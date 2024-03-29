ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) Review: A Truly Discreet Gaming Laptop

Gaming laptops have a certain reputation associated with them. They tend to be powerful and have a relatively short battery life. They also tend to have some crazy design language designed to make them stand out in a crowd. When you sit down with a gaming laptop, it's almost like you want people to notice that your computer doesn't have a bitten apple on it. When it comes to the ASUS Zephyrus G14, you might do a double-take.

Aside from the tell-tale light-up slash across the back, and the Republic of Gamers (ROG) logo, you could easily mistake this laptop for one coming out of Cupertino. It's a little bit thicker, but the aluminum build makes it resemble its cousin from Apple.

But under the hood, they couldn't be more different. In addition to a professional, discreet industrial design, the ASUS Zephyrus G14 carries powerful performance, a discrete GPU, and some of the usual gaming characteristics you know and love from the genre. It's a very capable laptop that powers through the day but needs to find a plug before that day is over. This review was written after two weeks with a review sample provided by ASUS.