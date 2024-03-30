Here's Why You Shouldn't Look Directly At A Solar Eclipse

Solar eclipses don't happen often, so when it happens in April this year, people will enjoy taking a look. Of course, looking directly at the sun at any time is dangerous, but it's especially so during an eclipse. Whether partial or total, solar eclipses can cause permanent eye damage and even vision loss, which may seem counterintuitive, seeing as the sun is partially obscured. Stare at the sun on any given day; its brightness will compel you to look away before too much damage is done.

It's different during an eclipse because you can stare at the sun without this reflexive response, lulling viewers into a false sense of security. Some people see the sunlight diminish and look up, thinking it's safe, but this is about the worst thing you can do. When the Moon passes before the sun, it's called totality, and this is the only time it's safe to look upon without safety glasses, but only for a few minutes.

Because we don't have pain sensitivity in our retinas, looking at an eclipse for even a few moments can unknowingly cause retinal burns, which most people don't notice for several hours. The danger from an eclipse stems from the period when the sun is only partially obscured. Looking at the sun at any time during the Moon's transit is incredibly dangerous and shouldn't be done without special protective glasses. Fortunately, these are easy to find (but be careful of fake ones) leading up to an eclipse and relatively inexpensive, so if you plan to watch an eclipse, these are vital.