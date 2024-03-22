How To Tell If Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Are Fake: A Quick Guide

On April 8, 2024, a rare total solar eclipse will be visible from the North American continent. The most important thing you need to properly enjoy this celestial event is a pair of proper solar eclipse glasses, which will allow you to observe the eclipse directly without damaging your eyes. Luckily, there are plenty of excellent solar eclipse glasses readily available to shield your eyes. Just don't try to view it with your phone unless you want to fry the camera.

Unfortunately, as with any major social event, there are always an unscrupulous few looking to make a quick buck from it. In the case of solar eclipses, there's an ever-present danger of individuals attempting to sell useless cardboard as genuine solar eclipse glasses. Not only could this lead to some wasted cash, but if someone tries to watch the eclipse with fake glasses, their eyes could be severely injured.

The vital question is how you're supposed to discern fake solar eclipse glasses from the genuine article. Thankfully, there are some signs you can watch for and moves you can make to mitigate the potential of picking up a pair of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses.