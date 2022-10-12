Microsoft Adaptive Accessories For PC Take A Page From The Xbox Adaptive Controller Playbook

The mouse and keyboard are pretty well-known, widely used, and ergonomic computer input methods. While a standard setup works for most of the population, not everyone has the same level of dexterity or number of fingers. In light of that, Microsoft has decided to launch a highly customizable "adaptable mouse" and an adaptive wireless hub that can either supplement a traditional keyboard if only small modifications are needed or replace it entirely. Like the adaptive controller, both the mouse and hub are modular and can work alongside extra parts to provide a fit that suits the user.

The mouse has an interchangeable core, tail extension, and thumb support, according to Microsoft. These parts can be used and switched to give customers a wide variety of options. The core can be used on its own if the player needs a smaller or more portable mouse, the thumb support can be attached on either side to suit left or right-handed users, and the tail is there for people who need a larger device.

Third-party buttons and switches can plug into the hub via its 3.5mm ports, while the in-house options include a joystick, D-pad, and double button. The button already on the hub can perform up to eight actions, and Microsoft says those actions are all customizable. The hub is also designed for portability, so a user can take it with them quite easily. Both the mouse and hub can be connected via USB-C or wirelessly. The mouse can connect to up to three devices, while the hub can handle four. Release and pricing details have yet to be revealed for the adaptable mouse and adaptive wireless hub.