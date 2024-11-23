11 Of The Most Anticipated Gadgets Expected To Release In 2025
The last 12 months have been pretty good for tech enthusiasts with a wide variety of impressive devices arriving. These range from gaming systems, flagship smartphones, brilliant headphones, and incredible laptops. We've reviewed a collection of the coolest tech gadgets of 2024 that wowed our staff, and this shows no signs of abating over the coming year.
In fact, there have already been a lot of announcements about what is to come in the near future, and if rumors are to be believed, there will be even more to look forward to. Tech companies seem eager to innovate, pushing the boundaries of what gadgets can do. Here, we are going to break down all of the most anticipated gadgets and pieces of tech that you can expect to see launch in 2025 — although you should keep in mind that not all of these products have set release dates, and some haven't even been officially revealed yet.
Nintendo Switch 2
As you'd expect, given that the console hadn't been unveiled yet, we don't actually know that much about the Nintendo Switch 2. But there have been plenty of rumors to suggest that the new system will arrive at some point in 2025. Suggestions are that the console will also be something of an evolution of the Switch concept, keeping the hybrid concept and similar controllers. However, this time around, it may have an 8-inch screen and magnetic Joy-Cons, as well as a sleeker, less colorful design.
We do have some details about the Nintendo Switch thanks to a recent Investor call from Nintendo. The company confirmed that it planned to announce the successor to its highly successful hybrid console at some point before March 2025, although it didn't give an indication of when it might be released. In the same presentation, Nintendo also revealed that Nintendo Switch games would work on the new console, although there weren't any specific details about whether this would include both physical and digital copies. Finally, the gaming giant made it known that Nintendo Switch Online would continue going forward.
PlayStation Portable 2
Sony has already launched a handheld PlayStation system in the form of the PlayStation Portal. However, this isn't a proper handheld console in the traditional sense but rather a way to remotely stream games directly from a PlayStation 5. A lot of people want a true portable PlayStation console in the same style as the PSP or PS Vita, and they may be in luck if rumors are to be believed. Sony is reportedly monitoring the market, especially given the success of the PlayStation Portal, so it would make some sense if a handheld system launched next year.
There are many features a new PlayStation handheld could include, and it is certainly possible for smaller portable consoles to be just as capable as a standard home console. Just look at the likes of the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch, so a PlayStation handheld could potentially play the same games available on the PS5 without much compromise in terms of visuals and performance. This would allow players to enjoy PlayStation games on the go, wherever they are.
Samsung AR Glasses
As virtual reality and other similar technologies continue to grow, more and more companies are getting in on the act. In fact, quite a few tech brands are now working on AR headsets in one form or another — with the notable exception of Google following the death of Google Glass. A number of big firms such as Apple and Samsung are rumored to be developing AR devices and it is Samsung's effort that may well come out in 2025.
After all, Samsung has seemingly been hinting at some form of AR hardware for a few years now, including in leaked concept videos for AR glasses. This has led many industry insiders to predict that 2025 will be the year that Samsung finally unleashes its augmented reality device. While there was some speculation that this could be a headset, the crowded market and recent unsuccessful launches of products like the Apple Vision Pro have led to Samsung allegedly opting for the smaller and less intrusive AR glasses. These could offer users a way to blend virtual elements with reality and serve as companions to current smart tech like smartphones and tablets.
Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung has established itself as one of the best Android brands with its range of smartphones. The flagship models often compete directly with the likes of Apple's iPhone series, releasing with impressive features and hardware. A good example of this is the highly praised Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is available on Amazon for around $1,200. This device boasts a great display, brilliant cameras, and a processor that gives top-of-the-line performance. It's no wonder, then, that people are excited about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25.
Following Samsung's usual release schedule, there's a good chance that the company's latest flagship will release in January, possibly making it one of the first major gadgets of 2025. As you'd expect, there have already been plenty of leaks about the smartphone, including rumors that it may feature seamless updates, significantly speeding up how long it takes to update a device. Other Samsung Galaxy S25 rumors include the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, a major upgrade to the Bixby AI system, and some camera improvements.
11th Generation iPad
There are a lot of tablets on the market, ranging from those that run Android to those that use proprietary operating systems. However, the undisputed leader, and one that has even become a common name for tablets, is Apple's iPad. First launched in 2010, the iPad lineup has since seen well over a dozen devices, ranging from the standard iPad to the highly regarded 2024 iPad Mini. Although there have been some recent additions, the mainline iPad model was last revised in 2022 with the 10th generation iPad, so it certainly seems like it is time for a new entry.
According to the grapevine, 2025 could be the year of the 11th generation Apple iPad. According to Bloomberg's tech journalist Mark Gurman, the new device will have "roughly the same design as the current version from 2022, while getting a speed boost" and is expected to launch around the same period as the iPhone SE4 and the previously announced iPad Air. There's also speculation that it will either use the A16 chip currently powering the iPhone 15 or perhaps get an upgrade to the A17 or A18.
