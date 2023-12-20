Affordable Audio: 3 Gaming Headsets That Are Budget Friendly
A good gaming headset can make all the difference in your matches, whether casually playing games with friends, climbing the ranked ladder, or dropping into the latest battle royale. Whatever your preference, you want the clearest audio possible, allowing you to hear every footstep, sound effect, and callout in your games. And a quality microphone would also be a great addition. Unfortunately, finding a good gaming headset without breaking the bank is a challenge of its own.
Top-of-the-line gaming headsets could easily set you back $200, if not more. Add that to the $500 you're already spending on a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X — or upwards of $1,000 if you're a PC gamer — and gaming isn't a cheap hobby to get into. However, on the other side, a cheap headset isn't hard to find either.
But if you're too focused on saving money, you risk breaking it, buying a new one, and questioning why you didn't just fork over a little bit more cash in the first place. Thankfully, we've got a few great options for headsets that will give you the best of both worlds, providing you with an excellent gaming experience without going over budget. We've personally used and tested all the gaming headsets on this list, so you can rest assured that the recommendations come from a place of experience.
Logitech G432
Released as part of Logitech G's launch of four new gaming headsets, the G432 is the best option for an affordable gaming headset. To be honest, you really can't go wrong with any of their G series products, but the G432 is a great beginner gaming headset.
In my experience with the G432, I had little to no issues with Logitech's go-to gaming headset. I found the audio quality surprisingly good (the headset boasts 7.1 surround sound), and the microphone is pretty decent, considering the price. The headset is comfortable and remarkably flexible without sacrificing its durability. But extended use (like an all-day gaming binge) could make your ears sore.
At $39.99, the Logitech G432 is hard to beat. With 50mm drivers, DTS Headphone:X 2.0, and 6mm mic support, you can use it on most gaming devices, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and previous generation consoles. Using it on PC, as I did, is likely the best experience, as some consoles may not support certain features, like the surround sound.
Logitech G435
If the Logitech G432 is good, then the Logitech G435 is great. While still under the G series banner, the G435 is the brand's cheapest wireless headset and is a must-have for gamers who can't stand the clutter that comes with cords.
I've been using the G435 for about a year, and my only regret was not switching to it sooner. The audio is crystal clear, and its wireless USB dongle gives me little to no latency, a common issue for affordable wireless headsets. Its rechargeable battery offers nearly 20 hours of continuous playtime and always charges quickly via the provided USB-C cable. There's also something special about walking around with your headset without a cord tying it down. It doesn't seem like a big deal, but you realize it's a game-changer the first time you get up to drink and don't have to worry about taking your headset off.
The G435 comes in slightly more expensive than the previous headset, with a price point of $49.99. The headset features Logitech's "Lightspeed" wireless connection (via its dongle) or Bluetooth, making it compatible with PC, PS4, and PS5. You can even use it on Nintendo Switch through Bluetooth, but sadly, not on Xbox consoles. However, if your gaming device is compatible, I'm confident that the Logitech G435 is the best bang for your buck regarding gaming headsets.
HyperX Cloud Alpha
It's hard to beat Logitech regarding affordable, high-quality gaming equipment, but HyperX puts up a tough fight. And the HyperX Cloud Alpha should be on every gamer's radar. There's little that the Cloud Alpha doesn't offer. It sports HyperX's iconic and timeless design, adding incredible comfort and durability to the headset. Seriously, I've never used a higher-quality headset, and even though it doesn't get daily use, I know it's ready to go when I need it.
Outside of its sleek design, the Cloud Alpha boasts 50mm drivers, giving gamers clear audio at every level, including high, mid, and bass. It doesn't have the 7.1 surround sound that HyperX included in the Cloud Alpha S, but its quality remains top-tier. Unlike the previous options, HyperX includes handy audio controls on the cable and a detachable microphone, giving you freedom and flexibility in your audio setup. There's also a wireless version, which is one of the best USB headsets you can buy right now.
The HyperX Cloud Alpha is the most expensive option on this list, coming in at $99.99, but it'd be money well spent. It's compatible with any platform sporting 3.5mm audio ports, meaning you can use it on any PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo system, and PC.