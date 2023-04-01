8 Best USB Headsets You Can Buy Right Now
When you think about supplies necessary for the office, you might think about pens, sticky notes, monitors, and keyboards, just to name a few. Do you think you'd ever list a USB headset as a necessary office supply? When your external environment is seemingly getting louder every second while you're trying to focus on a big project, music can be incredibly helpful. Then, when you have a virtual meeting with your boss, you can switch off the music and utilize the incorporated microphone and speaker setup for crystal clear quality. Even if you're talking with someone who tends to mumble, a headset can help you pick up exactly what they're setting.
A USB headset can be awesome for more than just work. If you frequently play games with friends or stream the games you're playing to a live platform, like Twitch, a headset can help your voice come through clearly. Plus, being able to go wireless and quickly mute yourself by lifting the mic or tapping a mute button makes snack and bathroom breaks a breeze. There are some great headsets for PS5 users or Xbox users specifically, but many of these headsets can work for both platforms.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless
SteelSeries makes some pretty awesome headphones. The Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset from SteelSeries is a great premium option for gaming. You can simultaneously connect via Bluetooth and USB-RF at 2.4 GHz. This means you can plug the USB dongle into your computer for game audio, and have your phone connected via Bluetooth for music or phone calls.
There are even two USB-C ports on the included GameDAC, which lets you easily swap between your PC and PlayStation, Mac, or Nintendo Switch. If you have an Xbox system, you might opt for the Nova Pro headset specifically designed to work with Xbox.
The Nova Pro headset uses 40-millimeter Neodymium drivers and a proprietary acoustic system enhanced with Sonar Software to deliver crystal clear, immersive sound quality. Then, 360-degree Spatial Audio is made possible by Tempest 3D audio for the PS5 or Microsoft Spatial Sound for PC. These features, combined with active noise cancellation, make for an awesome gaming experience.
Steelseries' Nova Pro headset uses an AI-powered ClearCast Gen 2 noise-canceling microphone setup to reduce the sounds of your keyboard while you're gaming with friends. The mic works with Sonar Software's AI algorithms to help silence this background noise.
You can use Pro-grade Parametric EQ to adjust audio settings to your preferences without leaving your video game. When the headset is wired, the frequency response is between 10 and 40,000 Hz; when it's wireless, that range is between 10 and 22,000 Hz. Then, to stretch out your total playtime, the Nova Pro headset lets you hot-swap between two batteries.
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless
The Cloud Alpha headset from HyperX is a fantastic mid-range option for gamers that's conveniently wireless. Long gaming sessions are comfortable with ear cushions made of memory foam and premium leatherette. Then, the outer frame is durable, made of aluminum, so it can stand the test of time.
HyperX's dual-chamber, dynamic 50-millimeter drivers contain neodymium magnets and produce well-balanced and clear audio. You can connect the headset using a speedy 2.4 GHz connection via USB, and the frequency response picks up between 15 Hz and 21,000 Hz. The dual chamber system is able to separate the mids and highs from the bassy lows, and you can tune the equalizer to your preferences within the HyperX NGENUITY software.
With this software, you can also access more customization options and check the headset's battery life. Though, the headset boasts a massive 300-hour battery life, so it won't need recharging for quite a while.
The dual chamber system combines with DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio to offer precise sound localization, making it easier to hear crucial in-game signals, like another player's footsteps. These two features also work together to create immersive surround sound, helping you escape fully into the virtual world of whatever game you're playing.
On the headset, there's a detachable electret condenser microphone with bi-directional and noise-canceling technologies. The mic is Discord- and TeamSpeak-certified, and there's an LED indicator to make it easy to tell when you're muted.
Logitech G PRO X
Logitech is well-known for making quality products, and its G PRO X headset is a perfect budget-friendly option for gamers. With its lightweight frame composed of aluminum and steel, and memory foam ear cushions wrapped in premium leatherette or velour, the G PRO X headset is insanely comfortable and a great pick for long gaming sessions.
The G PRO X headset contains 50-millimeter hybrid mesh drivers with neodymium magnets, emitting a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz. These hybrid mesh drivers are able to deliver such precise sound imaging that you can hear in-game footsteps and other environmental cues clearly. DTS Version 2.0 technology also aids your in-game prowess, as it's able to help you differentiate between near-field and far-field audio, which means you know exactly where your enemies are located.
This headset comes equipped with a unidirectional electret condenser microphone and Blue VO!CE mic technology, which comes with real-time broadcasting filters that can alter your voice, reduce noise, add compression, and overall just make your voice sound crisper. With G HUB Gaming Software, you can adjust Blue VO!CE settings as well as experiment with pro-tuned EQ profiles.
Razer Kraken V3 X
If you're looking for a super budget-friendly headset, look no further than Razer's Kraken V3 X. Despite the headset being less than $100, it still has comfort in mind, making long, intense gaming sessions a breeze. The ear cushions are hybrid fabric and memory foam, the soft padding on the headband relieves pressure on your head, and the headset applies a measured fit that's firm but comfy.
With Razer's proprietary 40-millimeter TriForce Driver, your sound experience will be wildly realistic. Rich treble sounds, powerful bass notes, and an overall bright soundscape — it's all there with the Kraken V3 X headset. Plus, when using the headset with Windows, you can experience 7.1 surround sound with accurate positional audio so you can hear exactly where every sound is coming from. The frequency response ranges between 12 Hz and 28,000 Hz.
