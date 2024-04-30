3 Samsung Galaxy S25 Rumors We Hope Are True

As a few months have passed since the release of Samsung's latest addition to the S series, the Galaxy S24, Samsung fans are beginning to look ahead to the next model in the flagship series—the Samsung Galaxy S25. With rumors surfacing about the upcoming handset, what can we expect to see from the Galaxy S25 series?

Samsung's most recent premium model, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, offers some nifty AI features and impressive camera specs. Rivaling the iPhone 15, the S24 is known for its long battery life, slick design, and fast performance, powered by Qualcomm's leading chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Samsung lovers will know the company doesn't just release one handset per flagship iteration. The company's latest series, the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, all featured the same processor, but the premium models showcased an upgraded camera set, better resolution, and increased storage options. As rumors begin to arise in the tech space about the upcoming S series, a clearer picture is beginning to emerge of what to expect from the Galaxy S25. Let's dive into what to expect from Samsung's newest flagship series.