature to have in large, cinematic games where you want to feel the game's sounds and music coming from all around you, but it's particularly important in competitive first-person shooters. You need every edge you can get in games like "Valorant," "CS: GO," and "Apex Legends," and being able to tell what direction enemy footsteps are coming from can mean the difference between victory and defeat. It's worth noting, though, that because this feature is generally software-controlled, it usually means that surround sound is only available in PC. There are a few exceptions, however.
Of course, some of these headsets are a lot more expensive than others. That doesn't mean you need to break the bank to get your hands on some decent surround sound though. I've been a tech reviewer for over four years and a gamer for nearly 30 years. I've tested and reviewed dozens of headsets, and I've found that one of the best ways to find good gear is to compare personal experience and professional reviews from reputable sites. Keeping that in mind, here are five of the best affordable gaming headsets that come with surround sound.
Razer BlackShark V2
Starting out with an offering from one of the biggest brands in the gaming industry, we have the Razer BlackShark V2. This has been one of the most popular wired gaming headsets on the market for years now and there's a good reason why. To start, it has THX Spatial Audio 7.1 surround sound which is controlled via Razer's Synapse 3 software. This is specifically designed with positional audio in mind, to help gamers easily find the origin of sounds in-game. Unfortunately, the fact that the surround sound is software-enabled means that this feature is only available on computers with Windows 10 64 bit or newer since they are the only compatible devices.
In addition, to surround sound, the headset had 50mm drivers that are designed to individually tune high, mid, and low-end sound. It has foam earcups and an impressive cardioid mic. Two versions of the headset are available as well, one that connects via a 3.5mm jack and one that connects via USB.
SoundGuys gave the headset a 7.7 out of 10, praising its sound quality, isolation, and comfort while only complaining that the software could occasionally be frustrating. I've used this headset myself in the past, and I felt that it was much better than most similarly priced options. It's also much less clunky looking than most budget headsets, with a streamlined design that comes in black, white, green, or pink. Best of all, it goes for just $49.99.
Corsair HS65 SURROUND
Next up, we have the Corsair HS65 SURROUND wired gaming headset. Corsair is another trusted brand in the gaming industry. While it is probably best known for its mechanical keyboards, Corsair makes everything from high-end computer components to professional-grade gamer gear. The HS65 is one of the company's cheaper products, but that doesn't mean that it isn't a quality headset.
The HS65 SURROUND currently runs about $70 from most retailers. It comes with Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound, which is powered by Corsair's iCUE software. This is compatible with both PC and Mac but isn't available on commercial gaming consoles. Still, Dolby is one of the biggest names in surround sound and has a well-deserved reputation for quality.
This headset also has 50mm drivers. It uses leatherette-coated memory foam ear cups with mesh on the inside to improve breathability. It also has SonarWorks SoundID technology which is designed to help you tailor your audio profile to your individual tastes.
SoundGuys only gave the headset a 6.4, complimenting the microphone, comfort, and surround sound, but criticizing the noise isolation and some of the digital sound profile tech. IGN, on the other hand, gave the Corsair HS65 SURROUND a 9 out of 10, stating, "The Corsair HS65 Surround may be a little slim on the extras, and if you want the frills, this might be too minimalist for your taste. However, where it counts most — comfort, sound quality, even versatility — it serves up plenty."
Logitech G432
The Logitech G432 wired gaming headset is probably the cheapest option on this list, which is kind of surprising, given that Logitech is generally known for making expensive, but exceptionally well-built, gaming peripherals. Watch any pro gaming event and you will more than likely see a few Logitech headsets floating around.
The G432 isn't exactly top of the line, but it does offer an affordable entry point into surround sound gaming backed by the build quality that Logitech has made its name on for decades. It uses DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound. It MSRPs at $79.99, but you can currently find the headset on third-party sites like Amazon for less than $35. This headset also has 50 mm drivers, a flip-to-mute mic with volume control, and leatherette earcups. It can connect via a 3.5mm jack or a USB DAC.
The design is a little more square than some of the others, making it look heavier, but it's still fairly attractive for a sub-$50 headset. SoundGuys gave this one a 6.9 out of 10, arguing that the price, surround sound, and ease of use were its best features, but that it felt cheap and the mic and audio quality weren't as good as some of its competitors. IGN gave it an 8.4, arguing that it looked somewhat cheap and outdated. They also claimed that the sound quality is much better when using the USB dongle, though much of that quality is lost when connecting directly with the 3.5mm jack. This makes it an excellent option for those searching for one of the most budget-friendly gaming headsets.
Hyperx Cloud 3
The HyperX brand is the gaming arm of HP, and it's widely known as one of the better-quality mid-range gaming peripheral manufacturers on the market. The Cloud 3 is the most recent update to what has been one of the company's more popular headset models for years.
It comes in both wired and wireless editions. The MSRP is listed as $79.99 for the wired and $129.99 for the wireless, but they are both subject to some pretty dramatic sales on different storefronts. Both versions of the headset come with DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio and the wireless version utilizes a low-latency 2.4GHz Wireless connection. Its aluminum frame and leatherette-coated memory foam earcups also make it one of the more durable headsets available for those concerned about their gear getting damaged.
I bought the wired version of the HyperX Cloud 2 headset back in 2016 and it's still my go-to headset for immersive console gaming. Both it and the new wired Cloud 3s come with a USB DAC with a long, braided cable that makes it easy to plug into the console in order to get 7.1 surround audio on the console. It's also very comfortable and produces exceptional sound quality. I personally reviewed the wireless Cloud 3s for PC gaming and gave them a 4.5 out of 5, docking points for their relative expense.
Razer Kraken V3 X
Our final headset is another one from Razer. The Kraken V3 X is designed with the lofty goal of delivering the most immersive audio experience possible for gamers. Like the BlackShark V2, it does come with THX Spatial Audio 7.1 surround sound, but this is only available on computers with the Windows 10 64bit operating system or newer, so it's not available on Mac or consoles.
The headset has 40mm drivers with three-part tuning, and is very lightweight, coming in at just 285g. In terms of design, it has a cardioid mic, hybrid leatherette, and fabric-upholstered memory foam ear cups, and utilizes a wired USB Type-A connection. It also has RGB on the outside of the ear cup which can be controlled with the Razer Chroma software.
Rtings gave this headset a 6.7 out of 10 for wired gaming, mostly criticizing the inconsistent audio delivery and poor noise isolation. Tom's Hardware scored it a bit higher, giving it a flat 4 out of 5, stating, "If you want a high-quality, affordable USB gaming headset, the Razer Kraken V3 X is a great choice."
It's also one of the more affordable options out there. This headset MSRPs at $69.99, but can currently be found for less than $45.
Our methodology
I have professionally reviewed tech and gaming peripherals for over four years and have been using gaming headsets ever since I started attending my friends' LAN parties back in the early 2000s. I have personal experience with two of the headsets on this list, and several others that I did not feel made the cut.
I had five criteria for the headsets on this list: They needed to be readily available for purchase, they needed to be manufactured by a major brand, they needed to offer surround sound as a feature, they needed to be highly rated, and they needed to be less than $100. From there, I simply chose the most popular and highest-reviewed options that had the most impressive specifications.