Of course, crystal-clear audio isn't everything. It's important for your voice to sound great too, whether you're chatting with friends, streaming live on Twitch, or conducting a video call for work. The Kraken V3 X headset comes with Razer's own bendable HyperClear Cardioid microphone with a unidirectional pickup pattern and a mute button right under the left earcup.
While aesthetics aren't the most important aspect of a quality gaming headset, it's always a nice add-on feature. As with many Razer products, the Kraken V3 X headset works with Razer Chroma Studio, where you can experiment with 16.8 million different colors, dynamic in-game lighting effects, and various lighting patterns. You can fully customize the look and sound of your headset.
Logitech Zone 900
Whether you need a headset to play games with friends or hop on video calls for work, Logitech has you covered with its Zone 900 headset. You'll get premium audio quality, Bluetooth 5.0, and the ability to connect up to six compatible peripheral devices with a single receiver via Logitech Unifying technology. All of these awesome features are wrapped up in a comfy package, with a lightweight frame and large memory foam ear cushions covered in soft leatherette.
This premium headset comes with active noise cancellation technology and a frequency range between 30 Hz and 13,000 Hz for music. You can adjust EQ sliders to personalize your listening experience within the Logi Tune software. Or, choose from custom presets to make your life easier. You can also check on the headset's other functions, like its charging status and whether the mic is muted.
Logitech's Zone 900 headset comes with an omnidirectional dual MEMS microphone array. This noise-canceling mic is able to isolate your voice from any ambient noise around you, helping your voice come across crystal clear in calls and video chats. The headset works with Windows, Mac, or ChomeOS computers as well as iOS and Android devices.
Depending on how you use your Zone 900 headset, you can get between 14 to 16 hours of use time on a full battery charge. With ANC turned on and music playing, the battery lasts about 14 hours. Then, to charge the headset, you can use the included USB-A to USB-C charger or you can buy a Qi-certified charger to charge the headset wirelessly.
Jabra Evolve2 40
Jabra's Evolve2 40 headset is a great affordable option that comes with a busylight that's visible from every direction, letting people know when you're in the zone and don't want to be bothered. The memory foam ear cushions paired with a new angled earcup design help mold to the natural contours of your ears and cancel out even more noise. There's no active noise cancellation, but with this updated design, the passive noise cancellation via just the earcups can eliminate up to 48% more noise than non-angled designs.
The Evolve2 40's frequency range is between 20 Hz and 20,000 Hz. The leak-tolerant 40-millimeter speakers help your audio come across crisp and powerful, whether you're jamming out to your favorite song or listening to a coworker's project pitch. Then, when you voice your opinions via the three digital MEMS mic setup, your voice comes through clearly and without distortion. The headset has an intelligent mute switch that's activated when the mic boom arm is moved away from the mouth.
Then, there are USB-A and USB-C connection options for flexibility. The Evolve2 40 headset also works with all leading Unified Communications (UC) platforms, like Microsoft Teams or Zoom. Jabra's Direct program also ensures that your headset will always be updated with the latest firmware, bringing with it up-to-date features, bug fixes, and compatibility updates.
Poly Blackwire 3310
Poly's Blackwire 3310 headset is a good budget-friendly option for work calls and streaming music throughout the day, whether you work from home or at the office. The headband is fully adjustable, the ear cushions are covered in a soft leatherette, and the ear cups pivot 180 degrees for a comfier fit. Whether you wear the headset all day or just for work chats, it'll be an affordable, comfortable experience.
When connected to a computer, the dynamic EQ is optimized for multimedia frequencies of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz. With the Plantronics Hub for desktop, you can keep your Blackwire 3310 headset up to date with the latest firmware, manage settings, and use personal health reminders to keep you focused throughout the day. You can also use the Poly Lens app on Android or iOS devices to adjust settings.
There's a flexible noise-canceling microphone to help minimize the sounds of your keyboard clacking or a pen writing notes during a meeting. The boom piece can rotate up to 280 degrees, so it's easy to get it out of your face. You can connect the Blackwire 3310 headset for immediate use with any device that has a USB-A or USB-C port available.
Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 UC
If you like the idea of a headset for working or playing games, but you don't want to mess with a physical microphone on the side of your head, try out the 700 UC Noise Canceling Headphones from Bose. They're a bit more expensive, but if listening to music while you work or play games is important, it's worth it. Bose is known for making premium headphones that excel at active noise cancellation and stellar audio quality — and these are no different.
The headband is made of sturdy stainless steel and paired with an ultra-soft foam covered in silicone of the same color as the headband. Then, the ear cushions are also soft foam covered in protein leather and the earcup covers come with a special anti-stick coating for touch gestures. These features combined make for long-lasting comfort throughout the day, helping you barely even notice them on your head throughout your work day or long gaming session.
Bose uses its patented active noise canceling technology in its 700 UC headphones, which uses microphones on both the inside and outside of the earcups. These microphones monitor the sounds around you and instantly produce an opposite signal to cancel them out. You can customize how much noise cancelation you want, with a total of 11 unique settings that range from full noise canceling to full transparency.
Then, to keep your voice crystal clear, Bose's 700 UC headphones use four microphones to improve the clarity of your voice. These four microphones achieve this by isolating your speech and then suppressing the most disruptive remaining sound around you, like a loud keyboard or a humming coworker.
On a full charge, you can get up to 20 hours of use out of these premium headphones. If the headphones are dead right before an important meeting, you can get up to 3.5 hours of use time out of a quick 15-minute charge via a USB-C port. You can connect the headphones to a device via Bluetooth 5.0, USB-A, USB-C, or an aux jack.