Sony WH-1000XM6
While there are plenty of choices when it comes to headphones for a wide range of purposes, whether for gaming or just listening to music, there are some brands that are more respected than others. Among the most trusted is Sony, which offers the well-regarded WH-1000XM5 as part of its lineup. Costing in the region of $320, the Sony WH-1000XM5 delivers great battery life, excellent audio quality, and some of the best active noise cancellation available in any headphones.
It shouldn't be a big surprise that audiophiles are looking forward to the unimaginatively named WH-1000XM6 headphones, especially since the previous model came out in 2022. Sony has previously released a new version of its flagship headphones every two years, but 2024 is almost over with no sign of a new model. That has led to speculation that Sony will instead launch the WH-1000XM6 in 2025.
There are several areas where Sony could improve on this range, including boosting the battery life and adding support for more advanced spatial audio. Sony also has the opportunity to further enhance the active noise cancellation, upgrade the carry case, and increase the water resistance.
Pixel Watch 4
Over the last few years, Google has been expanding its smart hardware lineup to include a whole collection of integrated devices. These include the Pixel smartphones, Pixel Buds earphones, and the Pixel Watch series. After some early growing pains, the company has impressed with its recent Pixel Watch releases, including the highly praised Pixel Watch 2 and the recently launched Pixel Watch 3, which performed well in SlashGear's hands-on test. Given Google's previous launch schedule, it is likely we'll see the Pixel Watch 4 arrive in 2025, which should excite smartwatch fans.
The Pixel Watch 4 certainly has a solid base to build upon. Both the Pixel Watch 2 and 3 have shown what the brand is capable of, though there is still room for improvement. More size options for the hardware as well as improved battery life are just two upgrades that would likely entice more customers. Plus, Google's acquisition of FitBit has given the company access to an array of health and fitness features that continue to be upgraded. These could even include potential blood pressure monitoring systems.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
When it comes to gaming laptops, there are a lot of names to choose from. One of the most respected in recent times is Asus with its ROG Zephyrus G14. This is a powerful gaming laptop that does just about everything well, including offering a decent keyboard and impressive speakers. It also does away with some of the more outlandish design features common in gaming laptops, going for a sleeker and more refined look. The good news is that Asus will likely release a new version of the hardware in 2025, keeping it up to date with the latest technology.
Considering that Asus refreshed the design of the ROG Zephyrus G14 in 2024 to include an OLED screen alongside a thinner and lighter body, the 2025 model likely won't be a revolution but more of an evolution. The biggest upgrades could come with the graphics card used in the laptops. With the RTX 5000 expected to hit store shelves early in 2025, the latest edition of the ROG Zephyrus G14 could include it or the Ryzen 9000 GPU to significantly boost performance.
Amazon's Upgraded Alexa
It has been a few years since Amazon refreshed its versatile Echo smart speakers. In fact, the new Echo Spot, which launched in 2024, is the only new product or upgrade for some time. So there's a good chance that 2025 could bring some new hardware to the Echo range. A 2025 launch for Echo devices would also make sense given that Amazon has delayed the release of its updated Alexa AI until next year, giving the company an opportunity to release software and hardware upgrades at the same time.
According to reports, Amazon had initially intended to launch the more intelligent version of Alexa in 2024. This would have integrated generative AI in the same style as ChatGPT. However, tests showed that this new Alexa model, while able to improve some functions, was not as stable as the previous version and tended to mess up simpler tasks. This led Amazon to push back the launch of the Alexa AI revamp to address these issues, making a 2025 release highly likely.
Apple MacBook Pro (M5)
Apple tends to iterate on its hardware regularly, and some devices, such as the MacBook Pro, get yearly releases. That means that, along with a new iPhone and possibly an updated iPad, fans of the tech company will also see a new version of the high-end laptop. Over the last few years, Apple has already made great strides in improving the MacBook Pro, so there's certainly a good foundation to start with. Reviewers found plenty to like about the 2023 MacBook Pro, and the most recent version, the MacBook Pro M4, has received high praise for its super-fast performance and long battery life.
The question, then, is where Apple goes from here to make the MacBook Pro M5 enticing enough to force people to upgrade. Current rumors suggest that the new laptop won't be a major overhaul, with a fresh compact design and OLED screen seemingly not due to arrive until 2026. Instead, improvements will focus on the new M5 chip as well as the M5 Pro and M5 Max variants. These should bring performance benefits along with extended battery life and other notable upgrades.
Xbox Adaptive Joystick
For several years now, Microsoft has been involved in an initiative that aims to make its products as accessible as possible to disabled users. This effort began with the Xbox Adaptive Controller, a special device that can be programmed and customized for uses that a standard controller could never support. More recently, the company launched a series of adaptive accessories for PC that aim to emulate the design philosophy behind the Xbox Adaptive Controller. Now, Microsoft is going one step further with the launch of the Xbox Adaptive Joystick.
This joystick is designed to work as a companion to other Xbox controllers, adding even more accessibility options. It can be plugged directly into any Xbox console or PC, allowing users to map the buttons to perform a variety of actions. Its compact size makes it easy to manipulate with different body parts, and Microsoft will even provide relevant files so that users can print and share their own custom thumbsticks to use with the Xbox Adaptive Joystick.