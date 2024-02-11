You Really Don't Want To Miss This Year's Solar Eclipse. Here's Why.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, millions of people in North America will experience a total solar eclipse — when the Moon completely passes in front of the Sun and temporarily turns day into night. If you're in the path of this year's eclipse, you'll want to make sure you have a good view (and proper eye protection), and if you're not in the path, you may want to consider driving (or flying) to a location that is. That's because another total solar eclipse won't cross the contiguous United States until 2044, twenty years from now — and that's a long wait.

Experiencing a total solar eclipse is a pretty rare event — while they typically occur somewhere on the planet every 18 months, they trace a relatively narrow path across the surface, and only recur in the same place, on average, every 360 to 410 years. If you rarely or never leave the U.S., this is the only chance you'll get to see the cosmic phenomenon for another two decades, and the next one may be on the other side of the country from where you'll be at that time.

Totality — when the sun is completely obscured by the moon — only lasts for a few minutes, if not less, so you'll want to be thoroughly prepared beforehand, so you don't miss it. That means knowing exactly when and where the eclipse will occur, what to expect when it does and, most importantly, knowing how to safely view the eclipse without seriously damaging your eyes.