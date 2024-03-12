5 Cheap Surround Sound Headsets For Avid Gamers

Virtual surround sound has come a long way in gaming headsets. No headphones are technically considered true surround sound since the audio can only come from two directions, but gaming headset engineers have managed to develop software that allows their products to emulate directionality in a way that makes it feel as though sounds are coming from different locations.

This is a nice feature to have in large, cinematic games where you want to feel the game's sounds and music coming from all around you, but it's particularly important in competitive first-person shooters. You need every edge you can get in games like "Valorant," "CS: GO," and "Apex Legends," and being able to tell what direction enemy footsteps are coming from can mean the difference between victory and defeat. It's worth noting, though, that because this feature is generally software-controlled, it usually means that surround sound is only available in PC. There are a few exceptions, however.

Of course, some of these headsets are a lot more expensive than others. That doesn't mean you need to break the bank to get your hands on some decent surround sound though. I've been a tech reviewer for over four years and a gamer for nearly 30 years. I've tested and reviewed dozens of headsets, and I've found that one of the best ways to find good gear is to compare personal experience and professional reviews from reputable sites. Keeping that in mind, here are five of the best affordable gaming headsets that come with surround sound.