Vaonis Hestia Review: Telescope's Eclipse Pack Might Still Be Better For The Moon

I got lucky in the first week of telescope usage that I had two relatively cloud-free evenings. At night, there are three different phenomena that you can look for — the moon, planets, and deep space. One of those works really well, and the other two have flaws.

The one that works well is looking at the moon. The images this telescope can capture are quite good. Being a fan of moon shots taken by phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, I adore being able to observe and capture images of Earth's natural satellite. I'll need a few more cloudless nights to see if I can further refine the controls to capture even more crisp images, but so far my results are quite fun.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

The second phenomenon that you can capture are deep-space objects, such as distant galaxies and nebulae. To help with this, the Gravity app will assist you in aiming your telescope properly. Just tap on what you want to see, and the app will guide you by pointing in which direction you need to move the telescope until you finally zero in on it. From there, once the tripod stabilizes — remember it's a bit flimsy — you can hit the capture button and the app will capture and stitch together 30 frames to build you a composite image.

These images are fine, but certainly nothing special. This is only a 25x zoom telescope after all, but I had a hard time picking out anything beyond this light blob or that light blob. There are techniques called "stacking images" that might yield a better result, but I had trouble wrapping my head around the concept. Your mileage may vary.