8 Best USB Headsets You Can Buy Right Now

SteelSeries makes some pretty awesome headphones. The Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset from SteelSeries is a great premium option for gaming. You can simultaneously connect via Bluetooth and USB-RF at 2.4 GHz. This means you can plug the USB dongle into your computer for game audio, and have your phone connected via Bluetooth for music or phone calls.

There are even two USB-C ports on the included GameDAC, which lets you easily swap between your PC and PlayStation, Mac, or Nintendo Switch. If you have an Xbox system, you might opt for the Nova Pro headset specifically designed to work with Xbox.

The Nova Pro headset uses 40-millimeter Neodymium drivers and a proprietary acoustic system enhanced with Sonar Software to deliver crystal clear, immersive sound quality. Then, 360-degree Spatial Audio is made possible by Tempest 3D audio for the PS5 or Microsoft Spatial Sound for PC. These features, combined with active noise cancellation, make for an awesome gaming experience.

Steelseries' Nova Pro headset uses an AI-powered ClearCast Gen 2 noise-canceling microphone setup to reduce the sounds of your keyboard while you're gaming with friends. The mic works with Sonar Software's AI algorithms to help silence this background noise.

You can use Pro-grade Parametric EQ to adjust audio settings to your preferences without leaving your video game. When the headset is wired, the frequency response is between 10 and 40,000 Hz; when it's wireless, that range is between 10 and 22,000 Hz. Then, to stretch out your total playtime, the Nova Pro headset lets you hot-swap between two batteries.