10 Of The Coolest Tech Gadgets We've Reviewed In 2024

The year 2024 may only be halfway over, but with the pandemic more or less in the rear-view, the tech industry is booming again. Today, we are taking a look at the coolest items since January of this year. What does "cool" mean? Products that push the boundaries of their industry, including uncommon features or doing things better than everyone else, and looking good while doing it — based not in small part on my opinion. So perhaps not John Travolta wearing a leather jacket in "Grease" cool, rather a "the Steam Deck OLED lets me play AAA games on an airplane!" cool. To keep things simple, here are just 10 we think distinguished themselves.