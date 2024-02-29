2024 Eclipse: Here's What Time It Happens, And Where You'll Need To Be

On April 8, 2024, skygazers across North America — including parts of Mexico, the United States, and Canada — are set to witness a total solar eclipse. A truly rare phenomenon, the last time the continental United States witnessed a total solar eclipse was seven years ago, in August 2017. And if you miss this eclipse, the wait for the next total solar eclipse will be longer, with the next one not happening until August 23, 2044.

Given the long wait for the next total solar eclipse, more people are likely to witness the event compared to the 2017 event. To put things into perspective, more than 215 million people from the U.S. viewed the 2017 event, roughly 88% of U.S. adults. This time around, the path of this eclipse is much wider than the one followed by the last eclipse, making it easier to see for more people. If that wasn't enough, the 2024 eclipse will be viewable from more urban areas.

The 2024 total solar eclipse will follow a path starting from the Pacific coast of Mexico, traveling northeast through the United States, and finally reaching the eastern provinces of Canada. The duration of totality, when the sun is completely obscured by the moon, will vary along the path. Nevertheless, if you intend to witness this rare celestial phenomenon firsthand, it is important you be at the right place at the right time. To make lives easier for you, listed below are some ideal locations from where you should be able to easily witness the total solar eclipse.